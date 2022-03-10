Waggle Network Allows Retail Investors To Participate In Primary Market Investments

Waggle is a marketplace made for multi-chain token pools and auctions, allowing projects to raise capital post-IDO on a decentralized environment based on Solana. Waggle curates a public-facing marketplace interface that facilitates locked tokens trading activities. With Waggle, decentralized projects will raise capital from their community. Users will participate in community fundraising rounds in a secure and compliant environment and access opportunities previously only available to institutional players.

Waggle seeks to build a decentralized, efficient, and empowering future. Waggle is backed by a portfolio of famous investors, including GBV, Genesis Block Capital, SVC, Pragma Ventures, Bixin Ventures, NGC, AU21, Basics Capital, Gate.io labs, MEXC, HG Ventures, and Spark Digital. Waggle is for re-designing the landscape of fundraising. Waggle challenges the way post-IDO fundraising is done. Conventionally, projects have fewer alternatives to raise funds after their IDO.

Most projects would raise funds with institutional partners, which sometimes present them with less-than-favorable sales terms due to the illiquidity of such contracts. Waggle saw these points for projects, but they also noticed the community's enthusiasm for these projects. Waggle is born to bridge this market inefficiency and fundraising through the project's community. They are unlocking liquidity for projects to further their innovation, but they also bring exclusive deals to institutional investors to the community. Waggle's founding team brings experience in DeFi along with first-hand experience with some of the major pain points that inspired Waggle's creation. The Waggle Network starts liquidity to assets held by project teams while keeping a close eye on project quality for investors.

