Valacyclovir (Valtrex) Side Effects: 5 Best Over The Counter Natural Supplements To Treat Herpes Outbreaks

What is Valacyclovir?

Valacyclovir is a drug that can only be obtained with a doctor's prescription. Since it is a pill, you should be able to swallow it.

Valtrex is the brand name that has been given to valacyclovir when it is sold commercially. In addition to that, it is a drug that is available in generic form. Generic versions of drugs often have lower prices than their brand-name counterparts. There are situations when you may not be able to get them in the same dosages and forms as the name brand.

It is possible to use this medicine in combination with a number of other drugs. This suggests that you may need to mix it with other medications in order to get the desired effect.

How it works

Valacyclovir is categorized as an antiviral medication, which refers to a group of medicines that all do a similar job in treating viral infections. These drugs are often used for conditions that are quite similar to one another.

The herpes simplex virus has to initially produce new viral cells before it can replicate and move to other parts of your body. In patients using valacyclovir, the herpes simplex virus will have a more difficult time replicating, or producing new cells, in the body.

Herpes infections are not something that can be treated with this medicine. Even after treatment, there is a chance that the herpes virus will still be active in your body. This suggests that it is possible for the infection to return even after the symptoms of the first disease have gone away. On the other hand, this drug has a chance of preventing the recurrence of the illness in the future.

Valacyclovir side effects

There is a possibility that you may have nausea, stomach discomfort, headache, or dizziness. Notify your doctor as soon as possible if any of these side effects continue or get worse.

Keep in mind that the reason your doctor has recommended that you take this medicine is their belief that the potential benefits to you outweigh the potential risks of doing so. The vast majority of people who take this medication do not report having any serious ill effects as a result of doing so.

Notify your physician as soon as possible if you experience any significant side effects, such as changes in your mental state or mood (such as agitation, disorientation, or hallucinations), difficulty speaking, shaky or unsteady movements, or evidence of renal issues.

This drug has a very low risk of causing a potentially fatal condition that may manifest itself in the kidneys, blood cells, and other organs and tissues of the body. If you have illnesses that are associated with a weaker immune system, you have an increased risk of developing this ailment. In the event that you experience any serious adverse effects, such as severe fatigue, easy bruising, a slow, fast, or irregular heartbeat, or bleeding, fever, bloody or dark urine, severe stomach or abdominal pain, sudden changes in vision, yellowing skin or eyes, loss of consciousness, or seizures, you should seek immediate medical attention.

It is quite unusual for this medicine to cause a really severe allergic response. However, you should seek immediate medical attention if you observe any signs of a major allergic response, that includes rashes, itching, facial or tongue swelling etc.

The oral tablet form of valacyclovir doesn't make you sleepy, but it may have other negative effects.

More common side effects

Common adverse effects of valacyclovir include the following:

headache

Vomiting

nausea

Stomach pain

dizziness

If these adverse effects aren't severe, you should no longer experience them once a few days have passed. If they continue or become more severe, you should make an appointment with your primary care physician.

If you have any significant negative effects, you should see your physician as soon as possible. If you suspect you are having a medical emergency or your symptoms seem to be life-threatening, call 911 immediately. Some instances of major side effects and related indications are as follows:

Symptoms of kidney failure are given below extreme drowsiness



decreased urination swelling in feet and legs

Symptoms of mood change include the following: aggression unsteadiness



Hallucinations confusion coma seizures



Over the Counter Supplements to help herpes Outbreaks

OTC supplements may be used to prevent herpes outbreaks, lessen discomfort, and hasten the healing process after an outbreak.

Herpesyl Blisterol HerpaGreens Forti Prime

Tonic Greens

1. Herpesyl ~ Best Supplement For Herpes Outbreaks

Herpesyl

The herpes simplex virus may be eradicated from a person's body by using a unique dietary supplement called Herpesyl. This supplement is made up of only natural ingredients.

The supplement's 26 strong components work together to combat the virus and stop further outbreaks in the body. It helps maintain a sound nervous and immunological system. Herpesyl's developers say their product lessens the likelihood that herpes lesions may return to the lips or genitalia.

