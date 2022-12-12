Transparent Labs Creatine HMB Review: Is It Worth It? My Experience on Creatine HMB Supplement

Creation is something that supplies energy to all of the muscles in the body. About half of it comes from the diet that you intake and the remaining gets produced by your kidneys and your liver.

Understanding creatine

Creatine can be considered as one of bodies' gifted natural sources when it comes to energy for the purpose of muscle contraction. Its name is derived from the Greek word- meat! Almost Half of human body's creatine supply comes from eating carnivorous diet and the remaining half gets produced by the kidneys, liver, and then this is supplied to the skeletal muscles of the body for consumption.

Nearly 95% of this creatine is found in abundance in the skeletal muscle system of the body and is made use of during performing physical activities. Creatine assists in maintaining continuous energy supply to all of the working muscles in the body. Small amounts of creatine can be found in your brain, some other tissues, and heart. creatine can also be found in several foods such as seafood, milk, and red meat.

Creatine is found in our body in a state which is very similar to another company named creatinine. Our body needs to release any amount of stored creatine every single day in order to keep it under normal levels, which totally depends on the muscle mass of the body.

Why Are People Consuming Creatine Supplements?

Both amateur and professional athletes of all levels had always been known to consume creatine supplements to help in their workout routines and to better their workout recovery process. Creatine is known to create this quick burst of energy with increased strength which directly improves an athlete’s performance and has little to no effect on one’s aerobic endurance.

Most of the athletes who consume creatine supplements are male athletes only who are involved in playing power sports, for example, wrestling, hockey, bodybuilding, and football. Please note that no matter what your age is or what your health condition might be, always consult your doctor or your health care provider before making the decision of consuming any form of supplements.

Is it safe for athletes to consume creation supplements?

Creatine supplements can be used by any kind of athlete. Even the international Olympic committee and the NCAA, which is the National College athletic Association, has allowed professional sports persons to consume this supplement. Several benefits have been recorded and reported both in women and men, although the majority of the benefits and studies are conducted on men.

These supplements market right now is flooded with so many different supplement products that it becomes quite tedious to narrow down on one single creatine supplement which is trustworthy. Which is why we would like to introduce you to a workout recovery supplement from the Transparent Labs company called the Creatine HMB. Read on to understand about its key ingredients, the benefits that the supplement provides, its overall value, and other important aspects of this supplement.

A Brief About Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

This supplement contains 5000 mg of the creatine monohydrate for everyone serving, additionally, it also contains hydroxy methylbutyrate HMB. And as mentioned before, creatine is directly linked to increase in strength, increase in muscle size, and more power output, and it is also strongly linked to better mental performance. On the other hand, HMB helps in retaining muscle which makes it an excellent combination along with creatine in the supplement for performance athletes who love to retain their muscles. Another incomparable advantage is that this product is available in seven different unique flavors along with an unflavoured option which makes it an excellent choice for athletes looking for varieties in terms of taste.

For those who do not know, Transparent Labs is a company based in Utah, and as its name translates, this company has invested its self and committed itself in creating transparent products. They do not use any kind of proprietary blends and always go the extra mile to provide certificates of composition and analysis on the website, which makes this company a trustworthy company in the field of supplements. apart from testing their products the right way, they also do not use any artificial coloring or sweetness. So if you are someone who is very keen on gaining those muscles and are looking for a trustworthy supplement to assist in this process, then Transparent Labs Creatine HMB should be the one for you.

Benefits Of Using Transparent Lab Creatine HMB Supplement

The most generic benefits of transparent lab Creatine HMB supplement include better workout performance, improved muscle, recovery and growth, and enhancement in body composition and lean body mass. Let’s understand them a bit:

Workout performance: this supplement includes a synergistic blend of unique ingredients which helps in increasing strength and stamina, so that you will be able to train for a longer period of time, in a much more effective way, and train harder like never before. You will enjoy more endurance for productive gym sessions.

Body composition: both the vital ingredients of the supplement — HMB and creatine monohydrate are famous for their bolster anabolic pathways in the case of skeletal muscles which increases lean body mass and also supports retention of muscles during any weight loss phases. The supplement ensures that it enhances muscle mass and at the same time decreases body fat which results in better body composition.

Muscle recovery and growth: the Creatine HMB formula is known to be a very versatile one which is designed to improve muscle recovery and anabolism. It is a perfect fit for not just athletes but also for active individuals and gym goers who always want to make the most of their workouts. This supplement is designed to ignite muscle building process and efficient muscle recovery so that your body gets stronger and bigger.

Ingredients Used In Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

The makers of the supplement have kept its ingredients list very short and simple yet very effective. The supplement contains HMB, creatine, monohydrate, vitamin D, and BioPerine. And below is a detailed understanding about these ingredients:

Creatine Monohydrate: Most researched ingredient used in this supplement and can be found naturally in the human body where at least 90% of this ingredient is stored in the skeletal muscle system of the body in the form of phosphocreatine. One of the major advantages of this ingredient is that it is the muscles for the required amount of energy required to improve workout performance. plenty of impressive. Research is available that throws light on the benefits of this ingredient which helps increase muscle power and strength, improves sprint performance, and also leads to greater work capacity. The ideal dosage of the supplement is 5 g each day and it completely depends on one’s body weight and composition.

HMB: the makers of the supplement use a patented form of this ingredient called myHMB. It is a natural form of leucine metabolite which is actively involved in the process of protein synthesis, muscle hypertrophy, and insulin activities. Several studies show that HMB supplementation increases muscle mass, power, and strength while ensuring that the fat is reduced. The ideal dosage of this ingredient would be 3g per day.

BioPerine: this ingredient is simply used to maximize the absorption of other vital ingredients of this supplement.

Vitamin D: this ingredient can be considered as a hormone that plays several roles in the human body which are specifically relevant in the case of athletes such as hormone synthesis, protein synthesis, bone health, and overall functioning of muscles. Research shows that higher levels of Vitamin D positively improves muscle mass, strength, injury prevention, and endurance — all are important for positive athletic performance.

Pricing and Money Back Guarantee Of Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

We recommend that you buy this supplement from the company’s official website only to ensure original products are delivered to you. And you might also get a chance to enjoy seasonal discounts as well. The pricing is as follows:

One container is priced at $49.99 which comes with a 30 servings

If you subscribe you get one bottle for $44.99 and also can enjoy certain exclusive discounts and promotions.

You can cancel or pause your subscription at any point of time.

You can also choose your own shipping frequency.

The company offers a 60 day money back guarantee where you can return the product if you’re not satisfied.

The Final Conclusion

The Transparent Labs Creatine HMB supplement is made up of high quality ingredients and no artificial coloring. It’s available in 7 different flavors and the original unflavored version as well. It’s unique formulation makes it an excellent supplement for all kinds of active individuals and not just athletes. So, if you are looking for a Creatine supplement that will help you retain your lean muscle mass and improve you workout performance, then we recommend trying this supplement. Please remember to always consult your doctor or physician before starting to consume any kind of supplement.

