Top Cryptos For Cheaper Gas Fees Compared To Ethereum; Parody Coin (PARO) And Polygon (MATIC)

Parody Coin (PARO) is one of the newest coins in the crypto market that has been dubbed the Ethereum (ETH) not only for its cheaper gas fees but also for its other features which make it a great option for both developers and users.

Parody Coin (PARO) - Towards A Smarter Musheverse

Parody Coin (PARO) in its presale phase for the last couple of weeks is the newest multi-chain deflationary utility token to be built on BNB Smart Chain. Parody Coin (PARO) is developing a platform where users can create parodies of popular NFTs that they can mint, trade and use to access tools.

These parodies will solve the problem of expensive NFT costs and make non-fungible tokens more accessible to the public. The platform also allows for original owners of the NFTs to own the parodies by locking or burning the original NFTs and this feature could potentially move the NFT market to the Parody NFT marketplace as there are more people who can access it.

The token plans to implement various ways for its users to make passive income which is one of its biggest selling points. Users will be able to earn money through staking, ParoRewards and ParoReflection.

Parody Coin (PARO) also gets its popularity from its very impressive white paper which boasts technology that will it work efficiently as a crypto. Some of the features that will be available upon its launch are the Parody Swap and Parody Bridge. The Parody Swap feature allows users to swap any crypto for its value in PARO token on any blockchain network and vice versa. Parody Bridge feature allows users to transfer PARO to other blockchains. These features will require highly sophisticated technology but Parody Coin (PARO) creators have assured that the gas fees will be kept low while the Transactions per second are kept high.

Another promising new crypto still in its presale to invest in would be Aquasis Protocol (AQS) . Aquasis Protocol (AQS) is building a platform where users can make risk free investments and benefit from zero-fee services while their initial deposit remains safe. This is a great feature for a cryptocurrency to have.

Polygon (MATIC) - Facilitating DApps Integration

At its launch in October of 2017, Polygon (MATIC) was one of those cryptos that were dubbed the Ethereum (ETH) killer and the platform seems to still be living up to that expectation. It has had a spike in popularity in the last few years due to its increase in investors and developers.

The platform is shaping to be the perfect alternative to Ethereum (ETH) as it has all the features with greater scalability but still manages to maintain lower gas fees. With this, it is no surprise that a lot of Ethereum DApps (Decentralized Apps) have moved to Polygon (MATIC) and the platform has over 100 DApps in terms of gaming networks, payments, decentralized exchanges etc... and is boasting over 150,000 active users.

Polygon (MATIC) showed tremendous growth in 2021, with MATIC gaining over 112% in May of 2021 alone and reaching an all-time high price of $2.65 on the 18th of May, 2021.

