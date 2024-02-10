Top 6 Financial Modeling Courses In Bangalore - Ranking & Fees

With the financial sector's dynamic evolution, the demand for skilled investment bankers is soaring. Bangalore, a thriving hub for finance education, offers a plethora of courses designed to catapult your career in this exciting field.

Quintedge

Quintedge's Financial Modeling Course tops this list, for anyone considering a career in Financial Modeling. Renowned for its comprehensive curriculum, the course offers an in-depth understanding of key financial concepts and practical skills essential in the field. Its blend of theoretical knowledge with real-world applications makes it an excellent foundation for aspiring investment bankers. The course's unique approach, expert faculty, and strong industry connections (Especially for placements) position it as arguably the best course available in Bangalore for those aiming to excel in the dynamic world of Financial Modeling.

Fee

₹50,000

IMS Proschool

Proschool Bangalore's Financial Modeling Course is a comprehensive 12-month program, tailored to prepare students for the industry. It starts with a six-month focus on mastering Excel and understanding financial markets, coupled with in-depth learning of Financial Modeling operations. The following four months delve into Settlement, Risk, and OTC products. The course emphasizes practical knowledge, with several tests testing the skills acquired in the course.

Fee

₹1,20,000

Imarticus

The Certified Financial Modeling program by Imarticus Learning is a comprehensive course designed for aspiring investment bankers. Available in both classroom and online formats, it caters to various schedules with weekday and weekend options. Accredited by the CISI, the program offers a blend of practical skills, industry insights, and networking opportunities, making it a valuable choice for those seeking a career in Financial Modeling.

Fee

₹1,40,000

Fintree

FinTree's Financial Modelling course, spanning three to four months, focuses on practical financial data modeling skills for areas like Equity Research and M&A. It starts with stock picking, progresses through building a financial model, and concludes with forecasting and valuation. The course, ideal for those new to the field, includes FinTree's Level Zero program, culminating in a certification and access to a placement cell and resourceful pre-recorded videos​​​​.

Fee

₹42,000

Edupristine

EduPristine's Financial Modeling course, offered in collaboration with BSE Institute Ltd, trains candidates in creating financial models for various finance-related functions using Excel. It covers a wide array of models pertinent to Financial Modeling and other finance sectors. The program blends case-study based, practical training with soft skill development, and offers robust career support, including interview workshops and placement assistance.

Fee

₹50,000

CFI Eduation

CFI's CIBR program is tailored for aspiring investment bankers, focusing on key skills like Financial Modeling & Valuation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Pitchbook creation, and Fund Raising. The course also includes training in developing Company Profiles and performing Industry Analysis, as well as crafting Equity Research Reports. Additionally, it offers guidance on Interview Soft Skills and CV Building, ensuring participants are well-prepared for Financial Modeling job applications and interviews​​.

Fee

₹45,000

Conclusion

As we wrap up our exploration of the top Financial Modeling courses in Bangalore, it's clear that each institution offers unique strengths to propel you into the high-paced world of finance. Whether it's comprehensive curriculum, expert-led training, or strong industry ties, these programs are designed to shape you into a proficient investment banker.

Now, the choice is yours. Evaluate your career aspirations, align them with what these courses offer, and take that decisive step towards mastering the art of Financial Modeling.