HSV-1 and HSV-2 may be treated with Herpesyl in both males and females. It has undergone clinical testing and is completely safe to use. The product is made at a facility that has received FDA approval while adhering to safety regulations.

Herpes operates by striking and slipping away. As soon as the virus enters the body, the immune system recognizes and begins combatting it. Despite the body's best efforts, the herpes virus manages to get into the circulatory system and multiply. The 1CP47 protein serves as a "cover" for the virus.

The protective barrier prevents the immune system from recognizing the pathogen. The herpes simplex virus may conceal itself in the brain cells for months or even years. The herpes outbreak then returns when the virus strikes abruptly. Neurotransmitters assist the virus to gain total control while in the brain so that it may spread throughout the body.

Here is the phase-wise working of the supplement

Nutrients Absorption

Potent nutrients start getting absorbed in the body immediately after taking Herpesyl. The nutrients are entirely pure and natural in the components, which causes the body to absorb them immediately. The nutrients help the immune system fight against the herpes virus and eliminate it from the brain.

Removal of Herpes Virus

Herpesyl contains components that guarantee the virus is entirely eliminated. Additionally, they boost immunity, making it impossible for infections to return.

Price: One bottle at $69

2. Blisterol

Consumers have a challenging situation with the herpes virus. The majority of individuals are informed that contracting the herpes virus puts them at risk for outbreaks for the rest of their lives. According to an earlier study, the virus would remain in the body for the duration of the patient's life and cause sporadic breakouts.

Only minor measures to contain epidemics have been used by the medical community as a response to this virus so far. While some customers utilize drugs that may address the issue, others use topical creams or salve to reduce blister discomfort. Even though some individuals find these medications to be useful, the herpes virus still exists. Using Blisterol by consumers enables them to attack this issue more forcefully.

Blisterol has plenty of organic assistance to assist consumers in addressing the underlying herpes virus issue. According to the product's inventors, it boosts the immune system while controlling the natural microbiota to promote gut health. With these adjustments, users will no longer experience recurrent outbreaks, and the virus may be permanently eradicated.

Blisterol's popularity stems, in large part, from the fact that it boosts the immune system. This extract helps the body begin the process of combating the herpes simplex virus, the primary causative agent of cold sore inflammation. Cold sores would already be gone if they were just an issue of inflammation, however.

In actuality, the virus's inflammation may affect any region of the body, particularly the brain. Customers begin to notice improvements in how quickly cold sores develop on their skin by boosting immunity. This normally wouldn't be a problem, but a compromised immune system prevents the person from maintaining enough PSA production.

Consumers have a higher chance of mounting an anti-inflammatory response by combating this illness with the proper inhibitory substances.

Price: 1 bottle for $69

3. HerpaGreens

HerpaGreens is a natural health supplement that uses a composition scientifically shown to be effective against the herpes simplex virus. It works by attacking the virus from the inside out.

A breakthrough in medicine has been made that can stop outbreaks of herpes in both the mouth and the vaginal area. The manufacturing of the product takes place in a sterile setting, and it uses only the highest-quality ingredients.

It is made according to the Moroccan diet and way of life. The unique species strengthens your immune system and revitalizes your body.

To those who have exhausted all other options without success, we offer the HerpaGreens formula.

Herpes is a nasty illness that never completely goes away. The tables have been turned, however, and it is now feasible to treat herpes at its source thanks to this formula.

This potent mixture combines minerals, nutrients, and plant extracts that may strengthen your immunity and draw the virus out of hiding so you can eliminate it.

HerpaGreens is an organic product that may be used to prevent outbreaks of herpes. It contains a wide range of components that are rich in nutrients in order to combat the core cause of the herpes simplex virus.

The herpes simplex virus hides in cells or unique proteins called LSD-1. The virus defends the body's immune system because these natural proteins are a component of the central nervous system.

As the host cells starve, the virus multiplies and spreads to other cells.

HerpaGreens works by stimulating the neurological system, which in turn exposes the herpes virus, and bolsters the immune system, which then eliminates the virus.

