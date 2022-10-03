Urban Womania Becomes One-Stop Shop For Ethnic Wear Which Is The Epitome Of Grace

The presence of a diversified amount of festivals, cuisine, and cultural legacy in India adds to the splendor that the country beholds. With the ethnic industry being one among the various priceless cultural heritage that India possesses, Indian traditional clothing dates back centuries and offers customers a variety of options. Both men's and women's traditional clothing can be found in abundance in Indian markets. The majority of women in rural areas used to wear traditional clothing in former times regularly, but as things have changed, ethnic dress has become a mainstream fashion trend. In fact, Indian traditional dress serves as a reminder of the great diversity of civilizations and religions found throughout the world. Being well versed with this fact, nowadays, individuals from all over the globe wear traditional Indian attire, which has led to the inception of several ethnic clothing brands not just offline but also online.

Urban Womania is a one-stop shop providing the largest variety of authentic and stylish ethnic clothing for women. Its online store offers a stunning selection of Sarees, Bridal and Designer Lehengas, Suit sets, fashionable Indo-Westerns, and more. With the intent to deliver the consumers a satisfying online shopping experience by guaranteeing exceptional quality and craftsmanship across its assortment, it is backed by quick and secure processes from the point of purchase to product delivery and beyond. Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, rural producers, handcraft makers, and artisans are connected to the contemporary metropolitan market through Urban Womania, thus giving the producers new commercial opportunities.

The brand's one intrinsic feature is that it offers free Shipping all over India with 7 days of return & exchange, which is way more than other competitors in the sector. Since its beginning in April 2021 with 50 SKUs, Urban Womania currently has 1000 SKUs and intends to add 1000 more by the end of the year. The start-up collaborates with weavers and craftsmen all over India to deliver elaborately handcrafted goods to female consumers in India and beyond. Along the route, they guarantee the creators safe working conditions and a fair wage. Women who appreciate slow fashion, handicrafts, and handcrafted goods make up Urban Womania's target market. Still, they often struggle to find reliable online stores due to issues with trust and traceability, aiming to improve the lives of the craftspeople while redefining fashion.

Talking about their perspective on the brand, the founder of Urban Womania stated, "We see ourselves as the top destination for ethnic wear online shoppers from across the world, providing a comprehensive selection of Indian ethnic wear that satisfies global standards and creates enduring fashion statements. The best items from our community of designers, artisans, and manufacturers will be chosen to share the magic of Indian ethnic fashion. They will be reasonably priced for our clients to purchase.”

The founder further stated, “We provide the most extensive collection of authentic and stylish ethnic apparel for ladies and are a one-stop shopping destination. At urbanwomania.com, you may find sarees, suit sets, lehengas, fashionable Indo-Western clothing, and an exceptional selection of apparel.”

Due to its quality control procedures, Urban Womania makes sure that only the best products are featured, and because it has a direct line of communication with the manufacturers, the brand can bargain and provide the products to the consumers at the most competitive and affordable prices. As an ode to the Indian handloom industry, Urban Womania is an extraordinary collection of exquisitely handcrafted designer pieces. Brimming with its distinctive graphic shape, luscious color, rich culture, and iconic grandeur, Urban Womania proudly displays the timeless beauty of our history worldwide.