Top Five Mattress Brands In India To Consider In 2024

Most people dedicate a significant portion of their life to sleep—about a third, to be precise, equating to a whopping 25 years or even more. Considering this, it makes sense to invest in a good mattress. Why? Because the quality of your mattress often determines the quality of your sleep.

Studies suggest that a good mattress not only improves your sleep quality but also helps prevent back pain and other spinal problems. Interestingly, a survey by Harvard Health also challenges the popular belief that a firm mattress helps in back pain, suggesting that it can, in fact, exacerbate back problems and deteriorate sleep quality.

When it comes to buying a perfect mattress, you need to look beyond its size, cost, thickness, and design. Sure, these things matter, but your sleep style, body type, feel preference, spinal health, etc. matter most.

An expensive mattress with soft material construction might promote deep sleep, but it may not support your joint health as an orthopaedic mattress would. So, always consider factors concerning your health needs and sleep preferences to come down to the type of mattress you would need.

Once you have determined the type of mattress you need for your specific needs, the next step is choosing a reliable brand. The caveat: there’s a swarm of mattress brands out there, making the entire buying process all the more challenging and overwhelming.

Fortunately, our mattress experts have made choosing the right mattress brand easier for you. They tested and analysed hundreds of mattresses, from material to features, and sent them to sleep testers to check for their comfort and reliability after extended use.

They found Sleepwell Pro Nexa Luxury Mattress the best overall. It has a gentle feel and superior support that works well for back, stomach, and even side sleepers.

That said, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach with mattresses. So, our team created a list of the best mattress brands in India and their best products for every type of sleeper. Let’s check this list out:

Sleepwell: Nexa Mattress

Sleepwell is a well-established mattress brand in India that offers innovative sleep solutions tailored to the unique needs of people. Known for quality and comfort, it has an impressive line of mattresses for people from all walks of life, from infants to the elderly. Every mattress comes with anti-microbial technology that helps protect you and your loved ones from dust mites, allergies and breathing disorders.

Our sleep experts liked Ortho Pro Comfort, Pro Nexa Comfort, Naturalle 1.0, and Impressions Mattress. All these mattresses are value for money and meet the diverse needs of individuals.

Our sleep experts rated Nexa Mattress as the overall best. It is also one of its premium-tier mattresses. Nexa Mattress uses Nexa® foam and Soft Resitec® foam, which adds to its responsive and luxurious surface feel. When you sleep on it, you will feel reduced pressure points, which helps promote quality sleep.

Features of Sleepwell Nexa Mattress:

Gentle feel

Enhanced plushness

Superior support

Superior air circulation

Anti-skid

Plush top feel

Responsive contour hugging

Type: Foam

Size: Single, Queen, King and Custom

Firmness: Medium firm

Warranty: 10 years

Buy if: you are a back, side, or combo sleeper. You can also consider it if you have back problems.