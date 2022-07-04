Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi Begins Six Day Tour To Australia; To Focus on Joint Investment Possibilities in Lithium and Cobalt Projects

India is set to move a step closer to realising its ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially viable strategic critical minerals as part of its larger mission to transition to clean sources of energy, with the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi visiting Australia as part of a six day tour which began on 3rd July 2022.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on taking the India-Australian bilateral relations to new horizons that would pave the way for greater cooperation between the two nations in various fields, particularly in critical minerals, coal, mining, defence, new & renewable energy, new technologies, agricultural research and cyber security. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India is committed to accelerate its march towards achieving clean energy ambitions in a sustainable manner, with the India-Australia relationship witnessing an upward trajectory.

The visit assumes importance as it is the first meeting between Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi and Madeleine King since the election of the Anthony Albanese Government.

A series of meetings are lined up with several Ministers and officials of Government of Australia and industry bodies, and associations in Australia. Shri Pralhad Joshi will meet Resources and Northern Australia Minister Madeleine King, Minister Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Energy, Corrective Services and Industrial Relations, while a video conference meeting with Mr. Paul Toole, Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional New South Wales, and Minister for police is also set to take place.

Shri Joshi will be visiting mineral-rich sites of Tianqi Lithium Kwinana and Greenbushes Mine.

During his visit, Shri Joshi will aim to build on the MoU signed between Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL), a joint venture of three CPSEs under the Ministry of Mines, and Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), Government of Australia, which aims at strengthening bilateral trade relationship and lays the path to deliver on a shared ambition to develop secure, robust and commercially viable critical minerals supply chains. The India-Australia Critical Minerals Investment Partnership envisages joint investment for viable lithium and cobalt projects in Australia, which is critical for India’s transition towards clean energy ambitions. The steps will complement India’s mineral security for E-mobility initiatives and other diversified sectors entailing usage of critical and strategic minerals.

Besides highlighting the path-breaking reforms in Mines and Minerals sector, Shri Joshi will also address the vibrant Indian diaspora during his visit.