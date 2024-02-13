Ultimate Guide To The Top 10 Gaming Chair Malaysia (2024)

Before we start talking about the best gaming chair Malaysia, think about things like how the chair fits you and how it can be adjusted. Also, think about what it's made of – some are made of fabric that lets air through, and others are made of fake leather. Even though price matters, sometimes spending a bit more is worth it because you get a comfy chair that lasts longer. Also, look for special features for gamers, like a pillow for your neck and a support pillow for your lower back – these are important!
Now, let's check out the top 10 gaming chairs in Malaysia for 2024.
What Are The Top 10 Gaming Chair Malaysia 2024?
If you're a gamer looking for a super comfy and sturdy chair, the Razer Iskur is like the superhero of gaming chairs! What's cool about it is this fancy thing called the Ergonomic Lumbar Support System. Forget about adjusting annoying pillows – this chair's got your back, literally! The lumbar part adjusts all by itself, making sure you sit in the best gaming position and stay comfy during long gaming sessions.
The outside of the chair is covered in this special synthetic leather that feels super fancy and can handle a lot of action. And get this – the cushions inside are like magic! They're made of High-Density Foam that moulds to your body shape, giving you a personalised gaming experience.
But wait, there's more! The armrests can move in lots of ways, so you can set them just how you like. And the chair is like a superhero itself – super strong! The body, armrests, and wheels are all reinforced with steel, and it can hold up to 136 kg. Plus, it's made for gamers who are 170-190 cm tall, so it's just the right size.
This chair doesn't just look cool; it's built to last. With a 3-year warranty and a price between RM1,800 to RM2,100, it's a great deal for gamers who want a top-notch gaming chair. So, if you're into gaming big time, the Razer Iskur is definitely the chair to go for!
Pros:
Extensive adjustability
Durable, high-quality materials
Cons
Assembly is clunky
Costly
The Razer Enki gaming chair is a cool and strong chair for gamers. It's not just stylish but also comfy. This chair is all about making your gaming time super comfortable. It's made to balance your weight and let you switch between playing games easily.
The design is smart with 110° shoulder arches that help spread your weight and make gaming more comfy. The 21" seat base is like a big comfy seat for those long gaming sessions. The lumbar arch is like a gentle hug for your lower back, making sure you don't feel tired too quickly.
The Razer Enki is special because it's made with two kinds of materials. The main parts have a soft fabric for extra comfort, and the edges have a tougher leather to make it last longer.
You can easily tilt the seat by changing how much you weigh. No need for extra buttons – just lean back and enjoy. With a 152⁰ adjustable recline, you can make your chair just right for you. The Razer Enki also has a soft memory foam cushion for your head and neck, making it extra comfy.
In a nutshell, the Razer Enki is not just a gaming chair; it's made to make your gaming time super comfy. It costs between RM1,600 to RM1,950, and it's a great choice for gamers who want a comfy chair that looks cool. Whether you're working or gaming, the Razer Enki is a top pick for a cozy time.
Pros
Quality build
Lots of adjustment options
Virtually silent while moving or sitting down onto the chair
Cons
Lumbar support is pretty stiff
Expensive
Cushion is a bit firm
The TTRacing Swift X 2020 Gaming Chair - Ant-Man Edition is like a superhero for gamers who want a comfy and cool chair. It's built with lots of care to make sure you're super comfy while playing games. You can even lean back at a 165-degree angle, making it perfect for those times when you just want to relax. The chair is made with strong stuff, and it even has a lifetime warranty on the steel frame part. It's like having a shield for your chair!
The chair is made of foam and fake leather, and it feels really nice. It's like a soft hug for your body when you're gaming. The armrest can be adjusted, so it suits everyone, no matter how big or small you are.
The chair can spin around and go up and down, thanks to something called a hydraulic piston – that's a fancy name for a cool feature. The wheels are like the wheels on a sports car, making them look extra cool and go smoothly without scratching your floor.
The price is between RM650 to RM950, and it even comes with a 2-year warranty, which is like having a guarantee that your chair will stay awesome. So, if you want a chair that's super cool and comfortable for all your gaming adventures, the TTRacing Swift X 2020 Gaming Chair - Ant-Man Edition is the way to go!
Pros
Affordable
Exclusive for Ant Man fan
Cons
2D armrest
Faux leather will eventually peel off after a lot of wear and tear
The TTRacing Maxx Gaming Chair - Marvel Collector's Edition is like having a piece of Marvel magic in your room! It's a special chair that celebrates Disney's 100th birthday, and there are only 800 of them in the whole world – that's super rare! Each chair even has its own special number.
This chair is made for an amazing experience. You can lean back at a 155° angle and feel like you're in a cool spaceship. The Avengers logo on the back looks awesome and shows how strong and united the Marvel heroes are.
