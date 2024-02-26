Dissertation writing can be a formidable task for many students as you amalgamate your learnings into a single document showcasing your academic achievement and education to date. This critical document requires extensive research, analysis, and scholarly writing set to a format that caters to the topic. Often a time-consuming endeavor, students must balance their writing alongside all other commitments during studies, work, and socializing. In response to this challenge, there has been a rise in supportive thesis writing services that students can lean on as a resource to help them throughout the writing process.

But what really is a dissertation writing service website, and are they safe to use? Well, a dissertation writing service website is an online resource that assists academic students by connecting them to experienced writers. In effect, students can hire a dissertation writer to help guide them, offer research services, and provide original content. This allows students to focus on other aspects of their studies while still working on a high-quality dissertation to meet the academic requirements.

7 Best Dissertation Writing Services in the USA

PaperHelp - the best dissertation writing service in 2024. DissertationsGuru - professional dissertation writing website. PaperCoach - the cheapest dissertation & thesis writing help online. Studdit - the most trusted American dissertation writers to hire today. SpeedyPaper - the fastest website to buy dissertations in USA. PaperWriter - the most popular dissertation writing provider in the North America. 99Papers - New York based qualified dissertation writing service.

In this article, we will dive head first into our top picks of the best dissertation writing services available online. We'll also offer our opinions on the options, so it takes some of the hard work out of you selecting the best service to support you in your writing.

Our first pick was awarded the oldest dissertation writing service on the market and comes highly recommended by us. PaperHelp offers a whole catalog of services, from dissertation writing to rewriting and plagiarism checks to dissertation grading. Using a simple format, students can easily jump onto the site and type a chat message with what is required -including word count, page number requirements, deadlines, and so on. Next, using a user-friendly control panel, you are able to track the progress of your thesis, upload documents to support the writer, and even talk directly to the writer personally to discuss anything paper-related. PaperHelp offers full transparency throughout the process and lets you feel comfortably in control. A huge highlight for us is that they offer three free revisions of the paper written, so the writers are always happy to improve on the work submitted by following the student's guidelines and requests.

Pricing

PaperHelp offers a fair range of pricing per page, depending on your needs and time constraints. For a High School paper written from scratch and due in 20 days, you're looking at a reasonable $13 per page. However, if you have a heavy doctorate paper due in 3 hours from scratch, you are looking at $50 per page. It certainly pays to plan ahead, so PaperHelp is the perfect resource if you have plenty of time to get on top of your essays. We recommend getting organized sooner rather than later.

What We Love:

A loyalty program that gives you huge discounts for larger orders

Writer profile selection - see individual writer ratings and tiered expertise to allow you to find your dissertation writer that suits your style, topic, and needs

Free revisions that allow you to help craft the perfect paper

Pricing tiers based on the expertise needed and the deadline to enable you to plan ahead to suit your budget while also having the option to hit tight deadlines

Fast turnaround - completed papers within 3 hours

The Verdict:

We score PaperHelp 4.9 out of 5.

You may be sitting there wanting to know, 'Who can do my dissertation writing?'. Well, if it's sophisticated and intricate writing that you are after, then DissertationGuru could be the perfect fit for you. This award-winning site boasts personal support and guaranteed excellence regardless of the topic of interest.

Firstly, you're assigned a writer matched to the paper's subject matter to ensure that every detail of the essay is understood and that the writer has the appropriate knowledge and skill base to write effectively and accurately. Once the order is made, DissertationGuru creates a personalized schedule for your work to allow you to keep an eye on the thesis progress from start to finish and at each stage in between.

Pricing

DissertationGuru allows you to select an entire dissertation project or a chapter at a time. This tailored approach lets you jump in at any point in your assignment writing to gain a little extra support in your work as and when you need it. This might be a specific chapter, such as the Abstract, or the entire piece. With a price point of around $35 per page, if you need it within 12 hours, you'll be pressed to find another service that offers such intricate support at such speed and accuracy.

What We Love:

Payment plan to help you hit deadlines while balancing your finances

Unlimited free revisions

Double proofreading and formatting to ensure that the highest quality work is being submitted to you for approval

Jump in at any stage of your writing for extra support, whether you've already started and need someone else to carry on and complete the work or you require additional support on your researched outcomes to boost confidence in your writing

Writing style imitation to ensure that the work feels and reads as if it were your own

The Verdict:

We score DissertationGuru 4.8 out of 5.

Showcasing a fountain of positive reviews and a cornucopia of free additions, PaperCoach offers low prices for good-quality work. To get started, you simply fill out an order form and tweak your requirements to find the best price for what you need. The PaperCoach team then drops you an email into your inbox once the work is ready, and you can download or request revisions. Simple but painless.

