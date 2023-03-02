Transparent Labs LEAN Review - PreSeries Pre-Workout Fat Burner That Works?

Coffee and bananas were once chosen as a pre-workout, especially for those unfamiliar with supplements. While some might benefit from this, others would be more inclined to resort to something more substantial, inducing the need for pre-workout supplements. The main issue with the latter is, of course, the risk of caffeine abuse. In addition to giving people the jitters, this may also make them more sensitive than usual, which can be uncomfortable. Then there's the problem of total drainage the following day.

Seeing the need for healthier and more thoroughly researched natural performance enhancers, the team at Transparent Labs set out to create a formula with a moderate amount of caffeine and other ingredients reckoned to target beyond energy production. Without further delay, here's everything you need to know about PreSeries LEAN.

What is PreSeries LEAN?

Transparent Labs PreSeries LEAN is a pre-workout supplement. The formula's creators assert that each ingredient is included at clinically effective doses. This pre-workout is superior to others on the market right now since it boosts energy levels, targets stubborn fat (and increases energy expenditure), and prevents muscle loss. Those who have previously encountered jitters will not suffer similar symptoms, as the formula's dose assures a proper stimulation that will not leave individuals wanting more. As with any supplement, knowing the results is only half the battle. The next step is to determine what drives PreSeries LEAN.

How does PreSeries LEAN work?

PreSeries LEAN, as stated previously in this review, embodies two crucial factors: ergogenic aid and fat loss. Ergogenic aid, often known as a performance enhancer, is a substance that gives people a mental or physical boost while training or competing. Usually, the first aid to come to mind is caffeine, which boosts energy production for maximum output. Yet, many individuals are unaware that several vitamins, minerals, herbs, and botanicals are regarded as safe, at least as defined by the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 [1] .

Considering the fat loss component of PreSeries LEAN, this may result from a person's capacity to perform that extra rep or sprint. Working harder during exercise burns more calories, which encourages weight and fat loss in most situations. Lifters feel that going heavy will aid in fat loss while preserving muscle mass and lean body mass. The technical explanation concerns the focused and progressive burning of available glucose stores [2 ]. Now that we've looked inside Transparent Labs' thought process for PreSeries LEAN, it's time to dismantle the formula's contents.

What are the primary ingredients inside PreSeries LEAN?

The primary ingredients inside PreSeries LEAN have been summarized below:

Citrulline Malate 2:1 (6,000mg)

Citrulline malate is an arginine precursor (i.e., a component used by the body to make L-arginine). The latter has been shown to enhance nitric oxide synthesis, which aids in expanding blood vessels and increasing blood flow to the muscles. One source [3 ] suggests that citrulline malate may be preferable over taking L-arginine directly has to do with digestion. In particular, citrulline malate reaches the bloodstream without going through the difficult digestive process that L-arginine must go through first. This variety is also considered essential for achieving muscle pumps, higher rep ranges, and overall performance.

A 2020 review [4] of the overall efficacy of citrulline malate as an ergogenic aid found that an acute dose of 8g may boost athletic endurance-strength performance, even if it's inconsistent. Furthermore, the researchers stressed that anyone who would like to employ this ingredient as a nitric oxide enhancer could do so because there is sufficient evidence available. However, more research is still warranted due to differences in testing protocols, type of exercise, and dosing strategies across existing trials.

Beta-Alanine (2,000mg)

The next ingredient in pre-workout supplements is beta-alanine. Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid involved in the production and storage of carnosine in the skeletal muscles. Carnosine lowers the buildup of lactic acid in the muscles during exercise, which enhances overall athletic performance, per one article's summary [5 ]. Moreover, this ingredient is deemed capable of helping digest glucose (i.e., primary fuel). Studies have also proven to aid in boosting time-to-exhaustion (enabling people to get in that last possible rep), performance during high-intensity and short-duration workouts, and muscle endurance.

While there is a widespread perception that beta-alanine can increase training volume and minimize tiredness, studies on both fronts have been inconclusive. The same is true for its direct effect on body composition, specifically muscle mass, but this finding has not been consistently repeated across multiple investigations. Lastly, no concerns have been raised about the safety of a dose ranging from 1,600 to 6,400mg daily for up to eight weeks. Minor effects can go from tingling feelings (in the cheeks, neck, back of hands, and upper trunk) to more than 10mg/kg body mass [6 ].

