Top 6 LLC Formation Services Compared

Launching a business can be overwhelming. In addition, there are so many LLC services out there that one wonders how they are different? Our mission here is to save you time (and money) by identifying and selecting only the very best LLC formation services. We considered factors like pricing, processing times, services offered, privacy and customer ratings to select these.

Why Use an LLC Formation Service?

Using LLC services comes with many benefits:

Can verify company name availability.

Handles all the paperwork along with annual renewals, filings etc. to keep you compliant and avoid unnecessary fees.

Can protect privacy by providing business addresses and mail forwarding which keeps your home address protected.

Generally includes necessary services like Registered Agent Services.

Gives you access to a variety of legal and business features and services.

Services Typically Covered (and Not Covered)

Things usually covered (depending on the package):

Preparing and filing LLC articles with the state

EIN registration

Registered Agent Services

Business address (to protect privacy)

Setting up your operating agreement

Ongoing professional support and advice

Annual renewals, reports and filings

However, they can't always help with things like:

Giving legal advice

Providing tax advice

Advising where's best to start up your LLC

Our Top Picks Summary

Northwest Registered Agent – From $39 (same day processing!)

Incfile – Free (1 business day processing)

ZenBusiness – From $49 (2 to 3 weeks processing)

INC Authority – Free (2 business days processing)

Swyft Filings – From $49 (12 - 15 business days processing)

LegalZoom – From $79 (20 days processing)

All prices above exclude state fee.

Costs to Start an LLC

There are different costs involved in starting an LLC, including the filing fee and the annual fee.

An LLC Filing Fee is a once-off fee paid to the state in which you wish to form your LLC. Filing fees can range from free to $500, with the average filing fee in USA being $132 in 2022.

An LLC Annual Fee is a fee paid every year or every second year to ensure your LLC is in compliance with the state. If you do not pay your annual fee to the state, your LLC will be dissolved.

Costs by state

Texas:

Filing fee: $300

Annual fee: $0 for most LLCs

California:

Filing fee: $0 until June 2023. Previously it was $70.

Annual fee: $800 + $20

Florida:

Filing fee: $125

Annual fee: $138.75

Michigan:

Filing fee: $50

Annual fee: $25

New York:

Filing fee: $200

Annual fee: $9

Washington:

Filing fee: $200

Annual fee: $60

Delaware:

Filing fee: $90

Annual fee: $300

The most affordable state to file for an LLC is Kentucky at $40 for a filing fee and $15 for annual fees, while the lowest annual fees are in Arizona at $0 (however the filing fee in Arizona is $50).

Our Recommendations for a Fast & Painless LLC Experience

Below are some of the best LLC services available.

Northwest Registered Agent is one of our top choices for LLC services.

They are known for their excellent customer support, reasonable costs and fast processing.

Facts

Price: From $39 for formation service

Registered Agent Service: Free 1st year, $125 annually after that

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): Same day processing

Years in Business: 24 (established in 1998)

Refund policy: 90 days.

What does Northwest cover?

Northwest Registered Agent offers the following services:

EIN Number: You can get your EIN number within two days for a price of $50.

Customer support: Northwest offers both ticket and email support to customers.

Document storage: You can access your documents online from anywhere, and can download and manage all your documents on the Northwest website.

Free forms: If you wish to apply for your LLC by yourself, you can get access to all the required documents from Northwest Registered Agent.

Can I use Northwest registered agent as my business address?

You can use Northwest Registered Agent as your business address.

That said, you do not have to, and it is recommended that you use the best address for your business, such as your home address or office address.

Which package should I get?

The starting package of $39 (excluding the state fee) is a great package as it provides you with a year's registered agent service. After the initial year, you will pay $125 annually for the service, which is still much more affordable than other formation companies.

Incfile is a great LLC formation service because it offers a free LLC service (with free Registered Agent Service for 1 year) and excellent customer service.

Incfile is incredibly easy to use, and customer feedback reflects the amazing service.

Incfile offers LLC formation services in all 50 states.

Facts

Price: From $0 + state filing fee

Registered Agent Service: Free 1st year, $119 annually after that

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): 1 business day

Years in Business: 18 (established in 2004)

Refund policy: Orders are refundable unless payment has been made to the state (24 hours after payment is made). A $30 cancellation fee will apply.

What does Incfile cover?

Incfile offers an LLC formation service and Registered Agent Services in all 50 states. It also offers an LLC filing service, accounting services, and compliance services.

The entry-level free Silver Package includes an EIN, an operating agreement, and a banking resolution.

Does Incfile give you a virtual address?

Currently, Incfile offers virtual addresses in 24 states.

Which package should I get?

The Gold Package is great for new LLCs. It is a $199 one time fee (+ state fee) and includes all legal paperwork, EIN, operating agreement and even a business banking account with full customer service.

Incfile vs ZenBusiness

Both are excellent and reputable choices.