Pricing

With pricing starting at a competitive rate of $19 per page for a Doctorate paper due within 14 days, PaperCoach is one of the most cost-effective services available. They even have support staff on hand to discuss pricing with you if you're looking for that extra bargain. Several optional additional features are chargeable, including Grammarly and plagiarism reports, Summary, Abstract, Draft, and Progressive Delivery. These extras are also clearly priced and range from $2.49 for the Grammarly report to an additional 10% of the project fee for the progressive delivery. This feature allows you to receive your paper bit by bit to keep an eye on the progress while allowing you to provide additional guidance to the writer.

What We Love:

Competitively priced

Unlimited free revisions

Variety of free features, including formatting, title page, and bibliography

The Verdict:

We score PaperCoach 4.7 out of 5.

Studdit

Offering free 24/7 support and deadlines of 3 hours, Studdit is a top contender in our top picks for your thesis writing service of choice. With certified writers having MDs, PhDs, and writing certifications, your work is in good hands across multiple subjects and topics. To place an order, you simply need to give as much information as is relevant, which can be in the form of a screenshot of the paper requirements or an uploaded file. After payment is made, you can discuss further details with your allocated writer before receiving the work back, and Studdit offers a free revision if needed. However, you simply download the file, and it's ready to hand in.

Pricing

Studdit's pricing is on the slightly higher end of the pricing spectrum, with a price point of $57 per page for a Master's or higher project. But this is with the tight deadline of 3 hours. If you're organized and place your project with the writers early enough, say with a deadline of 20 days, you're looking at a much more reasonable $21 per page.

What We Love:

Email and SMS alerts for progress updates

24/7 support is included in the pricing

Real-time interactions with your allocated writer for quick updates and discussions

3-hour deadline as an option for those quick turnarounds

The Verdict:

We score Studdit 4.6 out of 5

SpeedyPaper

The team over at SpeedyPaper offers a fantastic money-back guarantee, filling you with the confidence you need to ensure you have a paper that you're proud of and confident to turn in for your academic progress. Offering a one-page order form, SpeedyPaper allows you to quickly apply for your paper to be written with the fees shown upfront, promising no hidden fees. Once the writer completes the work, they will send you the notification straight to your inbox, ready to be approved by you or for you to request a revision.

Pricing

Offering competitive and negotiable prices, SpeedyPaper is definitely worth a look. For a Doctorate paper, the price varies from $19 per page to $52 per page, depending on your deadline. With the prices being shown upfront before you make payment and the option to discuss with the around-the-clock support team to negotiate, it will be hard to find a better price for the work you need to do. Again, the prices are much cheaper if you can plan ahead and give a nice, lengthy deadline.

What We Love:

Thousands of free essay samples to help inspire your writing, expand on ideas, and consider solutions

Negotiable prices to help you make the most of your finances

An array of highly rated reviews from various platforms

As little as 6 hours deadline for a fast turnaround of your work

The Verdict:

We score SpeedyPaper 4.5 out of 5.

PaperWriter

PaperWriter is an award-winning, global dissertation writing service that helps students across the globe, including here in the US. The order process is straightforward and simple; just input your requirements, including the assignment details and deadlines, through the user-friendly website interface. The writers at PaperWriter offer open communication and transparent conversation throughout the paper-writing process.

Pricing

Offering some fantastically competitive pricing, a page from PaperWriter starts at $11 and increases depending on the deadline you give. To keep your cost low, we recommend you plan ahead to provide the writer with plenty of time for revisions if needed.

What We Love:

Great customer support function

Experienced writers with a range of subjects covered, ensuring that no matter the topic, the knowledge is available

Simple and user-friendly interface and order process

The Verdict:

We score PaperWriter 4.4 out of 5.

99Papers

99Papers offers a simple order interface with dropdown menus and slide bars to allow you to select the perfect order for your assignment. 99Papers lets you focus on your studies while controlling your assignments by pledging to take the stress out of your dissertation writing. Promising to contact you for any additional details or clarification, the hired writers at 99Papers are knowledgeable and dedicated to offering the best work possible for your academic paper.

Pricing

Prices for a Doctorate level paper start at a solid $23.11 for a deadline within 30 days. If you're in a rush and need the piece sooner, then you can set your requirements with a due date of 1 hour, but it will set you back $51.30 per page.

What We Love:

Incredibly fast turnaround with deadlines starting from 1 hour. The fastest of all sites we have reviewed

Free Unlimited Revisions

Payment Plans for those larger order values

A variety of premium features included free of charge, all part of the service

The Verdict:

We score 99Papers 4.3 out of 5

FAQs

What is a dissertation writing service?

