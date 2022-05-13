We Need A Visionary Leader With Very Big And Bold Ideas. This Is A Very Big, Very Bold Country, Luckily, We Have Rohit Ji Thakor

Rohit Ji Thakor is a pioneer of the "Shri Mahakali Thakor Samaj Jagruti Abhiyan Rath'' and a vision for Kshatriya Leadership Bhamasha. He was born on June 1, 1965, in Ahmedabad, Gujrat (Manchester of the East), and has already accomplished great things in his life.

He is certain that the vision of a better tomorrow may be achieved simply by improving people's lives. His values are genuine and dedicated toward the nation's progress. He has already explored multiple businesses in the fields of agriculture, real estate, and is the owner of Jaishree Maa Kaali Dairy Farm.

He comes from a family of traders. Rohit Ji Thakor has also reached numerous milestones in his profession. He is a respected member of multiple wellness organizations and the coordinator of numerous social awareness programmes. He carved a marble footpath to relieve the suffering of pilgrims visiting the temple. He presented the Pavagadh Mahakali Temple with the first garland for many years.

Rohit ji Thakor has always maintained a healthy balance of love, respect, and service. Whether it is from India's first citizen to folks living in rural areas. In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly Elections, Rohit ji Thakor secured a big election base by receiving 58746 votes (49.45 percent of the vote). During the Banaskantha district panchayat election campaign, they were dynamic.

A successful social awareness campaign was held throughout the Dehgam district by our leader Me. Rohit ji Thakor. With the help of relief materials and supplies, he selflessly served the flood victims in Gujarat. There is so much more to say, but we can only express our deepest thanks. Many thanks!

He has actively participated in all national campaigns, including Digital India, Start-Up India, Make in India, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Rohit Ji Thakor is a powerful link between the public and the government, and his active decision-making abilities helps the government body in smoothly carrying out its duties. Many prospective leaders look up to Rohit Ji Thakor.

Rohit ji is a dedicated follower of Lord Shiva and Shri Mahakali Mataji, he willingly serves food and provides resting places for the pilgrims for the last 27 years. He maintains the communal sincerity by respecting all the religions and by maintaining harmonious relationships with all the leaders. He nurtures the fact that women are taking over the world flawlessly, he's leading the way of women empowerment. So, women can stand for their rights and they can also live with pride and respect.

He's always present in the awareness and promotional campaigns for BJP members, as an active associate of Thakor Community. At tough times, like corona, the duty to innate humaneness was fulfilled even in the global pandemic by distributing food grains to the needy and helpless people.

Many aspiring leaders look up to Rohit Ji Thakor as a great role model. He is constantly working for the betterment of society and making decisions that will lead to long-term change in the country.