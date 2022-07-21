Watch 'Nope' (Free) Online Streaming At Home; Here's How

Universal Pictures! Here’s options for downloading or watching Nope streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch Jordan Peele's movie at home. Is Nope available to stream? Is watching Nope on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch the new horror movie Nope for free throughout the year are described below.

Jordan Peele has mastered the art of the title with his upcoming horror flick, Nope. Set to release this summer, the latest installation in his saga of bone-chilling thrillers released a brand new trailer last night, is set to air during today’s Super Bowl, and we can hardly wait. Featuring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, this is surely going to be one of the summer’s biggest hits. Nope? More like Yep, add this to your calendar now.

“Nope” is something you might say to the oddities of a Jordan Peele horror, but it also might mean something more. After seeing the first trailer, fans of the director’s work have speculated that the title, which is stylized in all caps, actually stands for “not of planet earth.” Though they’re pretty well-hidden in the trailer, there are a few peeks at ET-Esque creatures poking their noses (or rather, nose-less faces) into Nope. We can’t really describe what’s going on in the eerie equestrian trailer, just because it’s so bizarre, so watch the video above to see for yourself

But will this horror nightmare land on streaming when it releases, or are we going to have to submit ourselves to the dimly-lit theaters? Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming release of Jordan Peele’s Nope.

When is the Nope release date?

Nope‘s release date is July 22. That’s in theaters, but what about on streaming? Keep reading to find out when you’ll be able to watch this horror from the comfort of your own home.

When will Nope be on streaming?

We don’t know Nope‘s official streaming date yet, but we can predict, since it’ll be a Universal Pictures release. Minions, another Universal release, began streaming on VOD 16 days after it released in theaters. So, perhaps we can expect Nope to hit VOD around September 6-15.

But Universal also struck a deal with Peacock last year, meaning that the majority of their films will land on Peacock as soon as 45 days after their theatrical debut. This could mean that Nope would be available by Sept. 6 on Peacock, but that’s not set in stone.

Where To Watch Nope online?

Unfortunately, Nope will not be simultaneously available on streaming at the time of its theatrical release on July 22. In order to see the film, you will need to travel to a theater. Tickets can be purchased at your local theater or through a service like Fandango or AMC.

After the movie's theatrical run, you can purchase Nope on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You'll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

Is Nope on Netflix?

Nope will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, which includes Focus Features, about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of Nope, that means July 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater or wait for it to come on Peacock.

Is Nope on Hulu?

They're not on Hulu, either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the whole year. The ad-free version costs $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live T.V., or $70.99 for the ad-free Hulu + Live T.V.

Is Nope on HBO Max?

No. Nope is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Nope will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

Is Nope on Amazon Video?

Yes, Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ will be available on Amazon Prime in the USA after its theatrical release, but not for a streaming subscription, it will be available on Amazon Prime for a rental version at the price of $3.99 to $19.99. According to reports, ‘Nope’ will be available to rent on Amazon Prime within two months of theatrical release.

Talking about official streaming of the film for the subscription, then, according to reports, ‘Nope’ will be streaming on Universal’s Peacock within four months of its theatrical release.

There is no doubt ‘Nope’ has an immense buzz in the audience, especially because of Jordan Peele, and it’s obvious that apart from theatrical, OTT audience also showing their interest in this film, so overall, for Peacock users, it’s good news, and for Amazon Prime users, it’s average.

Is Nope on Peacock?

There is not yet a Peacock streaming release date for Nope. That said, we can make an educated guess as to when Nope will be on the streaming service. Another recent Universal movie, The Northman, began streaming on Peacock Premium after a 45-day theatrical run, and was also available on VOD the next day.

If Nope follows a similar streaming release strategy, you can expect Nope to release on Peacock around the second week of August 2022.

Nope cast

Nope reunited Jordan Peele with Daniel Kaluuya, whose breakthrough role was Peele’s Get Out. Kaluuya’s role in the film earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The film will also feature Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Keith David, and more. Yuen worked with Peele on the 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone. Keke teamed with Peele in an episode of his sketch comedy show, Key & Peele.

● Daniel Kaluuya as James Haywood

● Keke Palmer as Jill Haywood

● Steven Yeun as Brian

● Michael Wincott as Craig

● Brandon Perea as Kevin

● Barbie Ferreira as Danielle

● Donna Mills as Bonnie Clayton

● Jennifer Lafleur as Phyllis

● Keith David as Pops Haywood

● Andrew Patrick Ralston as Tom

● Rhian Rees

● Ryan W. Garcia

● Gloria Cole

● Terry Notary

● Sophia Coto

● Wrenn Schmidt

Nope director Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele has earned a reputation as being one the present-day masters of suspense thanks to his first two movies, Get Out and Us. Nope marks Peele's third feature movie, though his career is much more active than just being behind the camera.

Many were likely first introduced to Peele as a comedic actor. He starred alongside Keegan-Michael Key in the Comedy Central sketch show Key & Peele, along with other comedy titles including Rick & Morty, Keanu, Toy Story 4 and Big Mouth.

Peele is also a writer and producer. He pulled double duty on the reboot of The Twilight Zone and the 2021 movie Candyman. As a producer he has also worked on BlackKklansman, Hunters, Lovecraft Country, The Last O.G. and more.

