Top No Wagering Casino Bonuses 2024 [Update]: Best USA No Deposit Codes

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

When it comes to engaging on social casino sites, everyone has different needs. So here's what we look out for when recommending top social casinos and our best no wagering casino bonus sites.

Aside from the site offering a generous welcome bonus, we also look at the game variety of each platform. Additionally, the social casino site has to have a user-friendly interface and provide the option to play on your mobile device. As mentioned earlier, stake.us is our number one recommendation, but we’ll also discuss some worthy contenders below.

1. Stake.us: The best no wagering casino bonus

Stake.us operates a bit differently from standard sweepstakes casinos due to its emphasis on cryptocurrency. Additionally, Stake.us offers two types of currency: Gold Coins and Stake Cash. While they hold no cash value and cannot be swapped for real cash prizes, you can enjoy using them to play your favorite games on the site.

Furthermore, there are no playthrough requirements or minimum deposits needed here, so you can sign up, enter your no deposit no wager bonus code, receive your free Stake Cash, and start playing straight away. However, you should know that Stake.us only allows players aged 21 years and older, and only one customer account per person is allowed.

Aside from offering the best no wagering casino bonus, the operator offers daily login bonuses for customers, a huge selection of online slots games, table games, live dealer games, and Stake Originals, all powered by reputable software providers including Pragmatic Play and BGaming.

Additionally, Stake.us has quite an appealing website that looks like a gambling platform, and navigating the site is also quick and easy.

While they do not offer a mobile app at this time, the site is accessible via your mobile phone and adjusts quite nicely to the size of a mobile screen, so you're still able to play your favorite games on the go.

Pros:

Large range of games

Multiple support channels

Best no wagering casino bonus

Focus on cryptocurrency

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app



Rating: 4.8/ 5.0

2. McLuck: Ultimate live casino experience

The McLuck platform offers a fascinating array of gaming opportunities with its unique currency system, which includes both Sweepstakes Coins (SC) and Gold Coins (GC), each serving a different purpose. For casual gameplay, Gold Coins will suffice, but Sweepstakes Coins add an interesting twist by offering the chance to redeem them for gifts or cash prizes. This is something to take note of when using the welcome bonus of 57,500 GC and 30 SC for new players. Claim it by using promo code VIPPROMO.

McLuck's platform is dominated by slots, with hundreds of titles from leading software providers like Playson, Pragmatic Play, and NetEnt. While the absence of table games may disappoint some players, slot enthusiasts will find a plethora of enjoyable titles, such as Aztec Fire and Sugar Rush.

It's worth noting that McLuck does not have a dedicated mobile betting app. However, the desktop platform is mobile-friendly and adjusts well on mobile devices, making it suitable for use on smartphones or tablets. In terms of safety and security, McLuck is transparent and provides all necessary information in their terms and conditions.

Pros:

Great introductory bonus

Daily bonus coins for logging in

24/7 customer support

Available in most US states

Cons:

No table games

Rating: 4.7/ 5.0

3. Sweeptastic: Redeem sweeps coins for cash prizes

Sweeptastic is one of the newer contenders in the US sweepstakes casino market. As we mentioned earlier, Sweeptastic offers quite a generous welcome bonus for new players without the need for any real money deposits. However, you will need to be older than 21 years of age, and each player is allowed one Sweeptastic account only.

Aside from the generous welcome offer, which is a no wager no deposit bonus USA players are seeking, the platform does offer a Loyalty Program for top-tier players. This allows you to earn points and move up the loyalty ladder. In total, there are 21 different loyalty levels, and once you've accumulated a certain amount of points, you'll receive further bonuses.

The Sweeptastic platform offers over a thousand games for you to enjoy, including slots, card games, and Sweeptastic casino originals that you won't find anywhere else. However, one thing we did notice is that there are no live dealer selections available.

Sweeptastic deals with two types of virtual currencies: Lucky Coins (LC) and Sweeps Coins (SC). So whenever you earn LC coins, you also earn SC coins, and once you reach at least 100 SC coins, it has a cash value of 100 USD. You'll be able to redeem this for special freebies and cash prizes.

While Sweeptastic does not have a downloadable mobile app, it's fully optimized for mobile devices, and you can enjoy all the features of the desktop platform right on your mobile device.

