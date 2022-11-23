UAE's Leading Content Creator, Zinobia Mistry, Collaborates With Famous Indian Fashion Labels

Social media channels have curbed all geographical boundaries, creating a mega platform for millions of talented people. Fashion, being the biggest and most popular niche, sees many creatives pooling their efforts to showcase the best. Amidst all commonplaces stands Zinobia Mistry with her unco persona.



She is one of the leading content creators from the UAE and has solidified her name in the glamour industry. She has worked with various brands from different genres, including beauty, skincare, fashion, and lifestyle. Speaking of which, recently, Zinobia Mistry collaborated with Bollywood designer Vani Vats' fashion label Vvani. She has also been in an exclusive collaboration with the acclaimed Label by Nitya Bajaj.



On collaborating with these notable fashion labels, Zinobia Mistry feels privileged. She says, "The label gave me an opportunity to work on a project that has helped me evolve on a personal level. I was excited beyond words to work with them. And happy to be able to show our people what 'Indian fashion' is all about and what it has achieved—this just made me feel proud."



Zinobia Mistry also worked with Shantanu and Nikhil, Aarti Vijay Gupta, and Kanika Goyal. She believes in being a strong voice and a great muse for these fashion designers. Zinobia not only wore the outfit but styled it with her immaculate and de rigueur fashion sense.



Besides these, her recent collaborations also include Dubai-based fashion labels like Vesimi. She has also been a part of Dubai's fashion exhibition, The Collective. Zinobia has an unprecedented style, which is why many brands wish to work with her. While these labels like collaborating with her, even the influencer does complete justice to their ideologies and products.



Not only fashion, but Zinobia Mistry has also caused waves in the world of beauty. She has worked with brands like NARS, Laura Mercier, MAC Cosmetics, Nykaa Beauty, Sunday Riley, Loewe Perfumes, Marc Jacobs Beauty, PIXI Beauty, Molton Brown, L'atelier Parfum, Boots Middle East, Bioderma, etc.