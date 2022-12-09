Traders Predict This Coin Will 10X On Initial Exchange Listing Next Week

By recording a successful presale event, the crypto community is thrilled to see IMPT.io rise despite the market's adversities. IMPT.io has raised over $15.5 million with less than five days to conclude its presale event.

IMPT has provided an incredible opportunity for crypto enthusiasts and investors to grab its utility token, $IMPT, at meager prices before it concludes its presale event on the 11th of December, 2022. Also, it has received official listings on top-tier DEX and CEX exchanges.

The excelling use case and utility of IMPT have made traders believe that it will grow at least 10X its presale price when it lists in the market. This article shares why traders believe this crypto project will grow at least X10 after its exchanges' listings. Take a Look

Five Reasons Traders Believe $IMPT Will Grow X10 on Initial Exchange Listing

Within two months of its presale event, IMPT has raised over $15.5 million, and it is believed that it could reach $15 million in the final days of the presale. Here are some reasons traders believe $IMPT could offer X10 of its initial price when it lists on the exchanges.

>>>Buy IMPT Now!<<<

IMPT is Set to receive Three Listings After Presale Ends

With its presale event climaxing, IMPT has confirmed its first official listings on a top-tier Decentralized Exchange, Uniswap. Also, to add to the exciting news, $IMPT will be listed on two top-tier centralized exchanges, LBank exchange, and Changelly Pro.

This trio of exchanges has a combined daily trading volume of over $2.5 billion. This trading volume could offer $IMPT the needed liquidity to sustain its presale price and explode it to more incredible highs.

In addition to its listings, the IMPT team agreed to burn any unsold $IMPT tokens left in presale stage two when the event ends. Also, during its October presale launch, the milestone targeted three different presale stages. Hence, the IMPT team has concluded that the stage three $IMPT tokens will be locked and released over 12 months.

Thousands of Affiliate Brands are Contributing to the IMPT Cause

IMPT.io aims to connect thousands of socially responsible retail brands to individuals and businesses. Right now, there are over 25,000 brands signed up on the IMPT platform, ready to sell their products and services to users. These brands include Microsoft, Netflix, Hugo Boss, and LEGO.

When these brands make sales, they contribute a percentage of their sales margin toward environmental initiatives. It also enables consumers to support eco-friendly projects by simply shopping.

Users also earn rewards for their regular shopping in carbon credits. These carbon credits represent the amount of Carbon dioxide removed from the environment. Users can stack up their carbon credits and purchase NFTS, with users having the choice to hold, trade, or retire them.

>>>Buy IMPT Now!<<<

IMPT Shares Environmental Concerns in Climate Change with ESG Investors

While many cryptocurrencies exist in the market with no utility, IMPT showcases its use case for resolving climate change and global warming. The UN has made a coalition with global industries to cut their global emissions steeply by 2030.

In 2021, reports showed increasing concerns regarding climate change which spurred companies and regulatory bodies to make necessary changes to how they handle climate crises. As a result, there was an increased cash inflow focused on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) issues.

Similarly, IMPT's foundations are rooted in reducing carbon footprint while combating climate change. Traders see how IMPT aligns with the ESG initiative and are confident of its impending growth in the market.

IMPT Utilizes Blockchain Technology in its Carbon Offset Program

Built on the new energy-efficient Ethereum network, IMPT.io will enable transparency in its ecosystem. As users engage in shopping or environmental projects and earn carbon credits, their carbon credits are converted to Non-Fungible Tokens.

Users can publicly view these tokenized carbon credits, tracked, and verified on the Ethereum blockchain. Also, tokenized carbon credits will prevent double-spending as all transactions are public and permanent on the blockchain ledger.

IMPT's use of blockchain technology will take transparency on a grander scale as users, retail brands, and investors play their part in reducing their carbon footprints.

IMPT Has Strong Tokenomics

The IMPT platform utilizes $IMPT as its native token to carry out environmental operations. With a maximum supply of 3 billion, users can take advantage of the tokens' use cases, including:

IMPT tokens can process NFT-based transactions on the IMPT marketplace. Users can also purchase environmental projects from IMPT using IMPT tokens.

When users engage in regular shopping, they can earn discounts when they purchase products or services using IMPT tokens.

IMPT holders can participate in DAO, where they can vote on particular projects and make effective decisions that will spur the growth of the IMPT.io platform.

In the coming days after the presale, users can log in on the IMPT.io official homepage, connect their wallet and instantly receive their IMPT tokens.

>>>Buy IMPT Now!<<<

Final Thoughts

Undoubtedly, IMPT will grow to become a solid platform and provide impressive gains to its investors and users participating in its presale stages. At a low price of $0.023, traders and investors look forward to a 1,000% increase when $IMPT tokens list on the trio of exchanges mentioned earlier.

Now is the chance to get on the IMPT.io platform and purchase some IMPT tokens via USDT or ETH before it lists on crypto exchanges. This project will certainly grow in multiple folds. Do not stay on the sidelines. Invest Now!