Pros:

Over 1,000 games to explore

Option to redeem sweep coins for cash

Attractive welcome offer

Mobile optimized site

Cons:

No live dealer games

Rating:4.6 / 5.0

4. Wow Vegas: Best ongoing promotions

When signing up to Wow Vegas casino, you'll need to include one additional step and that's entering your cell phone number. This is needed to verify your casino account. Aside from that, you are required to be 18 years of age and you are only allowed to have one account to your name.

Like the other operators reviewed earlier, Wow Vegas also offers two different currencies on the platform, and that is Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. By making use of the site's welcome offer, which is a no wager no deposit bonus USA players will love, you'll acquire additional coins through various promotions offered on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Wow Vegas loves giving away incentives on social media daily too.

This platform offers over 800 casino games, which mainly consist of slots. While they do not have a mobile app, the desktop site does well on mobile devices, like tablets and smartphones. The site is also compatible with both iOS and Android devices support.

If you're ever in need of swift assistance, the site has a comprehensive section and as of lately, the only way to contact customer support is via their ticket login section. Aside from that, the agents that we've dealt with have been speedy in their responses and helpful as well.

Pros:

Well-known slot titles

Reputable software providers

Multiple ongoing promotions

Mobile optimized site

Cons:

No table games

Rating: 4.5/ 5.0

5. High5Casino: Best VIP rewards and no deposit no wager bonus codes

High5Casino offers three types of virtual currencies on its platform. Gold Coins have no real- money value and cannot be exchanged for prizes as well.

Sweepstakes Coins do have some value and can be exchanged for cash prizes or gifts. When it comes to the Diamonds offered by High5Casino, they are exclusive to this platform and can be used to acquire free spins and trigger bonus features on your favorite slots.

While High5Casino offers exciting welcome bonuses to new players, and no deposit no wager bonus codes, so it’s clear that they don't forget about existing players. This is because they offer a range of promotions which include Bonus Harvest, Daily Bonus, and the 4-Hour-bonus, to name a few.

Additionally, they offer quite a generous VIP program, called a Club High Five. Club High Five awards players who work their way up to VIP status and accrue ongoing rewards and exclusive promotions as they level up.

All games at High5 Casino are powered by renowned software providers like Pragmatic Play. The majority of their games are slots, but they do offer some live dealer options as well. Unfortunately, there are no table games offered by the site.

Pros:

800+ games

Lots of progressive jackpots

Mobile app available

Club High Five VIP program

Cons:

Lots of personal info to claim full bonus

Rating: 4.3/ 5.0

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

Winning real money at sweepstakes casinos directly is not possible since these are social gaming platforms. However, when you win coins or virtual currencies awarded by the platform, certain currencies can indeed be redeemed for cash prize prizes or tangible gifts. We're going to use stake.us as an example when answering the following questions:

How Does The Currency System Work?

At stake.us, you are awarded two types of virtual currencies. The first are Gold Coins, which can only be used to play for fun and never be exchanged for cash. The second type of currency is Stake Cash which cannot be purchased, but only given to you by the platform. You can win more Stake Cash by using it as your chosen currency in any given game. Stake Cash can indeed be exchanged for gift cards or cash prizes.

How Does The Coin System Work?

While Gold Coins are awarded daily or once every 24 hours, at stake.us they can indeed be purchased when your balance is running out. The bonus is that when purchasing Gold Coins packages, you'll receive Stake Cash as an added bonus.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Sweepstake casino gamers can engage on social casino platforms without ever having to make a purchase. This can be achieved by claiming the best no wagering casino bonuses as well as welcome offers to new customers. You can also engage in the platform's ongoing promotions such as daily coin giveaways, tournaments, VIP programs, and more. However, if the need ever arises there's always an option to purchase coins using a number of payment options and more especially cryptocurrency on stake.us.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

Aside from engaging on the platform consistently and working your way up to VIP status, other ways that you can gain more coins is by taking advantage of tournaments, special competitions, and services dedicated to VIPs. At stake.us, players are given a daily login bonus which includes Stake Cash and thousands of coins simply for logging in, at least once every 24 hours.

How to choose the best no wager no deposit bonus casino for USA players

If you're new to the world of social gaming, then choosing a sweep's casino may feel daunting. We decided to put together a list of criteria to be on the lookout for when choosing the next best social online casino.

