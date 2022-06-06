Vishal Gupta Gives Rise To A Wave Of Employment In Jammu & Kashmir Border Regions

Around 70 percent of J-K's residents are dependent on agriculture and allied activities. Today, the improvement in rural regions isn't just about meal manufacturing but additionally growing yields and profits and making the humans empowered. It is because of the fact that the street to Jammu and Kashmir’s prosperity can only be reached via its rural and border areas development. With the government taking significant initiatives to educate and employ the people and providing facilities for better employment opportunities, the Founder of Shiiiva Group Vishal Gupta also employed many people in Jammu and Kashmir’s border and rural areas. He is a charitable person and works tirelessly toward the betterment of the nation and its people.



Considering his father as his role model, Vishal entered into the entrepreneurial realm by incorporating his preachings. Hailing from a region where people are supportive, Vishal Gupta is a savior for many who aspire to have a purposeful life. Not only this, but this philanthropist has even organized free medical camps in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The entrepreneur grew up in Jammu and Kashmir and employed more than two hundred people directly and many others indirectly. His contribution to people is not his business but a social service. He is a young spirit who did his early education in his village Sohal and completed higher school at a Government Higher Secondary School located in Akhnoor town and later completed his civil engineering (B.Tech Hons.) and Masters (M.Tech) from Lovely Professional University—he is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from an esteemed university. He is shining bright in the world with his good deeds and devotion.



Founder and philanthropist Vishal Gupta shared his views on the employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “ The Union territory leads with highest safe employment rate in the country, will be providing 1.73 lakh jobs in FY22. The government under the PMEGP program has worked wonders for the country. But I think if an individual can provide employment and assistance to people, he should definitely come forward and lend his helping hands. I am glad that Lord Shiva made me capable and gave me the opportunity to provide social service to the people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir border regions and rural areas. I always feel deeply towards those who work hard to achieve new heights of success. My intrinsic support will always be for those who work towards paving a road for nation-building.”



This young prodigy is dedicated to serving people with their utmost passion. He is behind the exceptional philanthropic realm and engraved his name among the great by working for his community for the last ten years. Vishal’s Shiiiva Group is associated with providing education, healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and financial services to the people.

His first venture was in 2015 when he founded a play school finally established on 16 February 2016 at Jourian and later was associated with the brand Kidzee. Further when his work was recognized by the people of the region then he decided to start another playschool 20 kilometers away from Jourian in association with Kidzee Brand in Akhnoor in February 2018.



Further going in the journey he opened a primary school in Jourian in March 2019. After the successful trailblazing in the education sector of these, he decided to enter the wellness sector by launching a salon in association with VLCC Brand in Akhnoor in August 2019. Keeping in mind the overwhelmed response by the people Vishal put forth seed in the health sector with the SRL Diagnostics Brand in Akhnoor in October, 2020. With the aim to help people generate wealth, he entered the financial sector by getting associated with MotiLal Oswal brand, which deals in the share market and investment in November 2021 in J and K. Recently he opened Shiiiva Paridhan, a clothing store in May 2022 in the Akhnoor region. He is now all set to enter the media industry with his new venture.



He has also garnered several awards so far, which include: – the “Best Young Entrepreneur & Leadership Award “by Governor of Haryana Shri Kaptan Singh Solanki at the Global Education Summit & Expo 2017, “Entrepreneur of the Year 2019” by Mr. Andrei Rzheussky, Ambassador of Republic of Belarus, and “Effective Edupreneur of the Year 2019” at the India Education Conclave, organized by the AKS Education Awards. He was also a "Vishisht" member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a religious group, incorporated by Yogi Adityanath.



Veteran Vishal Gupta plays a significant role in the business world with immense scope of success. He created employment avenues for hundreds of educated unemployed, poor, down-trodden, marginal sections of the society and people from border and rural areas, especially women. He has also worked towards the health commodities and played a brilliant part in strengthening the core of democracy. He promotes health, education, and women empowerment while also encouraging people to lay a helping hand in uplifting our society.

