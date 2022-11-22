Top 7 Crypto VC Firms & Web3 Funds 2022

Have you ever attended a crypto Twitter space and the host kept talking about how a "VC" funded a new project? It might be a dilemma if you don't understand the meaning of VCs and their role in the crypto space.

Ventures include taking a risk in the pursuit of a sizable return. Investments in new businesses and small companies with great potential for growth are known as Venture Capital.

Investors of this money are venture capitalists (VCs). When a venture capitalist purchases stock in a company and joins as a financial partner, they are making a venture capital investment. Hence, it's crucial to know crypto VC firms and their roles since they'll help in making better decisions about projects.

Top 7 Crypto VC Firms

1. Block Media Labs

2. Pantera Capital

3. Three Arrows Capital

4. Jump Crypto

5. Coinbase

6. Sequoia

7. Binance Labs

Why you need to know about Crypto VC Firms

● It help you to acquire crypto business knowledge

One of the most important advantages of venture capital is that it helps aspiring business owners get corporate expertise. VC providers are highly skilled at guiding project owners in their decision-making.

● Project owners are exempt from repayment obligations

Project founders and developers are not compelled to pay back the capital spent. Even if the business fails, there will be no repayment obligation.

● Venture Capital aids in the development of important connections

Due to their expertise and network, VC firms may help business owners make connections. This may be helpful in terms of marketing and promotion.

● They help with fund-raising for additional projects

By investing more money in a firm, VC investors try to raise its valuation. They can accomplish this by enlisting more investors in the future. In some cases, the investing party has the right to raise more money down the road.

● Venture Capitals contribute to the development of technology

Small projects can use VC to obtain the funds they require to update or adopt new technology, which can help them maintain their competitiveness.

Thus, understanding what VCs do will help you to choose lucrative projects backed by popular capitalists. Crypto experts have endorsed these seven VC firms as the best in the industry. They include;

1) Block Media Labs

​​​​​​​Block Media Labs is a venture capital investment company that supports cryptocurrency firms with funding and business guidance. The firm supports upcoming crypto projects with their business concepts and even helps them select the correct board members in addition to providing financial assistance.

This VC firm focuses on various initiatives - metaverse, digital tokens, NFTs, or any other kind of innovation, which can influence the direction of Web 3. Some of the cryptocurrencies with the highest market growth have already received funding from Block Media Labs. In fact, the firm also holds investments in other well-known Web3 sites like NFT Launchpad.

On the other hand, Block Media Labs' website states that the firm is at ease offering capital at every stage of the investment lifecycle. This distinguishes the company from its competitors, many of whom tend to concentrate just on early-stage ventures. Block Media Labs is the ideal partner for both new projects and ongoing ones.

Interestingly, Block Media Labs has assisted some companies in securing more than $50 million in funding just in 2022. Additionally, the company helps cryptocurrency projects by providing their highly qualified development and marketing team with strategic advice.

Nevertheless, Block Media Labs will offer customized solutions and help the development team gain more visibility in the Web3 market regardless of the funding stage.

Another factor that distinguishes Block Media Labs from its rivals is the firm's emphasis on collaboration. Block Media Labs is the appropriate partner for any new project because the group aspires to maintain a positive working relationship over the long term, regardless of whether it plans to launch a new NFT collection or develop one of the greatest Web3 tokens. This ensures that success is sustained and not merely short-lived.

Use the online contact form to get in touch with Block Media Labs if you're interested in applying for their funding. A name, email address, and a succinct outline of the project's objectives are all that are needed. Block Media Labs will contact you immediately following submission of the form to explore how they can help.

2) Pantera Capital

California-based investment company, Pantera Capital focuses solely on enterprises, tokens, and projects involving blockchain technology, digital currency, and cryptographic assets. They were the first U.S.-based Bitcoin investment company, and its major goal is to promote the use of blockchain technology all over the world. They have a track record of creating well-diversified portfolios and adding value to the businesses in which they invest.

3) Three Arrows Capital

In 2012, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies formed Three Arrows Capital, which is now regarded as one of the top fund and market managers in the business. Among 3AC's assets are Ethereum, Avalanche, Bitcoin, Polkadot, Terra, Solana, and many other well-known blockchain systems. Additionally, it holds shares in numerous DeFi and GameFi projects, such as Axie Infinity, Aave, and many others. Capital-based blockchain applications are also produced by 3AC.

4) Jump Crypto

Jump Trading is a cryptocurrency trading company with offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Jump Crypto is its investing division. The ironic "Modern Slavery Statement" title of its vision and mission perhaps alludes to the similarity of its goals. Jump Crypto has made investments in numerous projects, including Solana, Terra, and Fantom.

5) Coinbase

One of the top cryptocurrency exchanges for digital assets is Coinbase, and its investment division is called Coinbase Ventures. This investment company finances projects in many categories of the web3 space and has partnered with numerous cryptocurrency businesses.

This covers layer 1 protocols, the blockchain's technical foundation, DeFi, NFT, metaverse, and other things. Coinbase takes a communal approach to investing, much like Block Media Labs. In other words, it provides founders with operational expertise and strategy creation in addition to funding ventures.

6) Sequoia

Sequoia is one of the oldest venture capital firms in the US. It makes investments not just in the cryptocurrency market but also in tech-related businesses that operate in other industries. The business has operations in the US, Europe, Israel, South-East Asia, and India.

Sequoia focuses on investments at the seed, early, and growth stages. It was founded in 1972, but it wasn't until 2022 that the venture capital business actively began to expand into the cryptocurrency industry.

7) Binance Labs

Binance, like Coinbase, is most recognized for its cryptocurrency exchange services. However, since its debut, Binance has developed into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem, complete with a token launchpad and its own native blockchain.

Binance Labs, its investment division, was established to support businesses and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs. The VC business has been active in the cryptocurrency industry for more than three years and has invested in initiatives across more than five continents. More than 200 projects, including PancakeSwap, BitTorrent, Axie Infinity, Kava, Koi Trading, and others, are included in the portfolio of Binance Lab.



Bottom Line

The presence of Venture capitalists in the crypto space can never be overemphasized. They play a vital role in investment and the development of several crypto projects. Block Media Labs is one of the top VC firms with amazing track records in funding projects.

Hence, you can apply for its funding or keep updates on the projects that have Block Media Labs as backing. With that, you'll get early access to lucrative projects and maximize profits.