Game selection

Every player has a different preference when it comes to online casino games. If you enjoy playing slot games, then try to find a sweeps casino that focuses on offering various retro and classic slot titles for you to take advantage of. On the other hand, if you enjoy playing table games, be on the lookout for games like roulette and blackjack. If you enjoy live dealer games, that's what you should keep your eye out for.

Offers and free sweeps

Welcome bonuses are basically the hook that reels in new players. And if you are like most people, you're definitely going to want to take advantage of a generous introduction offer. So before signing up on any social casino platform, ensure that they offer a valuable welcome bonus and additional promotions to help increase your bankroll and give you access to more games and activities on the platform.

Cash prizes

Players who navigate towards social casino platforms are looking for a social gaming experience. However, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't have access to tangible rewards while doing so. So be on the lookout for social casinos that allow you to exchange your coins for real money or actual prizes.

Is an app available

Lots of social casinos do not include a dedicated mobile app. However, that should not deter you from trying out the platform because most social casinos offer a mobile-optimized site that adjusts well to all types of mobile devices. This means that you can take advantage of the full functionality of the desktop site right on your mobile device.

Just to recap, ensure the sweep’s casino offers the following:

Variety of casino-style games

Free sweeps and ongoing offers

Option to redeem coins for cash prizes

Versatile payment methods

Option to purchase coins or virtual currency

Mobile app or mobile optimized site

Multiple channels to reach support

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

To the untrained eye, all social casinos may seem like more or less the same thing. However, there are some specific features that we look out for before listing any social casino on our site.

Security

Irrespective of whether it's a real money casino or a social gaming casino, safety, and security are paramount. Therefore, our recommended operators are trustworthy and transparent. Due to the nature of social gaming platforms, they don't necessarily need to be licensed or overseen by gambling commissions. However, all the operators that we recommend meet these criteria.

Usability

The usability of a social casino platform can either make or break your social gaming experience. Therefore, you'll want to join a platform that is easy to navigate, loads quickly, and has a simple and uncluttered interface.

Bonus offers

As is the case with everything in life, first impressions last. For this reason, a generous welcome bonus is a great introduction to a social gaming platform and speaks volumes of how they value new customers. Our recommended platforms offer no deposit bonuses, and no deposit no wager bonus codes, meaning that you can sign up and take advantage of bonuses without having to enter codes or invest a cent.

Customer Support

While social gaming operators make it a priority to ensure that all players have the best possible social gaming experience, there are times when you may encounter an issue when using the platform. For this reason, we ensure that our recommended operators offer multiple channels to reach the support department. This includes live chat, phone, and email contact options.

Payment Methods

While payment methods are not necessary since these are social gaming sites, it's nice to know that you have the option to purchase coins and credits if you want to. Therefore, we ensure that our operators offer various payment methods to suit every player's personal preference. When playing on social gaming platforms, you can expect to have access to e-wallets, online bank transfers, as well as credit and debit cards.

Game selection

Since you're signing up to a social gaming platform to take advantage of the games, you'll need to ensure that every platform has a number of different games, be it retro and classic slot titles, table games, live dealer games, and card games. The games should also be powered by renowned software providers like Pragmatic Play, NetENT, and BGaming.

Conclusion: Claim top no wagering casino bonuses

Deciding on which social gaming platform to sign up to is a matter of personal preference. But as we mentioned earlier, you should keep a keen eye out for a number of criteria to make sure that you're getting the best possible experience. Stake.us is definitely our number one recommended operator due to its fantastic no deposit bonus, ongoing promotions, game variety, multiple support channels, and focus on cryptocurrency, while our other recommended operators are also worth a try.

FAQ

1.Do you need to make a deposit to play at social casinos?

No, you do not need to make a deposit or any purchases in order to start playing on social casino platforms. Our recommended operators provide you with free coins, credits, and virtual currencies simply for signing up to the platform.

2.How many sweepstakes casinos can I sign up to?

You can sign up to as many sweepstakes casinos as you would like to. However, you are only allowed one account per sweepstakes casino platform.

3.How old do I need to be to start playing at social casinos?

Depending on your country or region, you'll need to be anywhere between 18 to 21 years of age to start playing on social casino platforms.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