The chair's armrests can do lots of tricks, making them perfect for all kinds of activities. It even comes with pillows that remember the shape of your back and neck, so you're always comfy. The pillows are a nice off-white colour, making them look fancy in any room.
Built to last, the chair has a super strong base that can handle big weights, just like in planes and cars. It won't rust or break easily. With a design inspired by Marvel characters and lots of comfy features, this chair is perfect for any Marvel fan. It costs between RM1,400 to RM2,200, and you get a 2-year warranty.
Pros
Comfortable and cosy
Solid quality
Cons
Lumbar support does not fully support the lower back
Not breathable leather material
The SSCUS Gaming Chair OPT II is like a gaming buddy that's both stylish and super comfy. Just picture this chair covered in cool PU leather with a diamond pattern and racing stripe – it doesn't just look fancy, it's also tough and feels great, promising to stick around for a long time.
You can tweak the height of this chair with a special magic feature (Standard Class 4 Gas Lift), making it perfect for gamers up to 70mm tall and handling weights up to 155 kg. And guess what? The armrests are like a cosy hug for your arms, shaped just right and coated in special PU material for that extra soft touch.
Worried about tipping over? Don't be! The chair has a big base and cool wheels that won't let it tip easily. The wheels are coated with a special material (like magic paint!) that keeps your floor safe, doesn't make much noise, and lets you glide around super smoothly.
The SSCUS Gaming Chair OPT II won't empty your piggy bank, ranging from RM500 to RM600. Plus, it's got your back with a 3-year guarantee, making it an awesome choice for gamers who want both a cool chair and peace of mind.
So, if you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly gaming chair that doesn't skimp on quality, the SSCUS Gaming Chair OPT II is definitely worth checking out!
Pros
180° fully reclining and angle adjustability
Budget yet quality
Cons
2D armrest
Might not be suitable for individual below 170cm
The SSCUS Gaming Chair PRIME 1 is like a top-tier gaming throne that blends toughness, super comfy design, and fancy looks for an amazing gaming adventure.
Imagine this chair wrapped in car-like fancy leather that not only looks cool but lasts a super long time. It feels so soft and posh that it makes your gaming time feel even better.
It comes with a special height feature that lets you adjust it a lot, making sure it fits gamers of all sizes (up to 150kg!). And guess what? The armrests are like magic – you can move them in four different ways, giving your arms the perfect cosy spot.
For stability and strong support, this chair has a big base and cool wheels. The wheels are extra special – they're coated with something like magic paint that protects your floor and keeps things quiet while you roll around, making it super fun.
But here's the really cool part – it can rock and tilt in all sorts of directions, making your gaming moments even more exciting. You can even fully recline the chair when you need a break, finding that perfect comfy spot.
The SSCUS Gaming Chair PRIME 1 is not crazy expensive, ranging from RM700 to RM1000. Plus, it's got your back with a 3-year warranty, making it a smart choice for gamers who want both a great chair and peace of mind.
So, if you're on the lookout for a top-quality gaming chair that won't break the bank, the SSCUS Gaming Chair PRIME 1 is definitely worth checking out!
Pros
180° fully reclining and angle adjustability
4D armrest
Cons
not breathable leather material
A bit pricey
The HP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair is like a cozy throne for gamers! It's made for people who love playing games for a long time. The chair is built to make sure you sit up straight and feel comfortable, thanks to its special design with a high back and extra-thick cushions.
This chair can do a lot of cool things – you can adjust the back, change how high or low you want to sit, and even tilt it back a bit if you need a break. It's like having your own personal comfort zone! The armrests are like magic too; you can move them in different ways to find your perfect position.
The chair is strong and can support up to 136 kg, making sure it lasts a really long time. But it's not just about comfort; it also looks super cool with its special design inspired by racing. It's like having a stylish addition to your gaming setup!
If you're into gaming and want a chair that's comfy, adjustable, and looks awesome, the HP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair is a fantastic choice. It costs between RM1,100 and RM1,600, and you even get a one-year guarantee – a great deal for a chair that feels like a gaming throne!
Pros
Spacious seat and extra-thick cushions
4D armrest
Sleek design
Includes pillows for lumbar and neck support
Cons
The recliner is up to only 135 degree
Relatively high seat height
The Musso SpongeBob Series Fabric Gaming Chair is like a cozy seat made just for gamers! It's not only super comfortable but also really strong. You can adjust its height to make it just right for you, ensuring a perfect gaming experience.
Inside, the chair is built with a tough base, a strong metal frame, and a soft sponge, making it great for long gaming sessions. The outside is made of strong PU leather, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. And guess what? It's even friendly to your skin, giving you extra comfort during those extra-long gaming adventures.
