Vaibhav Gattani's Independent Production House Icescape Films' Strength Lies In Making A Film With Dark And Unconventional Theme

Independent film production company, Icescape Films based in the center of B-Town world Mumbai, will be soon releasing their first feature film "Void" digitally. Filmmaker Vaibhav Gattani has directed and produced the movie which portrays the story of infertility issues. The movie revolves around science and supernatural beliefs. When medical science has no answer for infertility, she is left with no option but to go for supernatural interventions. Does she succeed? If yes then at what cost? This ninety-six minutes film will ride you to the depth of it with no stone unturned.

Vaibhav Gattani who is also a writer, actor, cinematographer and editor - launched his own production company Icescape films on 5th May 2018 with a strong desire to tell stories that reaches and touches common people's heart.

Born on 11th October 1994 in Sangli, the 28 years old young filmmaker Vaibhav Gattani completed his education in Mumbai. His interest in making movies got initiated when he was pursuing B-Tech in Civil Engineering. He never went to any film school, Vaibhav followed his passion dedicatedly by making short films at first to experience and learn the art of making films. In the process of polishing himself as a professional filmmaker - he thought to step up by launching his own production company and entering into making feature films. And that's how Icescape Films came into being.

On being asked about the reason behind choosing the name Icescape Films, he says - "Icescapes are Huge, Grand and Visually stunning and at the same time it has so many mysteries surrounding it! Just like that, at Icescape Films, we specialize in making a film with a Huge canvas, lots of Grandness and a little bit of mystery with dark emotions combined with technical perfection.”

The mission of Icescape Films is to be one of the world’s successful producers and providers of quality entertainment that reaches and touches common people’s hearts. The viewers should feel their hard-earned money and precious time are worth spending on our content!

Vaibhav has made several short films under his banner Icescape Films which were received well by the International Film Festivals. His strength lies in making a film with a dark and unconventional theme.

Produced under the banner of Icescape Films, 'Void' is releasing on 6th May, 2022 on Vimeo on Demand.