TruHair & Skin: Improving Ayurvedic-Tech Experience of Customers

Tru Hair & Skin chose to open the doors of accessibility to customers by offering high-quality ayurvedic goods at a competitive price after observing a trend toward clean products free of sulphates and parabens. They observed that though customers are aware and willing to use clean products, they are forced to use products loaded with chemicals to save some extra bucks.

Regarding the second issue, Tru Hair decided to develop Ayurvedic products that were easy to use because Tru Hair & Skin saw that this was preventing customers from achieving their organic hair goals and causing them to purchase products that contained dangerous chemicals, which was doing more harm than good.

Therefore, the company's team of Ayurveda physicians and hair specialists came up with a practical and hassle-free method to let consumers benefit from the best conventional treatments without hassle. Their main goal is to give customers the best Ayurvedic-tech experience possible by fusing traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology and making sure they get to benefit from luxurious living at a pocket-friendly price. The complete product line is free of sulphates, parabens, LLP, and animal testing, and it is priced to meet the needs of our customers.

Operational Excellence

They introduced their first product, “Tru Hair Oil, which comes with the world's first patented Ayurvedic Oil Heater ," while keeping their purpose in mind. It features an automated shut-off feature that turns it off after it reaches the appropriate temperature of about 65 degrees, which takes about 4 minutes. They were able to sign up 1L+ consumers in just 3 months thanks to the enthusiastic response to this ground-breaking innovation.

Post that, the company connected with a few customers and figured out an important insight; ‘people are not aware of the right ingredients for their hair and are confused about which product to buy to be able to get actual results.’

They also realised that each person's hair issues have a unique fundamental cause. To help consumers choose the proper components for their hair depending on their body type, hair type, and demographics, their team of Ayurvedic experts has built an algorithm. Simply complete the Tru Hair 3-Factor Hair Analysis to help them identify the root of your hair problems and provide you with the proper hair care products, including a customised natural hair supplement.

Conclusion

Ayurveda emphasises the healthiness of the body, mind, and soul, therefore internal health is just as crucial as exterior health. They currently provide a variety of 16+ products as a result. From topical hair oil with a heater to personalised natural hair supplements for meeting nutritional needs internally.

The BIG NEWS is that after the success of its hair care brand, it is planning to expand into skincare. It would be exciting to see what new and exciting they have in store for all its loyal customers.

Additionally, they believe in giving back, therefore they have teamed up with the Humanity Foundation of India to donate 5% of each transaction made on their website to fund the education of rural girls.