This chair can handle up to 150KG, which means it's perfect for gamers of all sizes. It comes with a cool feature – you can tilt it back and forth a bit or lock it in place. It's like having your own special chair that moves just the way you want it to!
If you want a gaming chair that's comfy, strong, and looks awesome, the Musso SpongeBob Series Gaming Chair is the way to go. It costs between RM600 and RM800, offering a great deal for a chair that's ready for all your gaming fun!
Pros
High quality padding and cushion
Durable
Perfect pillow sizes (head and lumbar)
Cons
Not breathable leather material
Limited adjustability on angle
Non resistant to stain
The TMAX AP Series Gaming Chair is like a gaming buddy that lets you choose between two cool materials – PU Leather or Air Threads Fabric. It's super comfy, especially with the adjustable headrest and waistrest that support your back during long gaming adventures.
Designed to follow the natural curve of your back, this chair is perfect for those marathon gaming sessions. It even has a high-quality seat cushion that makes sitting extra comfy, and the 4D armrests can be adjusted in different ways to suit how you like to sit.
Built strong and steady, the chair's iron base keeps it firmly in place, and the PU castors let you glide smoothly on the floor. But here's the fun part – you can tilt the chair back and forth, and even adjust the backrest from 90° to 155°. It's like having a chair that moves just the way you want!
And guess what? If you're not a fan of getting sweaty during gaming, this chair has a cool breathable fabric. Plus, it costs between RM600 and RM1,000, which is pretty awesome for a chair that's all about comfort and durability. With a 2-year warranty, it's like having a reliable gaming companion by your side.
Pros
Heavy duty nylon base to provide greatest stability & durability
Breathable fabric
High quality seat cushion
Cons
Standard design
Non resistant to stain
The Sanrio Hello Kitty Gaming Chair is like stepping into a world of cuteness and comfort! Picture soft pink and white colours, creating a delightful Hello Kitty vibe that instantly catches your eye.
But it's not just about looks – this chair is all about feeling cosy too. The latex and spongy cushion covered in PU leather make sitting super soft and comfy. It's like a gentle hug for your hips, especially during long gaming sessions.
And here's the cool part – you can make it your own! The chair lets you lean back from 90 to 130 degrees and even has a leg rest for those chill moments between games.
Made to last, the chair has tough nylon feet that keep it steady and strong. The cute designs and a crown-shaped headrest add a touch of magic and Hello Kitty sweetness.
What makes it even more awesome is that the armrests change with how you sit. Perfect for gamers who love colourful designs and streaming adventures, this Hello Kitty Gaming Chair is priced between RM2,000 and RM2,100. It's like adding a burst of charm and style to your gaming space without needing to buy extra fancy stuff!
Pros
Great design
Additional leg rest
Cons
Limited angle of arm rest
Expensive
Buying Guide
Celebrated product review expert, Mr. Fong Ching Ming from AuntieReviews, affectionately known as CM FONG, shares invaluable insights to aid your quest for the top 10 gaming chair Malaysia for 2024. As you embark on this journey, consider these essential pointers meticulously curated by Mr. Fong:
Choose a chair that fits your body and sitting style.
Look for comfort and durability, especially for long gaming sessions.
Check for a guarantee to keep your investment safe.
Decide whether you prefer shopping online or trying chairs in a store.
Consider making adjustments to customise your chair for maximum comfort.
Use this guide as your map to finding the perfect gaming chair adventure!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What features should I prioritise in a gaming chair?
Look for ergonomic design, adjustable height, lumbar support, and comfortable padding. Features like reclining options and adjustable armrests can enhance your gaming experience. Look for ergonomic design, adjustable height, lumbar support, and comfortable padding. Features like reclining options and adjustable armrests can enhance your gaming experience. Our carefully selected top 10 gaming chair Malaysia 2024 encompass all the essential factors and have been endorsed by Product Review Expert, CM Fong, from AuntieReviews.
What's the average price range for a quality gaming chair?
Prices vary, but a decent gaming chair can range from RM500 to RM2,000. Higher-end models with advanced features may be more expensive. Consider your budget and the features you need.
What is AuntieReviews?
AuntieReviews is a website dedicated to providing comprehensive product reviews to readers, assisting them in finding the best products to suit their needs. Whether it's mattresses, gaming chairs, laptops, tables, or other items, AuntieReviews specializes in offering detailed evaluations and recommendations to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.
Conclusion
Jump into the exciting world of gaming chairs with "The Ultimate Guide to the Top 10 Gaming Chair Malaysia for 2024!" This guide is like your passport to finding the best seats for a comfy and fun gaming experience. There are lots of cool chairs, each with special features that match different styles and needs. Remember, it's not just about looks – it's about making sure you feel good, stay healthy, and enjoy your games.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.