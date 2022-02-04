Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, Byju Raveendran And Other Major Personalities To Attend The 17th E-Cell Entrepreneurship Summit Of IIT Bombay

Entrepreneurship broke all trends in 2021. With the rising innovation and largely the rising coverage of this innovation, more and more individuals are now turning to a career path that is unconventional, undefined and more adventurous than the traditional one. Such a shift in the system demands agents that help the stakeholders navigate their way and make more informed decisions.

E-Cell IIT Bombay is a body that is working to fulfil modern entrepreneurial needs with an aim to reimagine the Indian Startup ecosystem. Every year, E-Cell holds a grand summit named the Entrepreneurship Summit. This year E-Summit is in it’s seventeenth edition with a plethora of events, competitions, meetups and a lot more catering audience across the board including investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, enthusiasts and students.

This year, the speaker lineup includes esteemed personalities such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder, Paytm), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Aman Gupta (Co-founder, boAt), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com), Byju Raveendran (Co-founder, BYJU’S), Ranveer Allahbadia (YouTuber, famously known as BeerBiceps) and Sam Pitroda (Indian Telecom Expert).

The Ten Minute Million is India’s first on spot funding event analogous to Shark Tank, and this year it is coming back with its 8th edition. Startups across the country and even from outside register and go through a rigorous screening process after which selected startups are given a chance to pitch for ten minutes in front of renowned investors from India and are given on spot funding. Networking Arena is an event focused on networking for founders, investors and all the other stakeholders in the startup ecosystem. Content Creation Conclave brings in all those aspiring to become a content creator and offers them an opportunity to showcase their talents in the form of Meme For Marketing challenge, workshops and speaker sessions. The past speakers in CCC include Ashish Chanchlani, Dynamo, Slaypoint and Abhi and Niyu. Internship and Job fair for students, Startup Expo for startups and RnD conclave for researchers and industrialists, E-Cell has got everything covered.

There are also a range of competitions held during the E-Summit which are open to all. Some of them are Money Heist, IPL Auction, Ace The Case, Get Set Pitch, Bid and Build and Boardroom. To make sure blockchain enthusiasts aren’t left behind, there is i-Hack, a hackathon that will interest developers and starters alike. Entre-MUN brings a forum for leadership and diplomacy, providing an opportunity to discuss ideas, learn about the UN council and formulate solutions for the impending global problems.

E-Summit 22 has WestBridge Capital as the Title Sponsor; Meesho and Dukaan as the Associate Title Sponsor; SBI Mutual Funds as the Platinum Sponsor; Paytm, Wells Fargo, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tamasha Live, Home Capital, iauro and Unacademy as the Gold Sponsor; FYERS as VSM Sponsor; JP Morgan Chase & Co. and WinZo as Hackathon Sponsors, MSInS as Government Partner, and Sonae EV as E-Bike Design Challenge Sponsor.

If you wish to make an impact in the society and learn from experts, learn from your peers, check out the catalogue of events and competitions in E-Summit’22 at https://www.ecell.in/esummit22/ and register now to make the most out of this opportunity.

