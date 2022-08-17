Top 6 Best Meme Stocks 2022

Over the past years, meme stocks have become quite popular due to the hype that has been going on regarding certain stocks as well as coins. Following through certain social media channels made the stocks rock their highs in a short period of time. A lot of meme stock investors have made a fortune thanks to the hype of the internet and a massive community which was the reason for the price jump for certain meme stocks as well as meme coins.

We did some research for you and compared the best Reddit meme stocks that you should check out. It can be an interesting investment that you can try for yourself, of course, you should always be cautious when investing your money. Here is the list of the best Reddit meme stocks that you should check in 2022.

The Best meme stocks according to Reddit

You can never predict how much a certain meme stock can go up. What you can do is check how big the current hype about a certain stock is, which can give you an overview of whether the price will go up or down. The list of the following meme stocks is something you should look into:

Tamadoge - A Trending Reddit Crypto Alternative to Stocks

GameStop

Tesla

Nio

Virgin Galactic

Snap

Certain meme stocks have the potential to grow big, and we made a detailed review of each of the stocks mentioned. Be sure to check that review out so you can have a better look at how everything works.

Tamadoge (TAMA), despite not being a typical stock, is unquestionably garnering a lot of attention on Reddit and other social media platforms because of its unique project and the benefits it will bring to investors.

Cryptocurrencies have outperformed the stock market over the last ten years, and this digital asset initiative could become one of the most well-known ones.

The meme coin Tamadoge stands out from the competition since it offers holders long-term value in addition to the possibility of making big gains. The Tamaverse will also include mintable NFT Pets that can be acquired through the new play-to-earn game in addition to the TAMA token.

Players will tend to, feed, and treat their pets so they can develop and progress before engaging in combat with other players to climb a global leaderboard and increase their chances of winning more rewards.

Players will be able to take their pets into the real world and search for TAMA tokens and rewards by Q3 2023 when Pets is in augmented reality. They will be entirely 3D by 2023.

After selling out its presale and moving on to the next stage of the presale, Tamadoge is hosting a sizable giveaway that is expected to be one of the best cryptocurrency giveaways of 2022.

There has been a thorough instructional on how to take part in the $100,000 TAMA token airdrop.

How to buy TAMA?

The presale of this token started on 25th July 2022. It should end on 2nd September, or if all TAMA tokens are sold out.

Everyone interested can buy TAMA with ETH or USDT, and there is no minimum amount of money required for the purchase. However, the Tamadoge team advised everyone who wants to buy the tokens to make the purchase of a minimum of $150 worth of ETH or USDT.

The price is $0.01 for 1 TAMA or $100 for 10,000 TAMA.

Here is a short guide on how to buy TAMA tokens:

Set up your wallet – Tamadoge uses Metamask or Trust Wallet to store tokens.

Obtain ETH or USDT – You will be able to buy TAMA with these funds

Visit the Tamadoge website – This is where the presale happens.

Make a purchase – Click on Buy, then click on Connect wallet and connect your wallet.

Buy Tamadoge – Enter the amount of TAMA coins you want to purchase and click Convert ETH.

Claim your tokens - Once the presale ends, you can collect your tokens by clicking the Claim button on the website.

GameStop

The video-game retailer was founded back in 1984, and it is a shop for people who are looking to buy video games, consoles, accessories, and many more. This company has over 4.500 stores as well as an online store. The GameStop stock was first listed back in 2002 on NYSE. The shares were stable from 2017 for a couple of years around the price of $25.

Then at the beginning of 2021, it just boomed, and the community got hyped and the meme effect influenced its price. The price was $17 per share and only a couple of weeks after the hype, the stock jumped to $325 per share which was a gain of 1800%. That hype just lasted two weeks, since in the first days of February the stock price dropped down to $50 a share. Another meme run began again in mid-March and the price again reached an amazing price of $265 per share.

The meme effect and the impact online can give any coin a huge rise in price, you just have to find the right timing when to invest.

Tesla

This company was founded in 2003, and they are involved in various projects. They are designing, manufacturing, leasing, and selling electric vehicles. Another thing that is interesting about Tesla is that they are also making energy generators, and storage systems.

In 2021 the company signed a supply agreement with Arevon, which is the leading renewable energy company. The stock price was highly influenced by online interest. Tesla made history between October and November 2021 by making the biggest 12-day gains in the history of the stock market. An online rumor that made Tesla hit the $1 trillion market in that period resulted in an increase the next day. The highest price was $1137 per share in November.

Due to the events at the beginning of 2022, the share price dropped. The current price of Tesla stock is $859.89, and it has the ability to again rise.

Nio

Nio is a market leader in China’s premium smart EV industry. They are designing, manufacturing, and selling electric vehicles. They are also developing their own self-driving technologies for autonomous vehicles. Nio entered the stock market in 2020 and the share price was just under $4. Between October and November, the stock hit a price of around $54. The return was more than 1250%, which is great. The stock again rose in January 2021 to $62 per share.

The stock price boosted Nio and they made it to the number 5 spot of the largest car manufacturers by market cap with a valuation of $75 billion. The current stock price is $20.82, and it has the potential to again rise.

Virgin Galactic

The founder of this company in 2004 is no other than Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic is the first commercial space-liner in the world. Their goal is to make space tourism available for everyone. Where you would normally book it like you would book tickets for another country.

The company went on the stock markets in early 2020 and became a meme stock right away. Retail traders were the reason why the price went from $12 to almost $44 by the end of February 2020. They had some major setbacks regarding them flight-test program which also caused the stock price to drop. The current price of the stock is $6.98 and depending on how the company will operate in the future may determine the price of this popular meme stock.

Snap

Snap is the parent company of the social media platform Snapchat. They are offering a phone app where photos and messages are automatically deleted after a few seconds of sending. The revenue of Snapchat comes mostly from digital advertising which is 99% of its incoming cash flow. Snap went on the stock market in 2017 with a stock price of $27.

The price dropped to $5 per share in 2020 which was the lowest price for Snap. It reached its highest price in 2021 which was $83 per share. All the social media apps experienced a massive loss due to Apple’s privacy updates. Even in that period, Snap recorded revenues of $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

They are currently updating their technology by integrating AR. The daily usage of Snapchat is around 332 million users in the first quarter of 2022. Since the popularity of the app, it is possible that the price will make good price by the end of 2022. You just need to decide whether you will invest.

Where to buy the best Reddit meme stocks?

The meme stocks that made it on our list are a good choice and can make your investments worthy. There are a bunch of platforms where you can buy and sell those meme stocks, as well as cryptocurrencies. You just need to check the platforms and find the one that will suit your preferences. The platform should be easy to use, and intuitive and the fees should be reasonable as well.

You just need to make detailed research regarding all those options before you start investing.

Conclusion

The best Reddit meme stocks are just proof that any stock can get its highest price if the hype is big, and all the people are talking about that certain stock online. For some meme stocks, many other factors can come into consideration. You just have to be aware that some meme stocks will not bring you much profit as you originally planned. Because of the market itself, it can easily turn in the other direction where you can lose a significant amount of your investment. Always be careful and take any story and hype with reserve, you can never be too careful when it comes to your money.