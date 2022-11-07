Urbana Brings Lifestyle That Is Fusion Of Luxury, Serenity, And Ease Of Living

‘Home’ is a place that always provides a person with an escape from the daily hustle-bustle and the world’s intrusiveness. The place is a safe haven for some and a comfort zone for others. It is a place where a person builds memories as well as their future wealth while being their true self. Understanding this, the competitors in the real estate industry have been bringing the most luxurious and affordable homes for people to live in. One such project that has given people the serenity of living a comfortable life is Urbana.

Situated in one of the most well-connected areas of South East Kolkata, Urbana has already become one of the renowned landmarks with its seven towers. There are around 1000 families that have been living already and taking things to the next level, the team is launching the last phase which will have three mega towers. Urbana towers are a masterpiece of skyscrapers standing tall amidst green spaces and gracing the sky with the motive to provide an exceptional lifestyle that has the ideal fusion of luxury, serenity, and ease of living. This promise of theirs was already proven true in their first seven towers. The whole infrastructure is designed by internationally renowned architects Stephen Coates (from Singapore) and Structural Consultant Predrag Eror (from Dubai).

Team Urbana decided to bring affordable housing and luxury living together. Thus, they provide people with the luxury of living an extraordinary lifestyle combined with nature and world-class amenities. In Urbana, there are hundreds of trees planted so one may be guaranteed that if they move into Urbana New Towers they will feel rejuvenated due to the natural surroundings. The members of families could also enjoy the clean air while stargazing on the lush meadows. When it comes to amenities, they have incorporated a few of the top-notch ones. These include an infinity-edge pool and a temperature-controlled lap pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a yoga & squash room, an indoor games room, a multipurpose sports hall, a conference room and much more. In Urbana along with the housing society, there are also 52 bungalow plots where people can build their homes as per their own vision and requirements.

While talking about the project Rahul Todi, Director, Urbana, Bengal NRI Complex says, “It is no military secret that the real estate sector is an ever-growing one. Though it did go stagnant in the initial days of the global Pandemic but just in a few months, the sector was thriving again. This was because people realised the need for having a quality house. Understanding that, Urbana was encompassed with everything that a person would need to have a better lifestyle surrounded by a gated community. We have always ensured that we create a benchmark with the interiors, exteriors and facilities we provide.”

The gated community of Urbana has made it a place where everything and everyone has a feeling of togetherness. The towers are all Earthquake-resistant with RCC framed structures and post-tension RCC slabs. Along with that, there are a lot of open areas to avoid the feeling of congestion. There is a setting featuring a jogger's track and a playground for kids, a separate community hall in towers 8, 9, and 10 with a lobby and also guest homes as places to stay. If someone wishes to discover the unending joy of living in a paradise then Urbana will surely provide them a living with amenities that will improve their experience.

