Utkarsh Dave's Core Is His Never-Ending, Uncompromising Advocacy

Lawyers are some of the hardest workers in the planet. They work considerably more hours than people in other professions. In reality, what you see on TV, such as lawyers relaxing, chatting, and eating lunch with clients, is not true. Lawyers work between 50 and 60 hours each week on average. Utkarsh Dave is a brave and hardworking lawyer.

With his calm demeanour and ethical conduct, Utkarsh Dave, a criminal defence lawyer in the Gujarat High Court, has set a great example for other aspiring lawyers in the country. His father, who hailed from a low-income household, worked for the Indian Railways as a blacksmith. Utkarsh earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Ahmedabad's prestigious St. Xavier's College and a law degree from Gujarat University, allowing him to pursue his Master's degree (LLM) in criminology.

In court, his excellent communication skills, research aptitude, and analytical ability have maintained the advocate's reputation. "It's all about knowing the client's case and presenting the evidence in a way that brings out the truth appropriately," Mr. Utkarsh Dave adds. No entity or authority, in his perspective, is above the law because the law treats all people equally.

Utkarsh Dave is ready to enter politics while continuing his illustrious career as Ahmedabad's greatest criminal lawyer. According to insiders, the lawyer has been a member of the RSS for about two decades. He has been a member of the Indian Right-Wing organisation since he was a child.



Mr Dave has strong opinions and has accomplished things that many experts have deemed impossible, as evidenced by his recent narcotics case. "The Indian Drugs Act is highly strict. It needs to be changed," says Utkarsh Dave, who has handled cases involving cartel accusations and even dealing and trafficking of drugs weighing up to 1400 kg. Mr Dave recently freed the directors of P Praful and Co Agency (India) Pvt Ltd from NCB's hands after they were accused of illegally supplying 100kg of acetic anhydride medication." He took P Praful and Co Agency (India) Pvt Ltd to the Supreme Court after being denied by the Jaipur High Court, where he amazingly proclaimed his conquering victory by obtaining anticipatory bail.

Utkarsh Dave works with a non-profit organisation called 'NoHelpTooBig' on his charity endeavours. The major goal of this non-profit organisation is to raise public awareness about the value of assisting others and to urge people to contribute to the country's development and sustainability. "There is no distinction between a minor and a major contribution. The ability to give is the most important factor." He claimed that Utkarsh Dave came from poor beginnings and has made it his mission to encourage thousands of others to follow in his footsteps of integrity and honesty.