Ultimate Guide On Accurate 2022 IPL Predictions Based On Lineup, Playing XI, And Standings

The IPL is barely halfway through the current season and fans are already talking about who will win the Championship. After the Mega Auction earlier this year, there have been plenty of predictions from fans and experts on which team will win based on the predicted Playing XI.

While it’s too early to tell which team will win this season, we already know the official Playing XIs. That said, a more accurate prediction is in place about the outcome of the 2022 IPL.

And so, before you visit sites like TheTopBookies to look for cricket betting tips that could be handy this season, let’s take a look at what people are saying about how the IPL’s 15th edition will conclude.

What Makes a Winning IPL Prediction Accurate?

It’s easy to say which IPL team you think will win based on your favorites, but an accurate IPL prediction has to be logical. The predictions also change every time something significant happens. However, to make your predictions more accurate, here are some tips that could help.

• Collect data from reliable resources

A quick search online would lead you to hundreds of sites with different IPL predictions . It’s best to only go for reputable cricket-related sites. This way, you can be sure that their predictions are from industry pundits. When doing this, always take a look at when the predictions were published.

• Avoid individual-specific predictions

There’s no “I” in a TEAM, so do not come up with predictions that are solely based on a certain player. For example, don’t just say RCB will win this season because Virat Kohli is no longer the team captain and he can focus on just giving it all on the field.

Your predictions should always be based on how the team is performing as a whole. You should even also consider player replacements in case of injuries. Ask yourself: if certain players are injured, who will be replacing them and how will that impact the team’s performance?

• Follow the whole season

Data is important when it comes to logical predictions, but you should also watch the matches to see for yourself how players are performing. You’ll never know when some players who are least expected to do something significant will be able to steal the spotlight.

• Match Nuances

Aside from the players themselves, you should also get to know the venues where the matches will be held. This year, the 2022 IPL will be held across four venues which are the Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Know if any team is at a home-court advantage. Today’s match predictions should also depend on the weather, so be sure to take a look at this too.

Do Some Research

Watching the matches also isn’t enough. You need to take a look at the trends and how the team has been performing in the previous matches. You should be updated on the team standings too.

Take a look at the current IPL standings to get to know which teams are ahead, so you have a better idea of who may win this season:

Team MP W L NRR Pts

Gujarat Titans 6 5 1 +0.395 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 5 2 +0.251 10

Rajasthan Royals 6 4 2 +0.380 8

Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 +0.124 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 -0.077 8

Delhi Capitals 6 3 3 +0.942 6

Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 +0.160 6

Punjab Kings XI 7 3 4 -0.562 6

Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 -0.638 2

Mumbai Indians 6 0 6 -1.048 0

The thing about this year’s season is that there are so many changes in the player lineup. This is because of the two newly added teams which are Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

Get to Know the Teams

You must know the strengths and weaknesses of a team. This way, when they go against a certain team, you get to see what could go right or wrong based on each of their strengths and weaknesses.

You can tell what the team is good at and what it is missing based on their rosters. Here’s the complete list of players on each team in this year’s IPL:

Gujarat Titans:

First Signed Players: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill

From the Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller*, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade*, B. Sai Sudarshan, Gurkeerat Singh, and Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Retained: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj

Bought in the auction: Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Rajasthan Royals:

Retained: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

From the Mega Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal

Lucknow Super Giants:

First Players Signed: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

Bought in the auction: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Retained: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

From the Mega Auction: Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Delhi Capitals:

Retained: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

From the Mega Auction: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tim Seifert, and Lungi Ngidi

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Retained: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

From the Mega Auction: Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Khan

Punjab Kings:

Retained: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal

From the Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis*

Chennai Super Kings:

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

From the Mega Auction: Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana*, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Mitchell Santner*, Adam Milne*, Chris Jordan*

Mumbai Indians:

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

From the Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N. Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar

Get to Know the Players

This year’s Mega Auction was also very different because this year’s purse was higher. The teams are also only allowed to retain a maximum amount of players, and this is why the lineup looks so different.

Because of this, a 2022 IPL prediction is a bit tougher. But of course, this does not deter experts from talking about which teams could win this season based on the player list. You can check the following recent Playing XI of the teams to also have a look at how a team would perform based on key players:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, and Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, and Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans:

Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami, and Lockie Ferguson

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, and Shivam Mavi

Punjab Kings XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan/Prabhsimran Singh, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sandeep Sharma/Ishan Porel

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg/Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd

Umran Malik/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, and Shreyas Gopal

How IPL Predictions are Helping Cricket Fans

IPL predictions are simply there to help fans manage their expectations of what will happen in the matches. However, the main reason why many cricket fans are looking for predictions is sports betting. Many punters want to improve their chances of winning by looking for the most accurate IPL predictions today.

Some would look for predictions just for fun. They are usually interested to see how their predictions compare to what others are saying. The bottom line is that these predictions help fans have a sense of direction when it comes to how the IPL season will turn out.