BetaPure™ (1,500mg)

BetaPure™ [7 ] is a patented version of betaine anhydrous (or trimethylglycine). It is naturally created in the body and eventually converts the amino acid homocysteine into the molecule methionine. The latter is thought to be advantageous for blood vessel and heart functions. In terms of athletic performance, betaine anhydrous has been upheld for improving performance, namely in endurance and resistance-type activities, reducing fatigue, elevating protein production, and increasing creatine production (i.e., fuel for our muscle cells) as well.

Its ability to prevent insulin resistance is another important aspect since it allows our cells, tissues, and organs to uptake glucose, avoid glucose storage and ultimately minimize the risk of high blood sugar, heart disease, and obesity. An article highlighting betaine anhydrous' various features noted its capacity to boost water retention in cells and its potential but limited strength and power-based performance benefits. Finally, it is considered safe to take between 2,000 mg and 5,000 mg for up to 15 days [6 ].

Acetyl L-Carnitine HCl (1,000mg)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCl [8 ] (or ALCAR for short) is an amino acid with energy-related properties. Per one source, it might be vital for producing cellular energy, central nervous system activity, and brain and heart functioning. Due to its high activity and absorption, this form of L-carnitine is deemed more substantial next to L-carnitine itself. Likewise, ALCAR has been praised for its effect on brain function and antioxidant activity (potentially reducing oxidative damage).

From the looks of it, ALCAR might be one of the few ingredients in PreSeries LEAN that has the greatest impact on fat loss. To be more specific, it may aid in the transport of fatty acids into mitochondrial membranes. This ingredient, like beta-alanine, reduces lactic acid buildup in the muscles, which means less fatigue altogether. To our surprise, recent research also reported that low levels of ALCAR may be linked to depression-like behavior [9 ].

L-Theanine (180mg)

L-theanine [10 ] is a plant-based amino acid that lowers anxiety, stress, and insomnia. For a pre-workout, this ingredient is said to exhibit a unique set of benefits when paired with caffeine. It may enhance caffeine's capacity to improve concentration, memory, and athletic performance. Lastly, anywhere between 200 and 400mg for four to eight weeks is considered safe for intake.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q - What features does PreSeries LEAN have?

A - As previously indicated, the heart of PreSeries LEAN focuses on clinically tested ingredients at safe and effective doses. Another aspect that stands out is the reasonable caffeine levels. Unlike most pre-workouts, PreSeries LEAN is powered by ergogenic aids rather than solely caffeine. They include vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants that deliver comparable results but do not cause the jitters. The final feature is that this solution has no colored dyes, fillers, or potentially dangerous additives.

Q - Is PreSeries LEAN safe?

A - PreSeries LEAN appears safe because the concentrations per ingredient are within acceptable standards. In addition, each bottle is reported to have been produced in a recognized facility under stringent and sterile conditions. Yet, it is essential to note that any formula may create undesired side effects based on individual sensitivities, allergies, and medication use. For these reasons, it is best to get the advice of a healthcare practitioner before modifying an existing routine.

Q - What flavors does PreSeries LEAN come in?

A - PreSeries LEAN comes in several flavors, including Tropical Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, Sour Peach, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, Orange, Cherry Limeade, Fruit Punch, Sour Grape, and Watermelon.

Q - Are there any other ingredients inside PreSeries LEAN?

A - Other ingredients found inside PreSeries LEAN include PurCaf® Organic Caffeine (200mg), Theobromine (50mg), and BioPerine® (5mg).

Q - What is the best way to take PreSeries LEAN?

A - Individuals are advised to blend half a scoop with 8 to 10 ounces of water and drink 20 to 30 minutes before training for the best performance. This should be viewed as a test to determine tolerance. Transparent Labs advises against exceeding two scoops every day.

Q - Why choose PreSeries LEAN?

A - Possible results of using PreSeries LEAN include weight loss, preserved muscle mass, improved aerobic and anaerobic performances (namely, strength, endurance, and recovery), increased thyroid hormone synthesis, and healthy mental acuity, drive, and energy.

Q - Will taking PreSeries LEAN result in a positive drug test?

A - No, because PreSeries LEAN contains no illegal substances. As a result, people are unlikely to receive a positive test result. Nonetheless, drug-testing procedures may differ from one entity to the next, so presenting the supplement facts panel to a coach or administration may be preferable before using it.

Q - Why doesn't PreSeries LEAN contain creatine?

