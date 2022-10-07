Vital Reds Review (Gundry MD): Is It Worth It? My Experience on Polyphenol Supplement

Vital Reds is an innovative formula that combines the power of 34 superfruits that are high in polyphenols with natural ingredients that burn fat and probiotics.

Vital Reds gives the body more energy

It improves digestion,

It improves skin health.

Helps boost natural energy;

improves digestion;

helps skin stay healthy and look good.

Soy-Free, No Added Sugar, and Lectin-Free

Ingredients

These are the main ingredients in Vital Reds:

Reds Blend – watermelon, strawberry, red raspberry, pomegranate, plum, pineapple, pear, peach, papaya, organic flaxseed, organic beetroot, organic apple peel, orange, mulberry fruit, mango, lime, lemon, grapefruit, grape skin extract, grape seed extract, grape, European black currant fruit extract, cranberry fruit extract, cherry, Carrot, cantaloupe, blueberry fruit concentrate, blackberry, berberine hydrochloride, Aronia berry extract, apple pectin, apple, acerola fruit extract, acai fruit extract

Metabolic Enhancing Blend – white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, green tea leaf extract, ginger root, Cinnamon bark 5:1 extract, black pepper fruit, bitter melon fruit extract

Digestive Support Blend: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium lactis

Fructo-oligosaccharides

Polyphenol Blend

Vital Reds is a polyphenol-rich supplement that helps boost energy with a blend of 34 different superfruits. It also helps the heart and helps people stay healthy as they age.

Aronia Berries

These are also called chokeberries, and they have a lot of polyphenols in them. One study found that Aronia berries help the digestive system, heart, and blood vessels work well. They also help keep cholesterol levels healthy if they are already in the normal range.

Grape Seeds Extract

It does a lot of good things for the heart. One amazing study found that grape seed extract helped people cut their food intake by about 4% when they did not have to. Vital Reds has it because it can help users control their weight and stay healthy.

Mulberry Extract

Mulberry extract has a lot of health benefits, like helping people control their weight and being good for the heart.

Metabolism Blend

A Metabolic-Boosting Blend with 7 unique thermogenic ingredients to help support fat burning and weight management.

Bitter Melon Extract

Bitter melon, or Momordica charantia, is a tropical shrub that has powerful antioxidant effects. Bitter melon extract helped with putting on weight and getting rid of fat. It can also help keep blood sugar levels that are already healthy.

Green Tea Extract

There are a lot of polyphenols in green tea extract and they help burn fat.

What are Polyphenols?

The best thing about Vital Reds is that it has a lot of fruits and vegetables that are high in polyphenols.

Polyphenols are chemicals that are found naturally in a lot of fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and even cacao.

It is what makes berries and other plants look so bright. More importantly, polyphenols have strong antioxidant activity and may help protect against cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative disease, and other chronic conditions. They may also help with digestion, weight loss, and diabetes treatment.

Dr. Gundry also says that they are "natural energy boosters," but there is no proof to support this.

Research has shown that polyphenols might be good for the body, but it has also shown that they have some problems.

Many studies have used doses that are higher than what most people eat, and others have shown results that do not match up, especially when animal experiments are compared to human intervention studies.

At this point, it is not clear how much of certain polyphenols the general population should eat to get the most health benefits. There are also thousands of different polyphenols, which makes it even harder to test how each one works in the human body.

Most of the time, polyphenols work with other nutrients in the foods they are found in. This means that the best way to get polyphenols is to eat foods that already have them in them.

For example, those in certain foods can slow down the rate at which carbs are broken down. This helps keep glucose levels from going up too high.

It is also hard to figure out how bioavailable polyphenols are or how much the body can actually absorb and use. This can be affected by a number of things, such as the plant's growing environment, the person's age, genes, and gut health.

Summary: Vital Reds' main selling point is that it has a lot of polyphenols, which are antioxidants that help digestion and protect against long-term diseases like cancer and heart disease. But research on polyphenols has been limited, and it has been hard to prove that they have any real benefits for people.

Working

Vital Reds is made from a mix of fruits, extracts, probiotics, and other healthy ingredients in different ways. The company is very clear about what is in each supplement, giving Daily Values and long lists of the ingredients.

