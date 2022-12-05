Unlocking The Insect Mesh Business Revolution: Moving Into The Digital Age

"In times of change, learners inherit the earth, while the learned find themselves beautifully equipped to deal with a world that no longer exists." said a great philosopher Mr Eric Hoffer. 2020 was the year that changed the world and its perspective towards life completely. Whilst many were focusing on how to bring about a change that will positively impact the lives of consumers in the modern world, few were focusing on their strengths and how to upskill the same and bring it to the service of a mass audience. Amongst this small group, we also found Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj. Staying true to his nature, Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj, who we found to be a truly learned professional, fighter, and skilled businessman decided to upscale the Mesh market in India, even in those trying times when the Novel Coronavirus hit the world.



The Mesh market in India was originally very unorganised and extremely cluttered. With a vision to further streamline this industry by bringing the experts onto the ground and allowing them to help and guide the consumers with their insights and knowledge about the products on how to make the best use of the same, Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj started AllMesh Secure Solutions in the year 2020. He is a true pioneer of the Mesh industry and has single-handedly brought along the much-required change that has helped the Indian audience choose the right product as per their requirement.

In this day of rapid change and growing knowledge, CEOs and executives must be extremely adaptable to manage a stellar team and top business. But finding the time to stay on top of your studies is frequently difficult with such demanding employment. However, Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj, the founder and the CEO of AllMesh, commenced his mission to bring peace of mind to his customers by ensuring ease of process and stability in the fabric of this category.Although currently, the business is running a smooth sail offline, it will soon be soaring high in the digital realm with the launch of its official website, which will also be India's very first online platform to buy any and every kind of Mesh. From pigeon mesh to mosquito mesh, you name it; they have it.

Armed with a master's of business in specialisation in marketing from the renowned Monash University in Australia, the land of Mesh experts, Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj enlightened and sharpened his ideas further to spark some life into the Mesh industry back home. His struggles began when he had to turn to home and realised that there was no proper technology in place that would bring together the common people. His first step was towards building a technology-based platform that would enable a commoner to witness a plethora of Mesh all at one place, where they can pick and choose the Mesh they need and simultaneously also get quotes for them. His goal was to bring the Australian technology home and train the Indian team in a similar yet more evolved way to make this business a success story effectively.

These statements illuminate a crucial truth: We must constantly be learning. There will always be something new to learn, no matter how many years of formal education you may have received or how high up in the ranks you ascended. New circumstances or environments will always require adaptation.

Mr Bhardwaj has his inspirations deeply rooted in his father, Mr Dinkar Bhardwaj (Sonu), a humble business owner yet a major player in the country's glass facades and windows industry. Mr Dinkar started his business back in 2011, which gave Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj ample time to learn the tips and tricks of the business world from his father.

We asked the CEO of AllMesh, Mr Kshritij Bhardwaj, his views on the potential market growth of the mesh industry in India, to which he said, "To remain relevant in the modern era, company mottos frequently change. Consumer behaviour, globalisation, and technological advancements affect how organisations approach their work. Consumers need a stable and accessible platform to explore the range of products in the market. With little or no product knowledge, it's straightforward for consumers to make wrong product choices. With AllMesh's website launch in November 2022, we aim to bring the whole package that the Mesh industry can entail under one platform so we can encourage and enable the right choices in consumers' minds going forward. There are many players in the country's multibillion-dollar mesh industry with a strong offline presence.With the world rapidly shifting to a digital presence, AllMesh will be the first and only mesh company in India with a strong online presence, with its base in Hyderabad first and foremost. We will slowly expand to the rest of the South Indian regions and eventually make our presence in North India. In the consumer's mind, Mesh = AllMesh is our only mission."

The Indian industry has found its new visionary that will take the mesh industry to the new heights it deserves to be at. We look forward to witnessing this business take its wings and urge our readers to contribute to their vision.

