Vaibhav Gupta's Incredible Visions In Guerilla Marketing And His Marketing Agency Desicrypto Have Earned Him Immense Recognition

Isn't it wonderful to learn about all those individuals and professionals, who apart from focusing on making their unique name in their industries, go ahead and lead others to success as well through their work? Well, among the many industries on the rise, the Defi world has seen the birth of many such talented beings over the years.

Among these, we couldn't help but notice the incredible work that a certain driven and high-performing entrepreneur named Vaibhav Gupta has been doing in the world of cryptocurrency and marketing. Vaibhav Gupta is one of those rare talents who have exceeded limits by merging the two concepts and creating something as exceptional as his agency called DesiCrypto.

DesiCrypto by Vaibhav Gupta today is seen as India's first guerilla marketing agency for cryptocurrency, which has attracted the attention of many across the country. His company has been growing consistently as a viral marketing firm that thrives on its robust marketing efforts directed towards crypto and blockchain projects. It was created and developed by him with the genuine intent to promote several projects in the field through its outstanding viral marketing services, making a direct effort at taking the Defi world to the next level of success.

What's even more incredible to learn about Vaibhav Gupta's DesiCrypto is that it has already trained over 50 youngsters to work and earn in the cryptocurrency field, ensuring to instil more confidence in them and help them understand the power and potential of the industry, capable of giving them great returns. It has employed more than 20 youngsters and provided them with huge earning opportunities without investing. Vaibhav Gupta believes that marketing is a niche topic and one of the best in the industry. Also, he hires only non-crypto personnel with the intent to create more job opportunities in the industry, highlighting how people can earn from being promoters, content creators, community moderators, ambassadors, etc.

Vaibhav Gupta believes that cryptocurrency regulations in India will bring in more investments and opportunities for people from different verticals. Through DesiCrypto, which has increased the visibility and reach of various crypto projects, the passionate entrepreneur has already worked with the industry's most prominent names.