A - Transparent Labs felt that because PreSeries LEAN contains 180mg of caffeine anhydrous, it would counteract the ergogenic effects of creatine. For this reason, they've avoided creatine altogether.

Q - Do Transparent Labs ship to my area?

A - Transparent Labs currently ships across the globe except for Albania, Algeria, India, Lithuania, Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Tunisia, and Ukraine.

Q - Does PreSeries LEAN contain any nuts?

A - No, but PreSeries LEAN is created in a facility that uses nuts (namely, coconuts and peanuts). Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that Transparent Labs' allergen control program eliminates potential adverse effects. This program was specifically implemented to ensure sterilization and cleaning of the equipment after use.

Q - Is PreSeries LEAN vegan-friendly?

A - Yes, PreSeries LEAN is entirely vegan-friendly.

Q - How long will it take for PreSeries LEAN shipments to arrive?

A - All orders are dispatched the next business day. Orders placed within the continental United States should arrive within five to seven business days. In contrast, orders sent elsewhere may take up to 21 business days (assuming possible delays).

Q - Is PreSeries LEAN protected by a money-back guarantee?

A - Yes, PreSeries LEAN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee . For those who have a change of heart or feel their first batch did absolutely nothing for their energy levels, concentration, or weight loss efforts, an email must be sent to [email protected] for a refund. Individuals who return a brand-new supply are more likely to get a complete refund. In contrast, those who return an opened bottle (depending on the circumstances) may receive an exchange or online store credit instead. The user must read the return policy ahead of time.

Purchasing PreSeries LEAN

PreSeries LEAN is available online on the Transparent Labs website. Each jar has 30 servings, lasting from 30 to 60 days, depending on your usage. The one-time purchase price is $49.99 (before applicable shipping and handling fees) at the time of writing. People have the option to enroll and save if they would prefer a plan that increases their savings. The subscribe and save plan lowers the cost to $44.95 per jar and can be canceled or paused at any time, and users are more likely to receive unique promotions and discounts and can pick how frequently they want their shipments.

Meet Transparent Labs

Transparent Labs is a health supplement company dedicated to providing scientifically verifiable products and formulations. This company allegedly thrived because of the imbalanced structure of the supplement industry. The founders were particularly dissatisfied with unethical businesses, deceptive sales practices, and the ridiculous number of frauds that consumers have long fallen victim to.

Of course, this is not to say that all products and companies are evil. Transparent Labs was inspired by those who provide statistically sound formulas, ingredients, botanicals, vitamins, minerals, and supplements for fitness and wellness needs. As emphasized by the team:

"Most people think the name "Transparent Labs" originated from our "transparent" labeling/ingredient profiles, but really, it's much more than that. We set out to be completely transparent in our claims as well." To put it another way, the team will take the seat whenever possible since they would want the ingredients and their associated benefits to do all of the talking.

In light of everything, it is also worth noting that Transparent Labs has an advisory board of members who analyze, critique, and justify any claims made on their products. Experts include certified personal trainers, registered clinical exercise physiologists, doctors, registered dietitians, biologists, and certified sports nutritionists.

Transparent Labs

Final Thoughts

Individuals should have deduced from the above analysis that PreSeries LEAN is most likely one of the few comprehensive pre-workout supplements on the market. Rather than using caffeine to drive their formula, this team focused on ergogenic aids known for going beyond simply increasing energy. Many of the selected ingredients have been shown to improve performance to the point where individuals can push themselves to the safest possible limits. It's impressive that the latter can be accomplished with such little jitters and tingling sensations. Another advantage of using this supplement is its fat-burning component, which has been scientifically proven.

Muscle loss is a classic problem with weight loss efforts. Thankfully, PreSeries LEAN has an assortment of amino acids, enabling optimum muscle preservation. How could someone ignore the concentration per serving? Each ingredient is provided in not only safe but also effective doses. After exploring the Transparent Labs website, our editorial team was delighted by their attempts to educate the general public. Each ingredient has been thoroughly detailed, with research to back it up.

Finally, knowing that an advisory board oversees the website's material demonstrates Transparent Labs' commitment to disclosing what exists rather than instilling false optimism in consumers. As a final remark, it is crucial to note that pre-workouts have not been extensively researched. People should therefore exercise particular caution because it is yet unclear what the cumulative consequences will be. PreSeries LEAN appears to have a lot of potential; visit the official website to learn more.

