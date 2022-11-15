Two New Metaverse Cryptos Hit the Market As MEMAG And ROBOTERA Go On Presale

If you ask any crypto expert for advice on how to make money in this space, the answer will be to get in on coins early. When you get in on coins at presale phases, you buy them cheap and you don’t have to worry about countless hours of technical analysis because the tokens are still in the early stage. Also, you can always afford to invest what you can lose at this point.

If the coin happens to gain global recognition and it experiences price pumps like Doge or Ethereum, that’s when you make life-changing money. Right now, smart investors are buying up MEMAG , TARO , D2T , IMPT , and RIA . MEMAG and ROBOTERA just hit the market and we want to discuss them in this article.

Hot New Crypto Tokens on the Market

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG)

If you are a web3 gamer looking to make a profit while enjoying all the creativity of the metaverse, then you should pay special attention to this project. This gaming guild is set to create high-quality, blockchain-integrated mobile games that will metamorphose into a decentralized gaming ecosystem. The major idea of this project is to take power away from the big gaming corporations and put it directly in the hands of the users (gamers). Web3 gamers are incentivized to play, build and contribute to the MMG ecosystem. This means that you can earn multiple rewards for any contribution made to this ecosystem. These rewards are called gems and they can be converted to the native token of the system. All the games on this decentralized guild will use only one token; MEMAG. If you want to be a part of decentralized gaming and the future of P2E while making huge profits, participate in the presale of MEMAG. Buy MEMAG today!

>>>Buy MEMAG Now<<<

RobotEra (TARO)

Are you fascinated by the idea of the metaverse? Do you want to enjoy a virtual world sooner rather than later all while making a huge profit? If your answer to these questions is yes, then you should buy as much TARO as you can. TARO is the native token of the RobotEra platform, and it is built specifically for those who want to immerse themselves in the metaverse reality. RobotEra allows you to become a robot, acquire land and other resources on a virtual planet, manage your empire and keep scaling, create robot companions, and participate in the creation of a whole new world. This platform gives you a multiverse that connects with other worlds and experiences. You can play games, mint NFTS, visit theme parks, trade, attend concerts and so much more. All you need to enjoy this immersive metaverse experience is TARO. Currently, the token has already gained investor confidence and is on its way to smashing its presale targets. It is currently trading for $0.02 and it has raised over $48,000. This presale is ending soon and you should get on the train before it leaves the station. Buy TARO now.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now <<<

Other Tokens on Presale to Consider

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Crypto traders and investors should invest in this coin, not just for future profit, but to engage the crypto space better. Identifying profitable tokens and presales is a difficult process made simple by Dash2Trade. Dash2Trade is a world-class social trading and social analytics platform that allows you access to high-level trading tools.t is built with multiple technical analysis indicators that give you profitable buy and sell signals. The algorithm also gathers talks and chatter about tokens on Twitter and Reddit so you can easily determine the market sentiment towards a particular crypto. It also shows you the most successful presales currently on the market. All these features are subject to subscription and you can only pay with the D2T token. This makes it valuable both in the short and long term. If you are a crypto trader and you are looking to make money, Buy the D2T token.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

IMPT

Even though blockchain has come under criticism for its effects on climate change, some projects are built specifically to create a greener earth. One such project is IMPT. IMPT is a green crypto that allows you to buy, sell, and retire carbon credits while keeping your carbon footprint to a bare minimum. This token has crossed over $12M in presales and investors are still buying. If you want to make massive gains from this token, buy it today!

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Any web2 gamer looking to transition to web3 gaming and make money from the crypto market should be interested in Calvaria. Calvaria is a gaming project that seeks to bridge the gap between the web2 gaming experience and the web3 gaming experience. The game was created in two versions. You can get the web2 version on your online store and play it the conventional way. When you are used to the game, you can slowly transition to the P2E and blockchain versions for web3. RIA is the native token of the Calvaria world and it is currently on presale. This coin is poised to make x1,000 gains when the Calvaria game gains worldwide adoption. If you are looking to invest in a crypto token this week, you should consider buying RIA.

>>>Buy Calvaria now <<<

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the leading blockchain for Dapps developers. It contributes immensely to the crypto world by solving the problem of speed, transaction fees, and scalability. Even though the price of Solana has been greatly affected by the bear market and industry forces, it remains a viable long-term investment for crypto investors.

Final Thoughts

MEMAG and RobotEra are the next big tokens in the crypto market. If you have been looking for coins that will give you x1,000 gains, then you should get in on these tokens. They’ve only just begun their presale and they are as cheap as they are ever going to be. Aside from making your profit; these tokens also provide innovative utility to the blockchain space. If you are a web3 creative looking forward to the metaverse, you can buy TARO and build your world on RobotEra. The Meta Masters Guild is for you if you are a gamer. You can enjoy integrated mobile games on a decentralized system. Buy these tokens today!

