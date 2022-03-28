Trident Group is focusing on Sustainable Development Projects for a better tomorrow

At Trident, we have been endeavouring to bring an optimistic change in the prevailing conditions of the environment. Bringing all our forces together towards achieving sustainable development, we have taken bold steps levelling up beyond conventional corporate manufacturing, transforming ourselves into a ‘responsible and conscious’ enterprise.

Shunning off all the negative impacts at once is a bigger challenge, however; we are taking small steps and actions to bring out meaningful solutions that impact a larger community.

Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group

Our sustainable initiatives include recovering Glauber’s Salt using our own patented technology.

We are also relentlessly working towards Zero Solid Discharge and disposal to minimise waste.

With zero liquid discharge facility, we are practising 98% of water recovery. We have also recycled and reused over 10,000 million litres of water.

Drawing the maximum utility from agro waste, we are using it in the boiler as an initiative to phase out the coal which has indeed led to substantial amount of reduction in carbon emissions.

For us, mindful manufacturing is the driving force. It helps us to come up with things that we never imagined like making paper from wheat-straw which is an agri-residue.

Working towards becoming good stewards of our beautiful planet, Earth, we have planted over 6 lakh trees within our premises. Total Carbon offset from our end is 3,35,834 Mt/ year, which is equal to removing 73,037 cars from road per year.

Our relation with a greener planet is unbreakable and we are actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality, bringing energy-efficient equipment in plants, usage of biogas generated from food waste, and more in the near future.

Practicing 5 Rs Concept

Reduce: Cutting the fuel usage to optimize the emission.

Reuse: Reuse of water by treatment of effluent generated from the production units.

Recycle : Waste fibre utilization in making yarn and other products.

Rengineer: Developing the in house technology for the best practices and generating wealth from waste.

Redesign: Adopting eco-friendly methodology for sustainable development.

Focused Energy Conservation

We are focused in energy conservation by analyzing the gaps and adopting cost effective and advanced technology to move from biggest to best.