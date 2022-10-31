VeChain, FileCoin And Big Eyes Coin: The Use Cases Of Unique Cryptocurrencies

The diversity of Blockchain technology has enabled developers to create revolutionary solutions to big problems in conventional financial systems.

Industries like manufacturing, cloud computing, and Decentralized finance have benefited from the infallibility of the Blockchain, as evident in projects like VeChain (VET), FileCoin (FIL), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

VeChain (VET) and Quality Control

VeChain (VET) is a unique Blockchain-powered supply line solution. It serves to authenticate and track goods and products that are transported from the manufacturer to the consumer, ensuring the authenticity and condition of the goods.

VeChain (VET) was developed in 2015 by Sunny Lou, a former Louis Vuitton CIO for China, who created it to help companies monitor their products through various stages of the production process to ensure the optimal quality of goods delivered.

VeChain (VET) serves an important role in that it prevents duplication, counterfeiting, bootlegging, and other illegal duplication processes. The VeChain protocol employs the proof of authority consensus model in which a select number of validating nodes are given authority based on how many VET tokens they have staked.

Filecoin (FIL) Aims To Improve Cloud Computing Services

Filecoin (FIL) is an open-source Blockchain protocol developed by Protocol Labs which created the interplanetary file storage system. Filecoin (FIL) enables peer-to-peer decentralized cloud storage for access and storage of digital data.

Filecoin (FIL) was created as the incentivization layer of the FileCoin protocol, allowing for the distribution of validator rewards. Filecoin (FIL) alleviates the growing concerns that come with the safe storage of data, essentially introducing a decentralized element to cloud storage.

This would effectively relieve big cloud firms like Amazon web services, google cloud, and iCloud of their centralized services, transitioning the world to a new age of Blockchain-powered cloud computing and storage.

Is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Revolutionizing The Meme Coin Market?

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) crypto project may be a meme project, but it aims to be more than that. The Ethereum-based meme coin is committed to propelling the DeFi ecosystem by providing world-class DeFi services to users.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) adopts a cute wide-eyed cat as its mascot as a reminder of the project's commitment to user-friendliness, value, and self-improvement. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to be highly secure and scalable, leveraging the high level of security and scalability provided by the Ethereum Blockchain. This would go a long way to make Big Eyes Coin (BIG) easier to use, and more adaptable to new users.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would empower the community of users, as well as serve as a way to access the various platforms available on the protocol such as the Big Eyes Swap, Sushi Club NFT marketplace, and Big Eyes NFTs. The total supply of the coins is 200 billion, with a great distribution plan.

Charity events, NFT exclusive events, and a lot of other activities would be carried out by the team to encourage adoption and bring DeFi technology to people around the world. Currently, this project is only in the 6th phase of its presale, and it is still a great time to invest, as once the tokens are released for public sale, a price surge is expected, generating profits for users who bought in early.



Unique use cases for the Blockchain such as those embodied by the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), VeChain (VET), and FileCoin (FIL) projects go to show just how much and how far Blockchain technology reaches. It is indeed the technology that will drive tomorrow.



Big Eyes Coin (BIG);

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL