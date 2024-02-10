Top Six Services for Sandblasting in Toronto, Ontario: Detailed Reviews

1. Surface Solutions

Surface Solutions is a reputed sandblasting service provider based in Toronto, Ontario. The company offers a great range of coating and surface-washing services. Sandblasting is the most popular among the many services they offer.

Customers can avail of sandblasting services for any surface at Surface Solutions. The highlight of Surface Solutions is the high-quality service that they offer.

The previous customers at the company rave about the efficiency of the service. They have rightly observed that the company’s service ensures that even the most inaccessible corners and cracks of a surface are adequately cleaned.

Surface Solutions guarantees their sandblasting service restores any surface's original colour and finishing. Their sandblasting service is adequate enough to remove even the most challenging weather stains from surfaces.

Surface Solutions caters to all kinds of surfaces with high efficiency, from old buildings to modern equipment. Despite offering premium services, the company charges only a nominal amount as their service charge.

Sandblasting Services Available

At Surface Solutions, effective sandblasting services are available for the following surfaces.

Concrete structures

Brick walls

Old buildings

Vehicle rims

Swimming pools

Heavy industrial machinery

Metal railings

Metal equipment and structures

Automotive parts

Pipes

Metal fences and furniture

Mailboxes

Metal parts

Fire hydrants

Industrial cranes

Trailers, etc.

Sandblasting Process

At Surface Solutions, customers get two different kinds of sandblasting processes. The two processes vary based on the medium used in each of them.

The company mainly uses non-silica sand for most of its sandblasting projects. The high pressure and speed at which the sand moves enable it to remove all unwanted elements from most surfaces.

The second kind of sandblasting is ideal for much more coarse surfaces. For this kind, Surface Solutions uses an abrasive sand as the medium. Using abrasive sans at a high speed and pressure helps smooth even the roughest surfaces.

The cost and time also vary between the two sandblasting processes.

Surface Solutions maintains a team of professionals who carry out the cleaning process with due professionalism. They cover and protect all the sensitive surface parts, including glass, to prevent the high-pressure sand from damaging.

Even after the whole sandblasting process, the Surface Solutions team cleans and removes all the dust and debris from the surface before leaving.

Pros

1. Mobile Sandblasting

Surface Solutions offers convenient mobile sandblasting solutions to customers in and around Canada. The company understands that not every surface that must be cleaned can be brought to the site. So, on request from the client, the company sends a team of able technicians to the customer’s site for sandblasting.

There are no strict requirements for a mobile service request. Customers can opt for mobile servicing for any kind of surface.

2. Cost Estimate

One of the significant pros of hiring Surface Solutions is that they provide a detailed cost estimate before the service. The customer can request an estimate via the company’s official website. On receiving the request and several details of the target surface, the company calculates the estimated cost for the process.

The estimation feature helps the clients not to overpay once the service is finished. The feature also indicates the transparency of the company.

2. Ontario Blasting Specialties

Ontario Blasting Specialties is a family-owned and operated business focusing on sandblasting services. The company's highlight is the reasonable prices they provide all their services. Ontario Blasting delivers a wide variety of cleaning services for customers. Some of them are as follows.

Sandblasting

Dry Ice Blasting

Soda Blasting

The high quality and consistency in the company's results make it one of the most sought-after sandblasting services in the Toronto area. Ontario Blasting professionals ensure that the surfaces they clean are completely devoid of even a speck of dirt or contaminant at the end of the sandblasting process.

Sandblasting Services Available

At Ontario Blasting Specialties, the following categories of customers can avail of their sandblasting services.

Automotive restoration

Marine cleaning

Aluminum cleaning

Graffiti removal

Masonry cleaning

Odour removal

Degreasing

Equipment cleaning, etc.

Pros

In-shop and mobile sandblasting services are available.

Over twenty years of expertise in the sandblasting industry.

The abrasives used in the company are environment-friendly.

Heavy and light abrasive blasting services are available.

Best option for residential projects.

Reasonable prices.

3. Industry Painting Ltd.

Industry Painting Ltd. is a well-reputed sandblasting service in and around Southern Ontario. They specialise in industrial and commercial coating and cleaning services.

The company offers professional assistance in sandblasting services, from surface prepping to cleaning the debris off the surface.