HerpaGreens' components boost blood flow and reduce inflammation, making it easier to eradicate any lingering residues of the virus.

The antioxidants in the solution have the ability to heal cell damage and get rid of pollutants.

In essence, the method does three things:

1. To prevent your body from becoming weaker, strengthen your immune system.

2. Locate the infection in its most concealed locations.

3. Attack every instance of the herpes virus to entirely eradicate the illness.

HerpaGreens guarantees that you won't again have another outbreak in this manner. Additionally, the supplement not only cures breakouts but also lessens their effects.

Price: 1 bottle for $79

4. Forti Prime

Forti Prime is a nutritional supplement that boosts immunity and has a blend of premium components that treat herpes outbreaks. Additionally, it enables consumers to profit without the risk. However, keep in mind that there are no potentially dangerous ingredients in this mixture. The maker claims there shouldn't be any negative consequences.

This remedy is clean, healthy, powerful, and nutrient-rich. This remedy is secure and efficient. It is common knowledge that avoiding medical or clinic visits may save money.

A balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are crucial for a robust immune system. We must routinely exercise in order to maintain the health and fitness of our bodies. It is challenging to keep up a healthy lifestyle. We must need pharmacological help because of this.

Forti Prime is a cutting-edge drug that may be utilized to boost your well-being, resistance, and endurance. This solution is all-natural and made with herbs that have been scientifically shown to assist the body's wellness. Your immune system will benefit many times from this natural immunity-boosting supplement.

No hazardous component of the supplement poses a threat to health. The dietary supplement is devoid of stimulants, synthetic chemicals, and other potentially dangerous ingredients. It is used to give herbs, minerals, and vitamins.

The body's immune system has all it needs to combat infections and keep hazardous foreign substances out of the body. But sometimes, the body's defenses are weakened, and it becomes vulnerable to certain infectious illnesses. Due to their stigma, these illnesses frequently lead people to feel embarrassed. Additionally, because of their dread of being humiliated, they make the individual withdraw from society.

Thankfully, advances in science and research have resulted in the creation of plant-based treatments that may stop such diseases. Forti Prime is one such product that boosts the body's immunity while supplementing it with vital nutrients. If you take this supplement, you won't have to worry about being sick as much, so you can finally go on those dates you've been putting off. It also hunts out infections like fungi, viruses, and bacteria that are already increasing inside the body.

Price: 1 Bottle for $69

5. Tonic Greens

Tonic Greens is a pre-made greens smoothie for mind and body health. It contains over 50 healthy ingredients. Add one scoop of Tonic Greens to your favorite smoothie recipe, or shake it up in a bottle of water for instant access to the many health benefits of the world's healthiest fruits and vegetables.

Tonic Greens largely boosts immunological function, which increases a person's resistance to illness. The supplement, when taken, initiates a defense mechanism against HSV-1 and HSV-2. The virus cannot replicate as quickly or move to other parts of the body thanks to the supplement's antiviral properties.

By removing all traces of buried cells, Tonic Greens help the body's immune system to function more effectively. Our body's ailments worsen due to LSD-1 and its binding partners. The DNA-damaging protein is neutralized by the tonic greens, which also stops its reproduction and stops its spread.

Additionally, it provides the body with the necessary nutrients that support immunity-building.

Price: $79 per bottle

Conclusion

Herpes cannot be cured, but outbreaks may be controlled using treatments that can be done at home and over-the-counter drugs that can reduce discomfort.

Herpes infections may be treated directly with antiviral medications, which also have the potential to lessen the intensity or length of an outbreak. This includes the topical antiviral Abreva (docosanol), which may be purchased without a prescription, as well as prescription antivirals such as Valtrex (valacyclovir) and Zovirax (acyclovir). People who have recurrent recurrences may also benefit from taking antivirals daily to reduce the likelihood of an epidemic.

There is insufficient medical evidence to support the use of alternative and complementary therapies for the treatment of oral or genital herpes, despite the fact that these treatments are occasionally employed.

