Uttar Pradesh Students Union Under Shubham Rathi to protest across UP against Agnipath scheme

Today, Uttar Pradesh Students Union in association with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has officially announced the move to organise a massive protest from July 1st, 2022 against the Agnipath Scheme that was introduced by the Union Government of India (GoI). The new scheme was introduced on 14 June 2022, for recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the Indian Armed Forces. There have been massive violent protests across the country since the new scheme was introduced and urging people not to resort to violence but to peacefully protest, Uttar Pradesh Students Union, under the able leadership of Shubham Rathi who is the State President of the union, will organise the protest in association with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The protest will be aimed at demanding a complete withdrawal of this new Agnipath recruitment scheme and the Uttar Pradesh Students Union will organise the protest across all 75 districts from July 1st, if their demands are not met. They are demanding that the aspirants should be given an age relaxation as there was no recruitment during the last 2 years due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. Talking to the media, Shubham Rathi, who will be leading the protest, urged people all across the country not to resort to violence and avoid destroying public property. The Uttar Pradesh Student Union (UPSU) will be holding the protest with BKU (Bharatiya Kisan Union), a farmer’s organisation if their demands are not met by the ruling dispensation.

Talking about the idea behind holding protest regarding newly-introduced Agnipath scheme, Shubham Rathi, the State President of Uttar Pradesh Students Union and State President of All India Jat Mahasabha stated, “Our idea behind organising state-wide protest is to send out a clear message that we are with our youth and will back them at any cost. We want to urge people to immediately stop arsoning public property as I believe that one who vandalises public property cannot be a public servant. I would also urge the government to address all the concerns of these aspirants who have been dedicatedly working towards making it to the Indian Armed Forces.”

Uttar Pradesh Students Union is a student organisation that has been working towards addressing a plethora of issues related to students and their education. They have also taken part and played a crucial role during the Farmers Protest. Shubham Rathi, the Uttar Pradesh Students Union is a well-known name in the realm of activism and politics and has been working tirelessly during the entire Covid-19 wave as he was seen on the ground 24*7 working tirelessly for the people, arranging oxygen cylinders, distributing free masks & kits and arranging life-saving drugs.

