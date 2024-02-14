Top Five Mattress Brands In India To Consider In 2024

Most people dedicate a significant portion of their life to sleep—about a third, to be precise, equating to a whopping 25 years or even more. Considering this, it makes sense to invest in a good mattress. Why? Because the quality of your mattress often determines the quality of your sleep.
Studies suggest that a good mattress not only improves your sleep quality but also helps prevent back pain and other spinal problems. Interestingly, a survey by Harvard Health also challenges the popular belief that a firm mattress helps in back pain, suggesting that it can, in fact, exacerbate back problems and deteriorate sleep quality.
When it comes to buying a perfect mattress, you need to look beyond its size, cost, thickness, and design. Sure, these things matter, but your sleep style, body type, feel preference, spinal health, etc. matter most.
An expensive mattress with soft material construction might promote deep sleep, but it may not support your joint health as an orthopaedic mattress would. So, always consider factors concerning your health needs and sleep preferences to come down to the type of mattress you would need.
Once you have determined the type of mattress you need for your specific needs, the next step is choosing a reliable brand. The caveat: there’s a swarm of mattress brands out there, making the entire buying process all the more challenging and overwhelming.
Fortunately, our mattress experts have made choosing the right mattress brand easier for you. They tested and analysed hundreds of mattresses, from material to features, and sent them to sleep testers to check for their comfort and reliability after extended use.
They found Sleepwell Pro Nexa Luxury Mattress the best overall. It has a gentle feel and superior support that works well for back, stomach, and even side sleepers.
That said, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach with mattresses. So, our team created a list of the best mattress brands in India and their best products for every type of sleeper. Let’s check this list out:
Sleepwell: Nexa Mattress
Sleepwell is a well-established mattress brand in India that offers innovative sleep solutions tailored to the unique needs of people. Known for quality and comfort, it has an impressive line of mattresses for people from all walks of life, from infants to the elderly. Every mattress comes with anti-microbial technology that helps protect you and your loved ones from dust mites, allergies and breathing disorders.
Our sleep experts liked Ortho Pro Comfort, Pro Nexa Comfort, Naturalle 1.0, and Impressions Mattress. All these mattresses are value for money and meet the diverse needs of individuals.
Our sleep experts rated Nexa Mattress as the overall best. It is also one of its premium-tier mattresses. Nexa Mattress uses Nexa® foam and Soft Resitec® foam, which adds to its responsive and luxurious surface feel. When you sleep on it, you will feel reduced pressure points, which helps promote quality sleep.
Features of Sleepwell Nexa Mattress:
Gentle feel
Enhanced plushness
Superior support
Superior air circulation
Anti-skid
Plush top feel
Responsive contour hugging
Type: Foam
Size: Single, Queen, King and Custom
Firmness: Medium firm
Warranty: 10 years
Buy if: you are a back, side, or combo sleeper. You can also consider it if you have back problems.
Kurlon: Angelica Box Top
Serving people with comfort and deep sleep for more than half a decade, Kurlon is the second largest bedding company in India, following Sleepwell. Especially popular for its coir technology, it has a wide array of mattresses made from varying materials–spring, coir, foam–to support different sleep styles, preferences, and health needs. Whether you need a soft-firm mattress to support your side sleep or an ortho mattress for optimum spine health, the brand has you covered. What’s more, you can get a good Kurlon mattress without breaking your bank.
Our sleep experts tested hundreds of Kurlon mattresses and found Ortho Magic, Inspire Mattress, and Dream Sleep extremely comfortable and relaxing for back, side, and tummy sleepers. They rated Angelica Box Top the best of all, owing to its unique MSI (Motion Separation Index) technology that ensures that body movement on one side does not disturb the other.
Features of Angelica Box Top
MSI technology
Pocket spring box
Memory top foam
Sidewall
Pocket springs at the core
Double-sided PU foam
Type: Foam
Size: Single, Double, Queen, and King
Firmness: Soft
Warranty: 10 years
Buy if: you are a back, side, or combo sleeper.
Peps: Spring koil Mattress
Peps is another top-selling mattress brand in India that offers a wide range of mattresses with construction varying from spring to form and more. While its products are slightly priced, you can rest assured that you and your loved ones will wake up refreshed and energetic, no matter which mattress you choose.
When our sleep experts analysed mattresses from Peps, they loved the comfort and feel that Crystal, Organica, and Vivah Spring Mattress offer. All these mattresses feature memory-bonded PU foams and an extra-smooth top for a gentle feel and added plush.
One of the Peps Mattresses that stood out is the Peps Spring Koil Mattress. It comprises top woven fabric, protective layers of cotton felt and nylon mesh, a Bonnell innerspring unit, and transitional layers of foam. It offers a soft and plush feel, adding to the overall comfort.
Features of Pep Spring Koil Mattress
Spiral lock
Flex-firm support
Super edge plus
Excellent support’
Great feel
Zero Disturbance
Type: Bonnel spring
Size: Single, Twin, Queen, King.
Firmness: Soft-medium firm
Warranty: 5 years
Buy if: you are a back, side, or tummy sleeper.
Corfom: Springwel Ortho Elite Mattress
Corfom needs no introduction to those who prefer spring mattresses to coir or foam. Having been in the industry since 1977, it offers form, coir, and spring mattresses built with superior quality material at incredible prices. With over a hundred models, you can find the right mattress suited to your unique sleep style and health needs within your budget.
Our sleep experts tested their mattresses and fell in love with Springwel Ortho Elite Mattress for its luxurious feel and next-level comfort. Other mattresses from Corfom that they found comfortable and helpful in improving sleep quality are Springwel Softec Mattress and CoirFit.
Features of Corfom Springwel Ortho Elite Mattress
High-resilient PU & memory foam
An extra layer of cushioning
Gentle feel
Support spine health
Type: PU & memory foam
Size: Single, Twin, Queen, King.
Firmness: Soft-medium firm
Warranty: 5 years
Buy if: you are a back, side, or combo sleeper.
Emma Sleep: Wave II Mattress
Emma Sleep is an award-winning international brand that has entered the Indian market recently. Emphasising quality sleep for all, it offers several types of mattresses to fit the diverse sleep preferences and pockets. Some features that make Emma Sleep a perfect mattress brand in India are ergonomic designs, material construction, and innovative technology.
Our sleep testers loved the Emma Hybrid mattress, Emma Original, and Emma Adapt. They liked the comfort and superior support that every mattress provides for refreshing sleep. They specifically loved Emma Wave II, which is the brand’s top-tier, ultra-luxurious mattress.
Features of Emma Wave II Mattress
Cutting-edge Evo+ nano springs
Premium textured cover
Pressure relief
Added flexibility
Emma’s patented Diamond Degree™ Technology
15+ years durability
Type: Nano springs
Size: Single, Twin, Queen, King.
Firmness: Soft-medium firm
Warranty: 15 years
Buy if: you are a back, side, or combo sleeper.
Final Note
Since you spend a third of your day in bed, you should pay attention to your mattress, considering how it can affect your sleep and overall health. However, choosing the right mattress can get overwhelming for you. Thanks to our sleep experts who tested and analysed hundreds of mattresses available on the market and revealed standout performers from renowned brands, each catering to diverse needs.
In our experience, Sleepwell Nexa Luxury Mattress came out on top of every test, owing to its unique feel, superior material construction, and back support. We also found Kurlon, Corfom, Peps, and Emma Sleep trusted brands that provide premium mattresses for restful nights.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.