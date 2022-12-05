Traders Are Bearish On Sol. Buy This Eco-Friendly Alternative Before It Explodes!

The bear market has yet to be friendly to different crypto projects. And SOL hasn't been left out of it. In addition to the other problems that have caused a lack of investor confidence in the coin. Sam Bankman-Friedman, the now-former CEO of the defunct and bankrupt FTX exchange, was linked to SOL.

Following the triggering news of the collapse, SOL saw a more than fifty percent drop in its value in forty-eight hours, culminating in more than eighty percent lost coin value from its all-time high figure. Proof of stake is proven to consume less energy, and SOL, which is eco-friendly, has it used on its blockchain, Solana, as a consensus mechanism.

In the past, people once tagged SOL, an Ethereum killer. Unfortunately, these sentiments have changed, which shows in the charts and the current price level. With this downtrend and the gloomy outlook for the coin, investors should look for a better alternative, an eco-friendly token that can give a good return on investment. IMPT is a coin that can serve as a better investment alternative.

There are reasons for this besides IMPT being a better eco-friendly token. Given current market analysis, it is far better, and investors will make a good killing by investing in it.

What is IMPT.io (IMPT)?

Climate change has been severe with recent trends, and governments, industries, and individuals are taking these changes seriously.

To fight these changes and promote a better living environment for humans. Companies and individuals use carbon offset to help tackle carbon reduction goals while changing to more environmentally sustainable methods.

IMPT.io (IMPT) brings innovation to the blockchain with its carbon offset market to aid people in tackling environmental concerns more efficiently and securely. Users can purchase carbon credits on the platform without fraud with blockchain records to show transactions.

For every carbon credit that is purchased, you get an NFT. And they are tradeable on the marketplace when it's live. In summary, IMPT connects users to practical environmental projects and makes it easy for them to contribute to an environment free of carbon emissions in ways they can.

In addition, they operate a credit-based system, where retailers can allocate a particular sale margin to purchase carbon credits. These margins are stored in the user's account in tokens until they've reached the value mark for a carbon

credit. Lastly, it has a social feature that will allow users to measure their carbon footprint to help analyze their impact, how, and where to improve where necessary.

Why is IMPT a Better Eco-Friendly Alternative?

Unlike SOL, which has peaked and is now in a bearish downtrend movement, one that it's most likely not going to recover from, there are several reasons why IMPT beats it as an alternative and is better for those looking for juicy returns. And below, we go through each of them.

Transparent and Trustworthy Team

Any good project that's posed to succeed in the long term has a team behind it that is transparent and trustworthy. It might not be the case for SOL, and it's not surprising.

For instance, the lie about the total circulating supply of SOL by the founders should have been an indication of possible long-term problems. The team initially listed the coin on Binance with a full circulating pool of 8.5 million; however, community members and investors discovered an unlocked wallet containing more than 13 million of the token.

The team promised to look into it and take the unaccountable supply out of the market. However, nothing happened, and with the coin in a nosedive, this and other red flags became a problem.

For IMPT, the case is different because the team has been open all the way. The platform getting built is available for anyone to check into and make informed decisions. On a case-by-case basis with SOL, it's more transparent and is a good buy for investors.

Better Eco-friendly Utility

Blockchain has changed lives. However, one of the contentions is energy consumption. For this same reason, ETH moved towards a proof of stake mechanism for its consensus.

SOL consumes less energy than two-time searches on Google. And given the situation, this is a good statistic.

But when considering environmental utility towards a more sustainable atmosphere, SOL, doesn't come close to IMPT.

IMPT helps users purchase carbon credits that allow them to immediately act towards fewer carbon emissions and offer a way to track their impact. SOL doesn't help with this, and although it doesn't add to a reduced carbon emission because it spends less energy. IMPT offers a way for projects like SOL to create better sustainable environmental methods and reduce their carbon print.

Favorable Investor Sentiment

IMPR currently has a better buy sentiment, which shows in the market. SOL, so far, has had bad press and a disastrous plummet because of their FTX connection.

For IMPT, this sentiment gets demonstrated in the buying momentum it is witnessing. It has a presale which is at stage two. So far, they've raised more than $12 million out of a total goal of over $25 million, which is impressive considering the current market outlook. It is the best time for buyers to get into it because of the enormous long-term upside.

How to Buy IMPT

There are steps to follow if you decide to buy into it early, and we've gone through them below.

1. Install MetaMask on your mobile or the extension on your desktop

2. Load your wallet with the required USDT or Ethereum (ETH) amount.

3. Click on connect. Connect your wallet, choose the amount of IMPT you want to buy, and sign the transaction.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for eco-friendly projects to invest in this bear, then IMPT is your best bet. As we've shown in detailed reasons, IMPT is the best alternative to SOL and is a good purchase if you intend to get a juicy return for your portfolio.

IMPT, without a doubt, is an excellent environmental utility that will revolutionize the approach to carbon emissions on the blockchain. And the current momentum on the presale is a good sign of strength for long-term growth and value.