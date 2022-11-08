Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Top Entrepreneur, Mohammad Rashid Khan Says,"It Is Significant To Bring Innovation With Work"

Mohammad Rashid Khan is a motivation for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs. Giving a beautiful message to all of them, he says that one should focus on hard work and shouldn't let anything be a barrier.

Mohammad Rashid Khan
Mohammad Rashid Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 2:41 pm

Mohammad Rashid Khan has emerged as one of the biggest and most respected Indian-origin entrepreneurs worldwide. He is a man of many talents who has been handling several businesses at the same time and is doing it with excellence. 

Khan is also passionate about blockchain and cryptocurrencies and has incorporated Cryptork - an ideal platform for empowering media campaigns with the power of blockchain and AI. He says, “Merely having knowledge and not bringing it to life will make one feel obsolete. Therefore, it is significant to bring innovation with work.”

Khan also has plans to launch his own digital currency. While he has come a long way, Mohammad Rashid Khan believes that it's just a beginning. "There's still a lot to achieve, as this is just the beginning. I strongly believe that one should keep chasing their dreams in order to achieve the stars and keep working hard till you make it to the top," he mentioned during an interview last year.

Mohammad Rashid Khan is a motivation for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs. Giving a beautiful message to all of them, he says that one should focus on hard work and shouldn't let anything be a barrier.

Despite being such a big entrepreneur and having strong relationships with royal people, Mohammad Rashid Khan is a firm believer of a humble attitude. He says that when one doesn’t let success get on the head, it can create wonders in life.

Khan has been raised in the Kingdom of Bahrain and hence has been friends with the royal families. Earlier in 2020, Khan he hit the headlines for his meeting with the CEO of Porsche where he discussed the future of the automobile brand in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