Industry Painting Ltd. was only recently established and began functioning. The company owners have over thirty years of industry experience despite their recent origin. They primarily offer their services across Southern Ontario and GTA.

The company's highlight is its capability to handle equipment and structures of any degree. Even massive industry machinery is dealt with with utmost care and precision by Industry Painting Ltd., which offers sandblasting services using various media. Some of them are as follows.

Glass beads

Black shot

Garnet

Aluminum Oxide

Corn

Walnut shells

The walnut shells and corn used as media ensure that the sandblasting process is highly environment-friendly.

Pros

The whole team of Industry Painting Ltd. is legally registered and licensed.

The company uses a wide variety of media for sandblasting.

The company provides sandblasting services for confined spaces, extraordinary heights, etc.

Ideal for complicated industrial projects.

Provide sandblasting service for various surfaces.

Cost-effective service.

Timely delivery of service.

4. Tri-Country Sandblasting

Tri-Country Sandblasting is undoubtedly one of the most popular sandblasting services in Canada. The company has been serving Canada for over 45 years. The company primarily offers its services in and around the Southern Ontario area.

Tri-Country Sandblasting leads the sandblasting industry with its advanced equipment and comprehensive services. They offer sandblasting services to small and heavy surfaces alike. The company handles everything from lawn ornaments to thousands of square feet of buildings.

Tri-Country Sandblasting is a family-owned and operated business. Being a family business, they strive to deliver quality services to their neighbourhood. Although several services are available at the company, they specialise in abrasive or sandblasting.

The company has a well-developed mobile servicing unit to deliver sandblasting services across the neighbourhood. Currently, four dedicated mobile units can offer premium-quality sandblasting services to customers.

Tri-Country Sandblasting is very popular for its automotive restoration services that exist as part of the sandblasting services. The company reassures the customers not to compromise their vehicles' original paint and finishing.

Pros

Sandblasting services are available for both large and small surfaces.

The company possesses more than 45 years of experience in the industry.

Customers can avail themselves of the company's work portfolio before hiring them for sandblasting services.

Clients can avail of prior cost estimates for all sandblasting services.

Ideal for residential and commercial sandblasting projects.

Professional service

Timely service delivery

5. Wickens Dry Ice Blasting

Wickens Dry Ice Blasting is highly popular for its environmentally friendly sandblasting methods. They have served various industries in and around Canada for a significant time.

Although the company has to its credit a wide range of services, its cleaning and restoration services, primarily via sandblasting, have already earned much popularity. With the decades of expertise that the company has, it consistently delivers high-quality sandblasting services to its clients.

Wickens Dry Ice Blasting uses multiple blasting techniques depending on the nature of the surface. The company currently maintains two service centres in different locations. They also have a dedicated mobile crew that offers sandblasting service anywhere in Canada.

As mentioned before, Wickens Dry Ice Blasting uses several blasting techniques. Some of them are as follows.

Soda

Vapor

Vacuum

Grit

Sand

Dry Ice

Pros

Comprehensive range of sandblasting services.

The mobile fleet ensures timely delivery of service.

The company holds certifications from a good number of reputed agencies.

Wickens Dry Ice Blasting maintains a professional portfolio of their prior works.

Customers can rent the blasting machinery from the company at a nominal price.

6. Diotte Coating Services

Established in 2000, Diotte Coating Services has earned much respect in Canada within the shortest time possible. In the last 25 years, the company has consistently served customers in and around Toronto with impressive sandblasting services.

Diotte Coating Services is top-rated for its mobile sandblasting services. Their dedicated mobile unit helps reach customers needing surface cleaning services.

The company is a family-run business, which adds to its credibility in the Toronto neighbourhood. From commercial to industrial, Diotte Coating Services is capable of delivering all the sandblasting needs of the customers.

Diotte Coating Services provides sandblasting services for all kinds of surfaces. Some of the surfaces that support cleaning are as follows.

Steel

Wood

Brick

Equipment

Concrete

Diotte Coating Services is one of the few sandblasting services in Canada that offer their service throughout the week. Customers in all areas of Toronto, including the rural residential areas, can depend on Diotte Coating Services for sandblasting services any day of the week.

Diotte Coating Services is also famous for its professional services. Being noisy work, sandblasting can irritate neighbours in a residential area. However, Diotte Coating Services takes all possible precautions to limit the noise produced. Even the company's previous customers have vowed for the minimal noise they make during the process.