Choose Incfile if you want a simple & affordable option and Zenbusiness if you want a comprehensive offering with more bells and whistles.

ZenBusiness offers great value for those just starting out in the business services industry.

The starting price of $49 includes LLC formation and annual report filing.

Facts

Price: From $49 + state filing fee

Registered Agent Service: $199/yr

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): 2 to 3 weeks

Years in Business: 7 (established in 2015)

Refund policy: 60 days

What does ZenBusiness cover?

ZenBusiness' services include:

Business formation services: The business formation process includes checking if your chosen company name is available.

Registered Agent Services: ZenBusiness can act as your company's registered agent.

Worry-Free Compliance services: Assists with annual report filing.

IRS: ZenBusiness can help you get a tax number.

Website: ZenBusiness registers a website domain for you and will set you up a basic website.

Legal documents: ZenBusiness provides you with legal document templates.

Which package should I get?

The $49 Starter Package is the best LLC formation package. It includes basic LLC filing services, business documents, an accounting assessment, and registered agents.

Does ZenBusiness have an app?

Yes, ZenBusiness has an Android and Apple app that can be downloaded from the respective app stores.

Inc Authority offers free company formation services.

Additional services cost extra, such as getting an EIN, legal documents, and business compliance services.

Facts

Price: $0 + state filing fee

Registered Agent Service: Free 1st year, $99 annually after that

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): 2 business days

Years in Business: 33 (established in 1989)

Refund policy: 14 days

What does INC Authority cover?

Inc Authority offers the following services:

Free filing: Filing is free, and if you want to speed up the process, you can pay an extra fee.

Business name: Inc Authority will check out the validity and availability of your preferred business name before registering.

Easy document access: You can access your LLC documents from anywhere by logging in to the Inc Authority website.

Free registered agent: Inc Authority will provide you with free registered agent services for a year.

Which package should I get?

Although the free package is a good starting point, the Executive Package (priced at $499) includes the basic services included in the free package, as well as registering your website domain and providing information on which licenses your business would require.

Swyft Filings is a great company without any disadvantages, however, they do not stand out from the crowd.

Swyft Filings offer many similar services as Incfile but does not offer a free registered agent.

This formation company is loved by its customers, with thousands of positive customer reviews.

Facts

Price: From $49 for the basic package

Registered Agent Service: $149/yr

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): Standard processing time is 12-15 business days, and Express processing time is 3 business days.

Years in Business: 10 (established in 2012)

Refund policy: 60 days

What does Swyft Filings cover?

Swyft Filings offers the following services:

Business formation service: This includes checking the availability of your business name and filing with the relevant state.

IRS: Obtaining a tax ID number (EIN).

Customizable documents: Provides you with fully customizable legal documents, such as an LLC operating agreement.

Compliance alerts: Will notify you of any due dates, such as filing annual reports.

Website: Helps you register your domain name and build your website.

Which package should I get?

The Premium Package ($299) is the best Swyft Filing Package. It is the most affordable option when compared to similar packages from competitors, and offers a variety of services and document templates for LLC owners.

LegalZoom is an established LLC service provider that has helped millions of people start their own companies.

LegalZoom has brand power and is one of the LLC service providers that do the most online advertising. This company is probably the most famous for offering LLC services online.

Compared to other companies in the LLC services industry, LegalZoom has relatively high prices.

Facts

Price: From $79 + state filing fee

Registered Agent Service: From $299/yr

Timeframe (how fast the order is processed): 20 days

Years in Business: 21 (established in 2001)

Refund policy: 120 days

What does LegalZoom cover?

LegalZoom offers the following online LLC service:

Business formation: LegalZoom will file all paperwork to the state and check the availability and reserve your business entity name.

Business operations: Offers a registered agent, and helps with compliance documents and legal documents.

IRS: Applies for a tax ID number.

Intellectual property: Registers your trademark and applies for patents or copyright.

Which package should I get?

The Economy package, priced at $79 (excluding state fees) is the best LLC formation package.

FAQs

Can I file for an LLC on my own?

You can file an LLC by yourself, especially if you are the only member. Make sure to check your state's requirements before filing.

What is the fastest way to set up an LLC?

Using an LLC formation service is the quickest and easiest way to set up an LLC, as the whole process is done online and under supervision. In addition, many services offer same day processing so you can be assured that your documents will be filed accurately and quickly. Many states offer expedited or express processing for an additional fee which can be accommodated by the LLC formation service you choose.

Which state is best for LLC formation?

Delaware is the best state for LLCs as it is known for fast processing times and low filing fees.

What is a registered agent service for LLC?

A registered agent receives all legal documents and correspondence on behalf of the LLC.

Should I use a lawyer to form an LLC?

Small LLCs with a few assets can be formed without a lawyer. A large LLC with several partners and assets will benefit from the assistance of a lawyer.