Apples, grapes, blackberries, green tea, and turmeric are just some of the ingredients people might already have in their kitchen. But there are some ingredients that stand out because of how good they are for the body. These are listed below.

There are three blends in Vital Reds.

Polyphenol Blend, also called "Reds Blend," is a mix of 34 superfruits.

Metabolic-Enhancing Blend: It has thermogenic ingredients that help lose weight and keep it off.

Digestive Support Blend is a mix of probiotics that help keep the gut healthy.

Here are a few things that make Vital Reds stand out.

Fructooligosaccharide

Fructooligosaccharide, or FOS, is a natural sugar that is found in plants and fruits. It is known to have a lot of fiber, which helps with constipation and other digestive problems. FOS is also a prebiotic, which means it helps the good bacteria in the gut do their job.

Aronia berries

Chokeberries are another name for Aronia berries. This fruit has been shown to be good for health in many ways. Some native cultures have used Aronia to treat colds, and modern science has shown that the chokeberry is a great source of antioxidants that help with diabetes, inflammation, and some virus symptoms.

Grape seed extract

Grape seed extract is a polyphenol-rich extract that is generally good for health and well tolerated. Even though more research is needed to find out all of the benefits of grape seed extract, some studies have shown that it can help with inflammation. This extract can also help reduce stress and cholesterol.

Mulberry extract

Scientists have found that mulberry extract helps control blood sugar levels and can help people lose weight.

Bitter melon extract

It has been proven that bitter melon extract aids in both wound healing and managing diabetes.

Green tea extract

Green tea extract may assist with risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure and cholesterol, but further research is needed to confirm these preliminary findings.

Lactobacillus acidophilus

As a probiotic, L. acidophilus has been found to help with gastrointestinal problems. It promotes digestive health by acting as a probiotic, a substance that helps maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the digestive tract.

Vital Reds Benefits

Vital Reds, as advertised on the Gundry MD website, will:

Improve Vitality and Digestion

Reduce post-meal gas and bloating

Improve bowel regularity

Give the "power to start putting your weight under control" if people take care of their skin and make it look better.

Give a rush of vitality and a sense of being "young."

Improve skin tone, abdominal muscle tone, and bowel regularity

Provide relief from gas and stomach pain

Reduce food yearnings

Decrease inflammation

Decrease blood pressure and cholesterol

Side Effects

Vital Reds is said to be completely risk-free.

Still, there are many consumers who disagree. Some internet reviews have indicated the following potential negative effects:

Increased flatulence and gas

Headaches

Nausea

Increased arterial pressure

Disappointment in oneself

Fatigue

Also, some people may be sensitive to the stimulant in Vital Reds because it is present in some of the ingredients.

Researchers have hypothesized that polyphenol-rich supplements like Vital Reds, when taken in large enough quantities, may have harmful pro-oxidative and carcinogenic consequences.

Dosage

Blend together 8 ounces of cold water or any other preferred beverage and one scoop of Vital Reds.

Price

1 jar - $69.95

3 jars - $19936

6 jars - $377.73

Free Shipping on all US Orders Over $49

Refund Policy

The company provides a 90-day, full-refund policy (excluding shipping and handling costs) if buyers are unsatisfied with their purchase. To request a refund, please call (800) 852-0477 and speak with a customer service representative.

Pros

Includes 34 superfruits for enhanced metabolism and gastrointestinal health

Probiotics are helpful because they promote good gut bacteria.

It boosts stamina and makes skin seem healthy.

Dissolve one scoop in a glass of water once a day.

Lacks lectin, added sugar, and soy

Get a price cut on all purchases plus extra bonuses by signing up for a Gundry MD account today

90 days risk-free guarantee

Cons

Additional research is necessary to confirm the advantages of these substances.

Users should not drink hot or warm beverages while taking this supplement.

Conclusion

Vital Reds, manufactured by the well-known and highly regarded Gundry MD, is a nutritional supplement composed of superfruits and probiotics. As a whole, the components promote better digestive health, energy, weight maintenance, and general look. It is simple to use, tastes great, and comes with a 3-month refund policy if buyers are unsatisfied. Experts think people ought to try Vital Reds because it comes from a reliable brand and has effective ingredients, and buyers can get their money back if they do not like it.