Pros

Diotte Coating Services operates for long hours, making the service available to the maximum number of customers.

The company possesses over twenty years of expertise in the industry.

The equipment and media used for sandblasting are of the latest industry standards.

The company guarantees the workmanship of its labourers.

Commercial, domestic, and industrial sandblasting services are available.

Diotte Coating Services only charge a nominal price for their sandblasting services.

Many local contractors trust Diotte Coating Services for all kinds of restoration and cleaning projects.

Diotte Coating Services is available for service even on weekends.

Top Services for Sandblasting in Toronto, Ontario: Buying Guide

As many sandblasting services are available in Toronto and Ontario, it is crucial to understand the essential features of such a service. This can help you choose the right service for your requirements.

1. Service Accessibility

Undoubtedly, a sandblasting service's first and foremost requirement is high accessibility. It is always better if the sandblasting company has a functioning in-house and mobile unit. The in-house unit enables the customers to reach the company at any time. The mobile unit helps reach customers who cannot travel for the service.

2. Comprehensive Range of Media

Sandblasting can be done using several media. A sandblasting service provider must offer as much media as possible as it contributes to the inclusivity of their service. If only a limited number of media are available, the customers may not be able to get whichever surface they want cleaned or restored.

3. Safety Features

If the sandblasting service provider is extending mobile service to the customers, they must have comprehensive safety measures in place. An essential requirement for a sandblasting service is to have blast-resistant wood helmets, constant air supply, hearing protection, overall body covers, etc., to ensure a safe working environment.

4. Blasting Techniques

An ideal sandblasting service provider should be able to carry out multiple blasting techniques per the target surface's requirement. There are different blasting techniques ideal for other surfaces. Ensuring that a sandblasting service provider is expert enough to carry out the proper blasting technique for a surface is essential.

Sandblasting is in high demand in commercial, domestic, and industrial spaces all over Canada. In Toronto and Ontario alone, there are hundreds of sandblasting service providers. But only a very few successfully keep up with their claims of providing the best-quality sandblasting services. The highly reputed Surface Solutions is one of the premium businesses that leads the Canadian sandblasting industry with its top-rated equipment and services.

FAQs

1. What is sandblasting?

Sandblasting is the process by which a rough surface is smoothened out. A powerful stream of any abrasive material is used against the target material. The abrasive material stream exerts high pressure on the surface and helps clean up its unwanted elements. Sandblasting is also effectively used to remove rust, stains, etc. It is also highly helpful in preparing a rough surface for painting and similar restoration jobs.

2. What is sandblasting media?

Sandblasting media is used in the high-pressure stream to clean the surface. There are many media or materials that can be used for surface cleaning via blasting. You can choose the sandblasting media based on the target surface. If you are a beginner who doesn’t know much about the type of material used in the target surface, it is ideal to use mild sandblasting media like glass beads and plastic beads for cleaning. For tough restoration jobs, experts consider Silicon Carbide the best option.

3. What are the precautions to use while engaging in sandblasting?

Many precautions need to be taken while engaging in sandblasting. As sandblasting involves high-speed particles at high pressure, the possibility of accidents is relatively high. So, it is essential to use all possible precautions. The most important precaution is to cover the entire body of the person involved in the process. Complete body cover-up helps prevent the person from being exposed to any potential dangers. Regarding the surface to be cleaned, all the breakable and vulnerable parts of the surface should be appropriately covered before the sandblasting process.

4. Can you quickly remove contaminants from a surface using the sandblasting method?

You can remove contaminants from a surface quickly using the sandblasting method. In sandblasting, abrasive materials are streamed at high speed and high pressure. The high speed and pressure help instantly remove any contaminants from a surface. Even if there are stains, rust, etc., from a very old time, it cannot bear through the high-pressure stream of abrasive materials.

5. How many types of sandblasting processes exist?

A total of two different sandblasting processes exist as of now. They are water-driven and air-driven. Water-driven sandblasting is best suited for surfaces like brick, concrete, etc. This sandblasting process minimises surface deterioration significantly. Air-driven sandblasting is widely used to clean and restore metal surfaces. It is suitable for surfaces that need to be devoid of any water content.

