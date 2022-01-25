Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Vipul Narigara And Aman Rathod At Valiant Cricket Team Event

Valiant Cricket Team, the organization that promotes rural cricket, was established in 2011 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Vipul Narigara And Aman Rathod -

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:41 pm

Vipul Narigara and Aman Rathod are well known personalities of Gujarat.

Vipul Narigara is a Valiant Cricket Team Cricketer. Apart from that,he has also acted in 2 TV songs. The first one is a Gujarati Song called "Jitvu Chhe" while the second one is "India Ki Shaan". Vipul also has a massive fan following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. He has been very active on Instagram and his twitter handle (@VipulNarigara22) and keeps posting about various events and his images. 

Aman Rathod is an Indian Body builder who has become a well known face in Gujarat as well in India. He won Mr. Vadodara bodybuilding show in 2021. He also became brand ambassador for the well known Indian sports brand Valiant. Aman Rathod is very active on his Instagram (@amanrathodreal) and keeps posting about various events and his images.

Valiant Cricket Team was established in 2011 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The organization has also been promoting rural cricketers since 2011. Recently Valiant Cricket Team organized Valiant Club Championship 2022 at Ahmedabad. In one of the matches on 12th January at Ahmedabad, Gujarat's most famous personalities were present to cheer-up the Valiant Cricket Team club cricketers.

Singer Arvind Vegda-a popular face from Bhai Bhai & Bigboss, Valiant Brand Ambassador of India & World Record holder Vipul Narigara, famous news anchor Sandhya Panchal, Mr. Baroda Aman Rathod, former women's cricketer Jigna Gajjar were present to support the good cause of Valiant Cricket Team.The celebs handededals to respective Group A captains & appreciate them.

 

