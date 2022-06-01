Top NFT Coins To Add To Your Portfolio This Year: CashFi (CFI), Axie Infinity (AXS), And Decentraland (MANA)

NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens) have been hitting the headlines a lot recently as a lot of new investors are looking to get in on the act. The NFT market saw huge growth in 2021, with many investors taking advantage of the new craze of owning digital art. This trend is expected to continue in 2022, with a plethora of exciting NFTs increasing in value and proving to be valuable investments to partake in.

The best part about investing in these digital tokens is that selling, purchasing, and trading these physical assets has become much easier and safer, lowering the risk of fraud. This is due to the introduction of new and safe environments, secure trade methods, and above all, the decentralisation of NFT marketplaces. Tokens like CashFi (CFI), a new generation of decentralised token aimed at creating new NFT marketplaces, have helped to make the NFT trade soar.

In this article, we shall be reviewing the CashFi (CFI) token alongside other NFT tokens, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA). All of which could be good additions to your portfolio this year.

Axie Infinity (AXS): Gaming and NFTs

Influenced by the popular Pokémon series, Axie infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game where players buy NFTs of attractive creatures and then battle them. The basic gameplay of Axie Infinity (AXS) is focused on combating and reproducing Axies, the unique animals at the centre of the game.

Axies are NFTs that players can buy, gather, combat, and sell in the DeFi game. Axie Infinity (AXS) is also one of the earliest 'play-to-earn' (P2E) game systems, where players are rewarded with tokens for their efforts. Furthermore, some gamers claim to be earning hundreds and hundreds of dollars each week in AXS gaming tokens, causing the game's stock price to skyrocket from the start of 2021 to a record high this year. With the gaming industry boasting of such a vast community, this is one token you should watch out for and add to your portfolio this year.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality ecosystem built on the Ethereum network where users may purchase LAND, a non-fungible token representing a piece of the virtual map.

Decentraland (MANA) is the first decentralised virtual reality platform that allows users to interact and communicate while also offering them virtual land in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse.

Its users are rewarded for operating a virtual world shared by the entire community. Users can chat with other users and take advantage of services like in-world payments, playing games, and seeing virtual content using the Decentraland (MANA) program. Decentraland (MANA) has no central authority, and its users manage and regulate the whole virtual reality environment. You can add your own NFTs to the scene if you want.

This token looks likely to keep soaring while bringing profits to its investors. Adding this to your portfolio would be a smart move.



CashFi (CFI) - The revolution of the NFT community

CashFi (CFI) has revolutionised the NFT industry with its amazing functionalities and features. Its entire system is based on tackling the problems posed by purchasing and trading NFTs. By integrating its CFI NFTs, it would be able to create cross-chain marketplaces for its holders.

The CashFi (CFI) NFT marketplace would allow digital artists and users to mint NFTs for a reasonable cost and promote NFT auctions or sales by creating their own NFT marketplace. By maintaining uniqueness, the CashFi (CFI) ecosystem would actively ensure that all digital work remains secure, granting only the owners access to it.

Holding on to the above tokens eliminates the issue of fraud with the creation of safe marketplaces and the laying in place of specific security systems. All these and more make these tokens a very significant addition to your portfolio.

