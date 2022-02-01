Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Watch The Latest Heart Touching Punjabi Song Of 2022 ‘Dil Wali Gall’ By Deepak Kamra

‘Dil Wali Gall’ is a song to motivate people to be courageous irrespective of their physical strength. 

Deepak Kamra

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 2:54 pm

Dil Wali Gall’ has catchy lyrics with a hip-hop flavor that is powered with an action-packed video. The song depicts how courage is required other than physical strength to fight. Directed by Sujal Ferozepuria the music video portrays a story of a timid person who’s been confronted by some bullies who are trying to take him for a ride. However, the story culminates with the victory of the overtly small but courageous man.

The song has some heart touching lyrics with an entertaining music video.

"I had an amazing time working on Dil Wali Gall and I hope it finds a special place everyone’s hearts. It been a fun experience working with the team of Param Pasula and l look forward in doing many more projects with them.”, said Deepak Kamra.

Hailing from Delhi, Deepak Kamra has taken the Punjabi music industry by a storm and is currently one of the most popular Punjabi superstars. He is best known for his popular song Jatt . His recent ‘‘Dil Wali Gall’’ is his first song with Param Pasula and it promises to be another superhit.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6Q3-vV1jvA

