Top Reddit Penny Stocks to Hold: The Potential of Tamadoge to Be The Best Investment in 2022

In this article, we will discuss top penny stocks to buy and hold, according to Reddit, and tackle other currently popular investments in 2022.

Going back a few decades and looking at some of the most dominating companies today, we could find out that they all started off as penny stocks. For example, at one point in the 2000s, Apple Inc. also traded in the penny stock range.

The return of over 10,000% reflects the potential earning capacity of penny stocks. Such gains entice many individual investors to turn to them. Generally, penny stocks can be high-risk investments. However, it can be a potentially high reward as well.

Investors can mitigate risk and reap profits from cheap stocks exhibiting growth potential with proper analyses of companies. So, if you're looking for penny stocks worth buying, you will be blown away by plenty of options you can choose from.

On the other hand, if you prefer investments with more potential and less risk, you may want to try directing your money into meme coins, like Tamadoge.

According to Redditors, we filtered through notable subreddits in the penny stock universe to find the best investment ideas and compare them to Tamadoge’s popularity boost announced for 2022.

List of the Top Investments with Potential in 2022

Tamadoge (TAMA) - Best Presale Crypto To Invest In

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)- one of the best stocks to buy in 2022

Mullen Automotive Inc. - Electric Car Firm Penny Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. - Mineral Parcel Focused Penny Stock

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Biopharmaceutical Based Penny Stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Pharmaceutical Enterprise Penny Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. - Digital Health Focused Penny Stock

Should You Invest in Penny Stocks or Tamadoge?

You may have witnessed that many of the penny stocks are biotech penny stocks. The reason for this is twice:

these biotech companies have very small real worth

and if they do end up creating a wonder drug, their stock worth is foreseen to soar.

Consequently, many of these companies are regarded as risky investments. Even the most powerful players on Wall Street with the most cutting-edge resources at their disposal have a tough time foreseeing the future.

As a general rule of thumb, stakes priced under one dollar can be unduly risky and violated. So, it cannot be easy to examine the ups and downs of Wall Street and understand how to make money with stocks. Certainly, consulting with a Reddit investor as a stock adviser may not seem the best practice, as well.

Generally, stocks with a very low share worth that place them into the category of penny stocks are pretty risky, and it’s almost impossible to predict the next share price.

That’s why, for those interested in trading and investing in low-risk strategies to grow your investment safely, we strongly recommend you read more about Tamadoge and possible ways to invest your money in this upcoming meme coin project.

With penny stocks continuing to show volatility right now, there is a lot to keep track of. However, jumping into the Tamadoge project and managing your investment is easier, especially for newbies. Getting started with penny stocks without prior knowledge and counseling with more experienced investors is doomed from the very start.

How to Find Tamadoge

It’s always reasonable to know where you are getting yourself before investing in a new asset. For beginners, Tamadoge is a new meme coin made with one sole objective - to defeat Dogecoin as the new ruler of meme coins.

However, that’s not really the major reason. Tamadoge is a cryptocurrency that consists of letting its investors have a pet-like NFT and interact with it on the go. Like the 90’s Tamagotchi, Tamadoge plans to have its Tamaverse allow its users to bring their dogs wherever they go, across platforms.

Since its pre-sale, Tamadoge has already raised over 1 million in as short as 14 days.

Many investors consider the ship has already sailed with some of the best cryptos to buy right now. However, Tamadoge is still a fresh cryptocurrency in its pre-sale, meaning there’s no better time to invest.

Few meme coins managed to offer any real utility. Despite this, projects like Dogecoin have become worth billions. Therefore, a project like Tamadoge with real utility has the potential to go even more - absolutely parabolic.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge is a meme coin, Doge and Shiba Inu killer, which has its own Tamaverse allowing its users to create, breed, and battle your Tamadoge pets.

This meme coin with utility is simply crashing social media, reaching almost 50k followers on Twitter in a short period.

It was founded and developed by owners of other high-profile meme coins with no vesting period for buyers and zero tax on TAMA transactions.

Whenever you purchase in the Tamadoge store, from buying your newest Tamadoge pet to buying toys and food or maybe just a cool new hat, you’ll always be paying with the Tamadoge token. For a $100 investment, you will receive 10,000 TAMA.

Tamadoge is still in a presale that started on 25th July 2022, and it’s planned to end on 2nd September.

How to Buy TAMA – Step-by-Step Guide

Even though the Tamadoge pre-sale started just a few days ago, it has already attracted lots of investors and crypto enthusiasts.

If you’re one of them, here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to purchase your first Tamadoge token.

Step 1 – Create a Crypto Wallet

If you don’t already have one, you first need to create a crypto wallet to buy Tamadoge.

Most wallets are simple to create and are completely free. With that said, we recommend you go with MetaMask since it includes multi-chain support.

Go to MetaMask’s official website, press “Download”, and follow the instructions to set it up.

Step 2 – Buy ETH/USDT

You can buy TAMA coins only through Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT). Both of these cryptos can be acquired through the major crypto exchange platform.

However, you also have the option to purchase ETH directly via credit/debit card on Tamadoge’s official pre-sale platform.

After you buy ETH/USDT, transfer the tokens into your crypto wallet.

Step 3 – Connect the Crypto Wallet with Tamadoge’s Presale Platform

Go to the official Tamadoge website and press ‘Buy’.

Next, click on ‘Connect Wallet’ and pick your wallet provider. You’ll see a bunch of instructions pop up; follow them to finish the connection process.

Step 4 – Purchase Tamadoge

Type in the exact amount of TAMA coins that you want to buy (the minimum is 10,000) and press ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’.

Double-check the information you entered and confirm the transaction if everything is correct.

