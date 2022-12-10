Ultimate Growth Secrets Of The Legends Who Started From Zero And Became Multi Millionaires

Ahmedabad, December 08: Dr.Deepak Chopra, Sneh Desai, Sunil Tulsiani, Gaur Gopal Das and Suniel Shetty are assembling ONE STAGE to unleash their secret of success with India’s first-ever “GROWTH SUMMIT”. Whether you are a student, teacher, trainer, 9-to-5 employee, entrepreneur, industrialist, or from any walk of life, this mega event in SURAT is a massive opportunity to grow your life to the next level.

From 9th to 11th Dec 2022, successful people from various countries, states, cities, businesses & industries are set to take part in this one-of-a-kind ‘GROWTH SUMMIT INDIA’ with the goal to change the lives of more than 7000 people.

On 9th Dec (Friday) an exclusive meet & greet will be held with Dr.Deepak Chopra for a select 100 people.

Next day, on 10th Dec (Saturday), the Indoor Stadium, Surat, will conduct a never-before-seen motivational event with Dr.Deepak, Mr.Sunil Tulsiani, Mr.Sneh Desai, Mr.Suniel Shetty and an audience of 7000 people.

Lastly, on 11th Dec, (Sunday) a private event shall be conducted at a 5-star hotel in Surat for 700-800 premium/HNI guests, including an exclusive book launch event of one of the celebrities.

Organized by “Sneh Academic Services Pvt Ltd” owned by Mr.Sneh Desai, and “Private Investment Club, Canada” owned by Mr.Sunil Tulsiani, both of these individuals & companies uphold more than 15 years of experience in conducting & producing such large-scale events. Moreover, Sneh Academic Services Pvt. Ltd., based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has already successfully conducted events on various subjects like Health, Wealth, Career, Spiritual Growth, Relationship Management, Personality Development, Skill & Business Development, Students and Parents training, Corporate Training etc. across 30 Indian & International cities. This would be their 3rd Event in Surat Indoor Stadium at such a massive scale.

The event has a big lineup of celebrity speakers, first amongst which is Dr.Deepak Chopra - A world-renowned speaker & author. Having written 90+ books on several topics like spirituality, medicine, and the human mind, he has also been titled by Time magazine among the top 100 heroes & icons of the century. Deepak is a business mammoth who has created a multi-million dollar empire simply by using the power of the mind.

He has personally coached personalities like Tony Robbins & Angelina Jolie and has also been a close friend to Michael Jackson. At 76, he continues to change the lives of millions of people and has especially come down from the US to become the Keynote Speaker for the Event at Surat.

Second among the main speakers is Mr.Sunil Tulsiani, a Celebrity Real Estate Wealth Coach, Multi-Millionaire Investor, 6 Times best-selling author coming down to India from Canada, especially for the GROWTH SUMMIT. If there has ever been a more unlikely self-made Multimillionaire investor, Sunil Tulsiani would have to be it. Born in the slum areas of India, there would be little to indicate the great success he would have in life. But his stories indicate that anyone can make their dreams come true with enough dedication and hard work. In the process, he has not only transformed his own life but helped others do the same, from pursuing a career as a police officer at the age of 21 to owning “Canada's largest real estate investment club” where seasoned and aspiring investors of all type join to learn and benefit from one another. He has worked with some International Stars like Robert Kiyosaki, Brian Tracy, Grant Cardone, Tony Robbins, Jack Canfield, etc.

The third key speaker is Life & Business Coach Mr.Sneh Desai. Having 26 years of experience, he has touched more than 2.5 million lives and has more than 1.5 million social media followers. (Visit his pages: https://www.facebook.com/snehworld,

https://www.instagram.com/coachsnehdesai, https://www.youtube.com/@snehdesai/

He is the Youngest Trainer in India. He started training on Dynamic Memory Workshop at the tender age of 9 and obtained the degree of Microsoft Certified Professional merely at 12 years. In the past, he has worked with National stars like Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Bhagyashree, and Smruti Irani. He is also credited with the popular titles “Cool Guru at 20 with Merc” by Times of India and “Magician of Words...” by Divya Bhaskar Daily. He has many awards to his name, like ‘Gaurav Vanta Gujarat’ and ‘Bharat Nirman’ from different institutes, organizations and communities. Sneh Desai has never left an opportunity to learn, meet legends, follow, attend different workshops, seminars, and conferences and grab even the tiniest opportunity to network with people from different backgrounds and businesses, which amazingly helped him to build that fire inside him to spark out his best version and grow his life to the next level.

Apart from the aforementioned, Bollywood Star and Entrepreneur Mr.Suniel Shetty and International Speaker & engineer-turned-monk Shri Gaur Gopal Dasji will shower their knowledge at GROWTH INDIA SUMMIT along with popular YouTube and Social Media influencers.

Some of the Important things that participants can learn from Growth Summit India are how to make $100,000 in 90 days (without any risk), how to close high-ticket clients, how to become a property millionaire even if you don't have any money (even if you are just starting right away), how to Use money as a tool to evolve your consciousness, how to build a 100 crore business, how to sell anything to anyone, what are the proven science of attracting money, how to make your business competition-proof and how to achieve financial freedom in 12 months

If you are the kind of person who wants to grow exponentially, push your limits, attract money to live a luxurious life, achieve greatness & live a peaceful Life the GROWTH SUMMIT INDIA is calling you. Enroll to change your mindset & grab the opportunity to skyrocket your growth like never before. Click here to book your seat - https://growthsummitindia.com/