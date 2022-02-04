Friday, Feb 04, 2022
UPSC Chairman Launches Parduman Suri’s Debut Book ‘Numerology, Secrets Of Number’

Parduman Suri is India’s youngest astrologer to receive IAIA-2021 award by the U.S-based International Astrology Federation Inc (IAF).

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi, chairman of UPSC at the launch of a debut book titled ‘Numerology, Secrets

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 5:19 pm

Dr. Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chairman of Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) graced the launch of a debut book titled ‘Numerology, Secrets of Number’ by Parduman Suri, India’s youngest astrologer to receive IAIA-2021 award by the U.S-based International Astrology Federation Inc (IAF).

Parduman Suri, 24, published his first book ‘Numerology, Secrets of Number’ with the help of renowned publishing house ‘BlueRose Publishers’. Dr. Joshi congratulated Suri’s first book on unraveling the secrets of numbers and spreading knowledge about numerology in India. 

At the book launch event, the chairperson of Siddh Maha Mrityunajaya Antarrastriya Yog Aev Jyotish Anusandhan Kender (SMAY-JAK) Swami Shajanand Nath and Central team member of Paryavaran Samrakshana Mr. Sandeep Balyan was also present along with BlueRose Publishers.

Parduman Suri said, “My book is going to create ripples in the field of numerology and numbers. I am honored to have my first book released at the hands of UPSC chairman”

Prior to the IAIA-2021 award, Suri received the prestigious Youth Icon Star-2021-Jyotish Urja award by the national organisation dedicated to Vedic astrology and Ayurveda. He is also appointed as HOD of Vedic Science of SMAY-JAK, an institute registered in 2001.

Suri said, “At SMAY-JAK, we are going to launch study courses in the fields of Astrology, Numerology, and Vastu.”
 

Outlook Newsletters