Step 5 – Claim the Tokens

Lastly, all you have to do is claim the Tamadoge tokens.

But, you should know that the ‘Claim’ option will be available only once the pre-sale ends.

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)- one of the best stocks to buy in 2022

Actually, the cryptocurrency Lucky Block (LBLOCK) has a very high growth potential. The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology is being utilized. Thanks to the native currency being used, LBLOCK, the gaming platform offers its users a more transparent gaming experience. It is a platform for NFT competitions in addition to offering numerous possibilities. With this cryptocurrency, you can benefit in a variety of ways.

The coin was introduced at the start of 2022 on PancakeSwap, and only a few weeks after that, it had a tremendous increase in value and reached an all-time high with a price of $0.009617. It provided its early investors with a profit of more than 3000%, which is very remarkable. The Telegram group, which has more than 50.000 members and is continually expanding, is a good indicator that the enthusiasm is still high.

There will be a ton of new features, and investors will gain greater advantages. Soon, you will be able to buy LBLOCK with conventional currencies. Right now, if you want to stake and keep your coin, you might earn almost 19% in yearly income. Their iOS app is currently being examined by Apple but will soon be released on the App Store. The ability to trade and play lotteries while on the road will be available to mobile users, which is very convenient. We heartily endorse this coin and provide our strong recommendation. Of course, we always suggest doing a little independent research before you begin your investment. Never assume anything.

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. is an electric car firm that fabricates and distributes electric cars. In addition, it operates CarHub, a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver an interactive solution for buying, vending, and owning a car. The company has received recognition for its revolutionary solid-state battery technology, replacing traditional lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

By the end of the last quarter of 2021, three hedge funds held stakes in Mullen Automotive, Inc., which were worth $512,000, up from $318,000 in the prior quarter with two positions.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. examines mineral parcels in the United States. Its central mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project which contains 2,402 mineral claims and spans an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska.

The project is worth an evaluated $400 billion. In addition, individual Reddit investors believe in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd potential, and the company is also getting watched by elite hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical corporation involved in therapeutics growth for the treatment of liver diseases.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is boosting and expanding the intellectual-property protection of Aramchol until December 2038. After this announcement, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 5%, with the stock being closed at $1.51 on March 23, 2022.

Investors who are eager to enlarge their portfolios and add stocks with robust business fundamentals should look into Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. works as a specialty pharmaceutical enterprise that engages in the evolution and commercialization of critical care products in adjunct cancer care, drug products, and mesenchymal limb cell treatment.

On February 15, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has approved permission to proceed with Halo-Lido for the remedy of hemorrhoids.

Reddit investors are chattering about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and the products the company has to show. Also, the fact that the company won FDA approval has provoked bullish views in the community, and retail investors have prompted long positions in the stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is an Illinois-based corporation focused on digital health. Primarily, the company is operating on developing artificial technology in the healthcare component.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. sells its products in the US and 50 other countries worldwide. As a result, the AI element of the healthcare sector is anticipated to compound yearly by 38.1% and acquire a market scope of $194.4 billion by 2030.

These developments have directed the investors to be bullish on Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s future prospects.

Is Tamadoge the Best Investment in 2022?

Traders looking to invest in cryptocurrency often turn towards meme coins due to their capacity to yield huge returns. Tamadoge is undoubtedly an engaging opportunity, yet the token also comes with many other benefits.

One of the major reasons to buy Tamadoge is the project’s compelling P2E mechanics. Moreover, not only are these mechanics potentially lucrative, but the game’s friendly aesthetic makes it appealing to many investors. Therefore, this is crucial to building an engaged community, and Tamadoge’s team ensures the ecosystem is approachable for both beginners and advanced investors.

Tamadoge's roadmap will heavily influence its price over the longer term. Fortunately, the roadmap is compelling and has multiple plans that could produce significant returns for investors. These plans include collaborations with other metaverse platforms, CEX listings, P2E arcade games, physical Tamadoge rewards, and even launching a dedicated augmented reality app.

Given the above facts, where could the Tamadoge price go over the longer term? Admittedly, it’s challenging to provide a Tamadoge price prediction this early into the project’s lifespan, given that the platform is still in development. However, we can examine previous successful pre-sales as an example.

One of the most successful crypto pre-sales was Tezos, which raised a remarkable $232 million. Following this, XTZ was listed on Coinbase, which saw the token’s price surge by 645% in just a few weeks. Although there’s no guarantee of similar performance by TAMA, this example highlights what can be achieved by buying coins pre-launch.

Tamadoge has a zero-tax policy on TAMA transactions. This ensures that the token gains value from the project rather than users.

Tamadoge has completed KYC from Coinsniper, ruling out the possibilities of a rug pull. In addition, the smart contract has completed a security audit by Solid Proof. As a result, it mitigates the chances of platform vulnerabilities.

30% of the TAMA supply will progressively unlock over 10 years. This incentivizes the developers to stick around for the long run and keep improving the project.

Conclusion

In conclusion, our objective was to find the best investment ideas and compare them to Tamadoge’, which is a new meme coin regarded as the new best regular & crypto investment of 2022.

Penny stocks used to be more popular in the past. However, investing in them can be unduly risky and violated. So, it cannot be easy to examine the ups and downs and apprehend how to make money with stocks. Most of the time, it’s almost impossible to predict their next share price.

However, this is not the case with Tamadoge since jumping into its project and managing your investment is easier, especially for newbies. For those interested in trading and investing in low-risk strategies, we strongly recommend you focus more on Tamadoge and see all the possible ways to invest your money in this upcoming meme coin project.

Regarding Tamadoge, there is no minimum or maximum investment amount, and they already have multiple plans that could produce significant returns for the investors.