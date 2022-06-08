Travel Adds More Meaning To My Life: Sasi Tarun, An Ace Motorcyclist

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing,” a quote by Helen Keller stands true for many people working across different fields worldwide. Some people make sure to either get into fields that offer adventure to them in some capacities, or they choose to turn their life into an adventure itself but doing things that are challenging and walking on unconventional paths to get nearer their goals and visions in life. A youngster aged 20 named Sasi Tarun serves as a great example of one such individual who not only stepped into the motorcycle racing niche but also chose to live his life like an adventure. Speaking on the same, he says, “What life really is than an adventure itself? I believe people need to make the most of the opportunities to build a life and career of their choice.”



He did the same and thus is proud of how well his career and life have turned out the way he always aspired them to be. Sasi Tarun confesses that from a very young age, if anything that ever attracted his attention the most, it was all things sports and travel. Seeing the boom in the motorcycle racing industry and the influx of innumerable talented motorcyclists, he was encouraged and motivated enough to be a part of the game and make a name for himself. That’s what he did, and the rest is history. Today, Sasi Tarun is a remarkable young motorcyclist who has achieved tremendously in the field, attaining much buzz in India and slowly in the world as well.



As a teenager aged 17, he had started his career in the motorcycle racing sport by getting trained in the same. Today at 20 years, Sasi Tarun has already become a known personality in the sport, thanks to his hunger to keep honing his skills, his love for travel, and improving his abilities and talents as a rider to ace the game of motorcycle racing.



He is also known as Torq Diaries on YouTube, where he runs his channel to showcase his love for travel and how far he has come in the industry.