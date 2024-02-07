>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

You should find it easy to get sweepstakes casino bonus codes as these gaming sites are legally bound to let you enter their sweepstakes for free. This means that you can sign up somewhere like Stake.us, play for free and look forward to redeeming some real-world prizes.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

You can get one of the best sweepstakes casino promo codes at Stake.us if you sign up to the site using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. This will activate a sign up offer that gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. As a result, you will be able to play hundreds of quality casino games for free, and make a good start on being able to redeem prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise.

It’s worth noting that Stake.us has plenty more deals for existing customers. These include things like daily login bonuses and you can even compete against other gamers in some special races. Plus with a top VIP club, you’ll always be able to get lots of free credit to use on all of the slots, table games, live casino games and those innovative Stake Originals.

Exclusive promo code for new customers

Lots of deals for existing customers

Hundreds of slots and table games

Redeemable real-world prizes

Crypto payments only

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - Some great sweepstakes casino bonus codes here

McLuck has been picking up plenty of fans recently and much of this is down to the brand’s excellent welcome offer. It’s a deal that gives you 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweepstakes Coins just for signing up and using the promo code VIPPROMO. Those Sweepstakes Coins are particularly handy as they can be used to play the games in a sweepstakes mode and redeem cash prizes and gift cards.

From here, you’ll find lots more deals like daily login bonuses and there’s also a good loyalty club. Just don’t forget to take a spin in the prize wheel where you could win one of the many different McJackpots. It’s worth noting that while McLuck has over 700 slot games, it’s not so hot for table gaming fans.

Big welcome bonus

McJackpots prize wheel

Daily login bonuses

700+ slot games

Not too many table games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

3. Sweeptastic - Get a different kind of sweepstakes casino welcome bonus

Sweeptastic is a sweepstakes casino that is more than willing to try something different with its welcome offers. This is because if you sign up here for the first time you could access a deal that gives you 25 SCs free on first purchases and 2 free SCs . Those SCs are Sweepstakes Coins that can be used to redeem gift cards and real money prizes.

Beyond this, you’ll find a good amount of social media promos and daily login bonuses, and the brand has just launched an impressive loyalty scheme too. All of this is good news because Sweeptastic has a phenomenal game portfolio. With slots, dice games, card games and some unique Originals, you’ll have plenty of ways to put your free coins to use.

Handy first purchase bonus

Top social media promos

Recently introduced reward program

Redeem cash prizes and gift cards

No mobile app

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that you can directly win money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead of this, you will only be able to redeem prizes by partaking in the sweepstakes. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to do this once you know how.

How Does The Currency System Work?</h3>

You don’t gamble with real money at sweepstakes casino sites. These sites will only let you play with virtual currencies that come in two distinct forms - Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins.

How Does The Coin System Work?</h3>

You can either purchase Gold Coins or get them for free via a special offer. Gold Coins can only be used to play the casino games in a standard mode which means that you cannot redeem any prizes.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?</h3>

Sweepstakes Coins are used to play the casino games in a sweepstakes mode. If you win back enough Sweepstakes Coins, then you may be able to redeem a prize. Just note that Sweepstakes Coins can only be given away for free.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Getting free Sweepstakes Coins is easy as you can usually get them via the site’s welcome offers. Failing that, then you should be able to pick up free credit through deals like daily login bonuses, social media giveaways and a whole lot more.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

Don’t make the mistake of signing up to the first sweepstakes casino you see. Instead, think about how each gaming platform handles the following features:

Game election

Sweepstakes casinos should have just as many different types of games as regular online casinos. This means that you can look forward to playing lots of slots as well as table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

Offers and free sweeps

All good sweepstakes casinos have welcome offers that help new customers get lots of free credit. Plus you should get more deals like daily login promos, social media giveaways and even invites to special tournaments.

Cash prizes

Sweepstakes gaming is great fun but it gets even more enjoyable when you know that you can redeem cash prizes. There should be clear instructions on how you can do this.

Mobile

All decent sweepstakes casinos have mobile-friendly sites that you can play at from the browser of your smartphone or tablet, and some even have their own apps.



What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

It doesn’t matter how good that sweepstakes welcome offer is, because any sweepstakes casino isn’t worth playing at unless it has the following features:

Security

You should find that each sweepstakes casino is capable of keeping your payments safe and your personal data secure through the use of SSL-level encryption.

Usability

It should be quick and easy to sign up to a sweepstakes casino, and from here you should be able to play the games via your browser without having to download any software.

Bonus offers

Sweepstakes casinos should always let you play for free via a special offer. The Stake.us exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code is a good example of this.

Customer Support

It should be simple to get in touch with a sweepstakes casino’s customer service team either via live chat, email or even telephone.

Payment Methods

All sweepstakes casinos will let you securely purchase Gold Coins either via card, bank transfer, ewallet or even cryptocurrencies. Just note that you should always be able to play for free at sweepstakes casinos.

Game selection

You should find that sweepstakes casinos have games that are powered by major game developers. This means that you’ll get quality gameplay regardless of whether you are playing a simple slot or an immersive live dealer table game.

Conclusion - Enjoy using the best sweepstakes casino promo codes

This guide has shown you that it’s easy to get free credit at sweepstakes casinos. From welcome offers to reward programs, these deals exist to make sure that you can always play for free.

Plus the fact that you can redeem prizes from those free Sweepstakes Coins is never a bad thing. So if you want to see what a good sweepstakes casino promo is like, make sure that you register your account at Stake.us, use the TOPVIPBONUS code and start playing.

Sweepstakes casino bonus codes FAQ

Can I get sweepstakes casino promos in the US?

Yes, because sweepstakes casinos are legal in most US states. Just note that each state has the power to decide which brands are allowed to operate there. For example, you cannot play at Stake.us in Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Kentucky, Michigan, New York or Vermont.

Are there age limits at sweepstakes casinos?

Yes, you’ll usually have to be at least 18 years old, although this age limit rises to 21 years at Stake.us,

Can I get a sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus?

Yes, because all sweepstakes casinos are required to let you play for free and they don’t have the ability to take deposits. As such, every sweepstakes casino promo is a no deposit bonus.

