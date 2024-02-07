>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos should be able to offer you some great casino gaming entertainment. It should always be free to play and you should also be able to redeem some real-world prizes. All of this can be found at Stake.us and the brand also has an outstanding sweepstakes casino sign up bonus.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

Stake.us is an excellent sweepstakes casino that features literally hundreds of games that you can play for free. These include a broad variety of slots from developers like Pragmatic Play, and you’ll also find a good amount of table games like baccarat, roulette and blackjack. What puts Stake.us above its rivals is the fact that it has a live casino while those Stake Originals need to be played to be believed.

If you sign up to Stake.us using the TOPVIPBONUS code, you’ll get a great welcome offer. This starts you off with $25 in no deposit bonuses, and you’ll also get 250,000 Gold Coins and a handy 5% rakeback on your losses. From here, the free credit can be used to win more Stake Cash which could then be redeemed for prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise.

Exclusive sign up offer

Unique Stake Originals

Redeemable real-world prizes

Excellent live casino

No mobile app

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

2. McLuck - Simply a great sweepstakes casino sign up bonus

If you want to get a sign up bonus for casino games like slots, then you really need to check out McLuck. After all, this is a sweepstakes casino with well over 700 slot games, and what’s best is that the brand’s welcome offer gives all new customers with the code VIPPROMO up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins.

It’s worth noting that these slots all come from major developers like NetEnt, so you’ll get nothing but quality gameplay. Everything else about McLuck is as it should be, meaning that you can play for free, and redeem prizes like cash and gift cards. The downside? There’s relatively few table games here.

Excellent welcome offer

Great site for slots games

Cash prizes redeemable

Impressive game developers

Lacking in table games

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO <<<

3. Sweeptastic - Top sign up bonus and casino games selection

Sweeptastic has a fairly unique welcome offer for new customers. This means that if you sign up to the sweepstakes casino for the first time you could get 25 SCs extra free on your first purchases and there will also be 2 SCs free to claim. From here, you can use those SCs to play in a promotional sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem real money prizes and gift cards.

The game selection at Sweepstastic is excellent as there are hundreds of slots, card games, dice games and even some fun Originals like Crash. Perfect for putting your welcome offer to good use.

Handy first purchase bonus

Great casino game selection

Redeem real money prizes

Innovative Originals games

No mobile app

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

You should know that you can only redeem cash prizes from sweepstakes casinos rather than winning them directly. This is done by playing with virtual credit rather than real money.

How Does The Currency System Work?

You’ll find that sweepstakes casinos let you play their casino games with virtual currencies that are usually called something like Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. Neither have direct cash value outside of the casino, but they let you play for fun and enter the sweepstakes respectively.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Gold Coins are simply used to play the casino games for fun. While you cannot redeem prizes with Gold Coins, you can purchase Gold Coins packages to ensure you can keep playing.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

You can only get Sweepstakes Coins for free via one of the special offers. This is a good idea because Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed for a variety of prizes once you have played through them the required amount of times.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Welcome offers, daily login bonuses and social media giveaways are just some of the most common ways to get free Sweepstakes Coins. Plus you might even be able to mail in a postal request to get even more free credit.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Choosing a sweepstakes casino means analyzing a bunch of different factors to make sure that the site meets your needs. Here are some ideas to start you off:

Game selection

All good sweepstakes casinos will have hundreds of slot games, and some even have top table games like roulette and blackjack. Plus sites like Stake.us even have live casino games.

Offers and free sweeps

Alongside the welcome offers, you should find that each sweepstakes casino has promos for existing customers. Things like daily login bonuses can work wonders in giving you more free credit to play with.

Cash prizes

Most sweepstakes casinos will offer you the chance to redeem Sweepstakes Coins for cash prizes. Failing that, you should be able to redeem other things like gift cards or merchandise.

Mobile

There are lots of great sweepstakes casino apps out there, but even if there isn’t, you should still be able to play at the mobile-friendly site from your mobile browser.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

You’ll find that all good sweepstakes casinos share the same basic components. So if you find a gaming site lacking one of these features, it’s probably not worth playing at:

Security

Each sweepstakes casino should feel SSL-level protection to keep your data and payments safe. Plus there should be a valid privacy policy and even some responsible social gaming tools.

Usability

It should be easy to navigate around the sweepstakes casino site, and page loading times should be fast. Plus all prize redemptions should be quick and efficient

Bonus offers

You should be able to get a good welcome offer like that Stake.us TOPVIPBONUS code, as well as lots of deals for existing customers. Never underestimate the value of a good reward program too.

Customer Support

All good sweepstakes casinos will have a friendly and responsive customer care team waiting to hear from you 24/7 via live chat, email or phone.

Payment Methods

You shouldn’t have to pay to play at sweepstakes casinos, but there should be the option to purchase Gold Coins packages via cards, ewallets or even cryptocurrencies.

Game selection

It’s important that you have a varied game selection and that these games should come from approved gaming studios.

Conclusion - Get your sweepstakes casino new customer offers

By now you’ll understand that there are lots of excellent sweepstakes casino sign up offers out there. Once you claim one of these deals, you should be able to start playing hundreds of slots and table games for free, and even redeem some cash prizes. So be sure to consider signing up to Stake.us and use that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code to access a seriously generous deal.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Sweepstakes casino sign up bonus FAQ

Do I have to get a sweepstakes casino sign up bonus?

Not necessarily, but many of these deals will automatically be added to your account when you sign up.

Do I have to use a promo code?

It depends which deal you get. After all, the Stake.us bonus can only be claimed if you sign up using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code.

Who can get these deals?

You’ll have to be a brand new customer who signs up to these sweepstakes casinos for the first time. Plus you’ll need to meet the minimum age requirement and be playing from one of the permitted states.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.