A dissertation writing service or thesis writing service is an online platform that provides support and assistance with various academic paper writing tasks. Essentially, you can hire a writer to 'do my homework.' Whether you are looking to create a high school paper from scratch, or perhaps you are in the middle of writing your doctorate paper and need extra inspiration on a certain chapter, these services can step in and aid you. In most cases, you simply need to hand over the assignment details, including the page count, format style, and due date, and the writers will do the rest. You're simply asking, 'Write my dissertation,' and that's it.

How does the process work?

For most service sites, students need to fill out an order form, which can come in a few different shapes and sizes. Writers will then find out the assignment's details, including the paper's topic or title. For this, it's best to provide the formatting style, such as MLA or Chicago, as well as deadlines, page numbers, or word count. Generally, you will outline your expectations from the off, and in many cases, you will answer any additional questions the writer has. Some providers will allow you to track the progress of your dissertation in detail and discuss it with the writer in real-time. Other services will simply complete the work by the deadline before sending the file for review. At this stage, you submit any revisions or download the file. You're now ready to submit the paper and tick off another task from your hectic to-do list. This process will vary from provider to provider, but this is the basic process that is fairly generic.

Is the use of these services confidential?

Most dissertation writing services will put confidentiality as their highest priority. It's always best to double-check before deciding on your provider, but most online service providers will adhere to stringent privacy policies. Full confidentiality is usually the standard practice, so personal information involved in the collaboration should be kept comfortably between you as the student and the writer.

Will all the content be original?

The simple answer? Yes. The highest-rated services will guarantee originality, and many of those we have reviewed highlight this as an essential service feature. You'll also find that many providers will provide you with a plagiarism report as proof of original work. In some cases, this is a paid add-on; however, since each assignment is specifically tailored to the individual student and their requirements, the original content should be guaranteed. We always recommend double-checking your paper for plagiarism before submission to ensure that you are confident in your academic writing.

Are all of the writers qualified?

Reputable dissertation writing services hire professional, certified writers. In many cases, the provider will match you with the perfect writer with the knowledge and skills to craft a paper at the required level and on the subject matter assigned. These professionals will be adept in researching and writing at the academic level required. Some sites will also let you select the specific writer that you would like to hire, providing you with reviews and stats for that individual writer for you to choose from.

What happens if I need revisions?

Most services offer a revision option, although this can take several forms. For example, for the higher spec sites, you can discuss the paper's progress as it is being written, whereas other providers will send you the completed piece and allow you to request revisions at this stage. You should always check whether or not revisions are included in the price of the order; some services will give you unlimited revisions, whereas others will either offer you some free revisions or charge you for any changes you'd like to be made.

How can I make sure the work is of good quality?

There are certainly a few boxes that are worth ticking before selecting your provider. Firstly, you should check whether they offer plagiarism checks, proofreading, or adherence to academic standards. Again, this is sometimes a feature that is included in the price of the service, whereas other times, you will need to pay an add-on fee.

How tight a deadline can I give the service providers?

The deadlines you can give to a writer vary, and so does the price. The longer the deadline you can give, the cheaper the thesis writing service will be for you. From our research, the shortest time frame you can give a writer is 1 hour. However, the minimum for most providers is 3-4 hours. For more complex papers, the writers will likely need more time to give that quality assurance, so you should consider this when using a dissertation writing service. Many services will offer flexibility in selecting the deadline, so always check with your chosen provider.

Is it ethical to hire a dissertation writer?

Although some students may be against using a dissertation writing service for academic integrity, they should be willing to research and be confident that they can write the paper themselves. Often, during the assignment details setting, students can provide their key ideas and use these services for extra support to supplement their knowledge. These services are best used for those who need additional time for other academic pursuits rather than those who lack the skills or expertise to complete the task.

How much will it cost me to use a thesis writing service?

The cost of the service will vary from provider to provider, but usually, the price will be charged per page. The price will change depending on the level of the paper needed, the deadline or timeframe in which it needs to be completed, and any additional features that you may require to have included.

Summary

To conclude, dissertation writing services can be an ideal resource for students who are struggling to keep up with the abundance of work or a difficult work/ life balance. The amount of time it can take to research and create a paper once reaching this level of academic excellence can be difficult for hardworking students to navigate. Many providers offer full-paper writing or perhaps chapter writing. This flexibility gives students the power to pick and choose the level of support that they require.

It is important to research the different providers as they each offer something unique, whether it is the ability to discuss your work in real-time with the writer, flexible payment plans, or 24/7 support.

We highly recommend that you plan in advance and try not to leave your academic writing to the last minute; this allows for high-quality writing from the expert resources available while also being more financially viable. The longer the deadline you give, the more competitive the price will be.

Finally, it is important to stress that students should approach these services ethically, ensuring that they have contributed to the research and outcomes of the paper on which they are requesting support.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.