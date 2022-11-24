US Based Tonic TV To Stream Ursula Manvatkar's Film 'The Last Chance'

Filmmaker Ursula Manvatkar's film 'The Last Chance' that was recently screened at a media event in Dubai has now been picked by Tonic T.v. in the US. It is due to stream January 2023 onwards on their platform.

The film stars Actor Zo Aly as the lead and features other UAE-based actors such as Sebi Paul Mathews, Dushyant Barot, Hasnain Sajjad, Sam John, and Baby Aghna in supporting roles.

Shot in Hindi, it revolves around four friends who venture out on a rather delayed camping trip where things take a strange turn after a brief stop-over at a tea shop.

The film was released earlier this year on Digiplex OTT platform, which is a new Indian platform for independent content. This was Ursula Manvatkar's first film as a director and second as a scriptwriter.

The film was screened to a private audience and media recently along with the preview of the trailer of Ursula's next co-production venture with December 12 Films, the Marathi feature film called 'Pichkari'. Produced by Sachin Wadkar, this romantic comedy film stars popular Marathi actors Gaurav More, Pranav Rao Rane, Anand Burad, Riyaz Mulani and many others.

The film is slated for release in theaters across Maharashtra by December 2022.

Ursula has produced and co-produced several award-winning short films in the past such as 'The Final Straw', 'Chappal', 'The Kick', 'The Evidence' and 'Let it Go'

Ursula's projects have won her over 25 Awards and several nominations across film festivals globally. She is also well respected in the UAE media circle as a very dedicated producer and filmmaker.

She is currently busy filming her next project 'Hello Shabnam' and is due to reveal the teaser very soon.