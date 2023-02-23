VitaGenix Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostatitis are common for men over 40 years because the prostate increase in size as you age. As much as enlarged prostate is considered typical, it can negatively influence your daily routine.

A swollen prostate inhibits proper urine flow, causes frequent urination, and may lead to kidney problems if not treated.

VitaGenix is a new formula that aims to soothe and reduce the size of your enlarged prostate. It addresses the root cause of the inflammation and gives you permanent relief.

The following VitaGenix review will help you understand how the supplement works and decide if it's worth your money.

What is VitaGenix?

VitaGenix is a breakthrough formula that is designed to reduce unhealthy prostate inflammation. The formula deals with the symptoms of unhealthy prostate, frequent urination, and reduced health performance.

VitaGenix supports long, deep, and restorative sleep and kills fatigue. Upon taking the supplement, you will wake up feeling energetic. VitaGenix refreshes the cells in your prostate and relieves pressure on your urethra.

The formula contains eight powerful and clinically-backed ingredients. VitaGenix is free from soy, fillers, and GMOs. It is all-natural and does not cause harmful side effects.

Every single bottle of VitaGenix is manufactured in the USA in a state-of-the-art, FDA-approved, and GMP-certified facility.

How Does VitaGenix Work?

BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) affects an average of 50-80% of the aged male population. According to scientists BPH and Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) hormone are somehow connected.

DHT hormone is responsible for helping your reproductive system attain full maturity during puberty. The hormone is said to be ten times stronger than testosterone. DHT automatically shuts off after puberty.

High levels of DHT after puberty can be dangerous to your prostate. It exerts pressure on the bladder and urethra, giving you the need to urinate frequently.

An inflamed prostate triggers an inflammatory response in the immune system, sending fibroblast molecules to deal with the inflammation. The more fibroblasts are released, the more your prostate starts scabbing over, much like a wound.

The healing cycle leads to the formation of BPH nodules due to scabbing. The BPH nodules trigger the secretion of DHT hormone, which now causes prostate enlargement.

VitaGenix is designed to get to the root cause of prostate enlargement. It tackles prostatitis and its painful symptoms. The formula's ingredients can soothe and shrink your inflamed prostate, giving you long-lasting relief.

The unique formula will reduce the symptoms of an inflamed prostate, including low energy, decreased libido, frequent urination, chronic fatigue, poor sleep, and more. It stops the production of DHT levels and maintains healthy levels of testosterone hormones, thus increasing health performance.

The Ingredients in VitaGenix

VitaGenix contains clinically backed ingredients with the right dosages to restore prostate health. Here is the list of the eight ingredients and their benefits:

Quercetin

Quercetin is a bioflavonoid that promotes health by preventing diseases. According to studies, Quercetin can reduce chronic prostate inflammation and reduce the symptoms of prostatitis. It can treat BPH, reduce prostate size and prevent the conversion of testosterone hormone into DHT. The potent ingredient supports healthy blood circulation and health.

Pygeum

The ingredient is derived from the bark of the African cherry tree. It is known for reducing urinary frequency and nighttime urination. Taking Pygeum gives you a peaceful night of sleep, supports healthy urine flow, and prevents chronic fatigue.

Boron

Boron is a rare mineral in nuts, grapes, kale, and spinach. It supports healthy testosterone levels and prevents the conversion of testosterone into DHT. The mineral stabilizes male hormones and shrinks swollen prostate.

Bromelain

Bromelain or pineapple extract is an anti-inflammatory enzyme that increases the bioavailability of other nutrients by up to 17 times. It can support healthy digestion and absorption when taken orally, thus enhancing digestive health. Bromelain reduces inflammation due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Saw palmetto

Saw palmetto prevents enzymatic action that causes the conversion of testosterone into DHT. It prevents and stops the swelling of prostate glands and improves urinary functions. Saw palmetto supports healthy prostate and overall health.

Beta-sitosterol

The powerful plant extract reverses prostate growth and supports healthy urine flow. It enhances better sleep and energy, reduces irritation, and improves the symptoms of inflamed prostate by up to 353%.

Pumpkin seed oil

The ingredient is packed with antioxidants that reduce inflammation. Pumpkin seed oil is known to support urine flow and treat urinary problems. It can reduce nighttime urination by up to 60%. The pumpkin seed oil contains minerals like zinc, magnesium, and iron.

Stinging nettle

Stinging nettle is an ancient treatment for the enlarged prostate gland and poor libido. It can reduce prostate symptoms by up to 53% and increase urine flow. Stinging nettle prevents unhealthy prostate growth and reduces nighttime urination combined with saw palmetto.

The Benefits of VitaGenix

VitaGenix addresses the root cause of the prostate enlargement

The formula prevents BPH and other prostate-related issues

VitaGenix balances the male hormones, including testosterone

Using VitaGenix reduces nighttime bathroom trips giving you a peaceful sleep

VitaGenix increases improves health performance

VitaGenix improves energy granting you a youthful feel

VitaGenix increases testosterone levels which are essential for overall health

VitaGenix supports prostate health

How to Use VitaGenix

Each bottle of VitaGenix contains 90 capsules, enough for one month. The recommended dosage is three capsules daily for 30 days. The manufacturer recommends taking VitaGenix for at least 90 days for the best results.

You might experience significant changes within the first month, including ease of emptying your bladder, better sleep, more energy, proper urine flow, and more.

VitaGenix is suitable for men who are 40 years and above. It is safe and does not cause adverse side effects. However, you should consult your doctor before taking VitaGenix if you are under medication or have a pre-existing chronic condition.

Pros

VitaGenix is made with all-natural ingredients.

VitaGenix is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility.

The formula delivers long-term effects.

A lifetime satisfaction guarantee covers VitaGenix orders

You do not need a doctor's prescription to take VitaGenix

Cons

VitaGenix is for men only

You can only purchase VitaGenix online on the official website

The results of using VitaGenix may vary from person to person

Pricing and Money-back Guarantee

You can order VitaGenix online on their official website with no hassle. Choose from the following package depending on your budget and the severity of your symptoms:

One bottle of VitaGenix for $69

Three bottles of VitaGenix for $138

Five bottles of VitaGenix for $207

All your payment information is safe and secure. The company has a safe end-to-end encryption payment processing system.

A lifetime satisfaction guarantee backs VitaGenix. Therefore, you don't have to worry if you are unhappy with the results. Email [email protected] to discuss the return policy.

If you are in the United States, your VitaGenix package will arrive within 5-7 business days.

Conclusion

Trust VitaGenix to deliver effective results. It alleviates the symptoms of prostatitis and prevents future prostate inflammation. VitaGenix is formulated using all-natural and scientifically tested ingredients.

The formula is packed with essential nutrients that support inflammatory response, strengthen the immune system, and prevent the conversion of testosterone into DHT. VitaGenix gives back confidence by improving your health stamina.

With VitaGenix, you can say goodbye to frequent urination, painful urination, and discomfort. It provides a burst of energy and a goodnight's sleep.

When you purchase VitaGenix, you get a lifetime satisfaction guarantee, so you don't have to worry about risky investments. Visit the official website to learn more about VitaGenix today!

