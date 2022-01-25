Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

The current phase that is being built using the power of blockchain and decentralized networks is known as the Web3 phase. It is expected to be a phase in which the internet is being owned by builders and users which is managed by tokens.

Crypto-Powered Creator Economy -

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:46 pm

The internet is expected to go through a massive technological shift powered by blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The rise of traditional internet companies like Yahoo! And MSN is known as the Web1 phase. The phase in which internet companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Google were built with a top-of-the-class user interface is known as the web2 phase.

The current phase that is being built using the power of blockchain and decentralized networks is known as the web3 phase. The Web3 is expected to not allow the power to rest with a few big internet companies. Web3 is expected to be a phase in which the internet is being owned by builders and users which is managed by tokens.

Top 5 Web3 Tokens to watch out for in 2022:

1. Gari Token (GARI): GARI has been designed to empower the global creator community. The GARI Token powers the fastest-growing Web3 social media app – Chingari. It has been touted as the future for the creator economy and is expected to lead the race among social tokens. India’s first social crypto-token, GARI crossed a trading volume of $100 million recently on its first day of trading. The token is currently live on 12 major exchanges like HUObi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC Global, OKEx, and more.
 
2.Polkadot (DOT): Polkadot regularly features among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world. $DOT has a market cap of over $24 billion and is currently trading around the $24 mark. It reached an all-time high of $53.88 in November 2021. Its main chain is known as Relay Chain and the chain built parallel to that are called parachains. In November, the first five parachain went live via various auctions and the price rise was a result of that. As more parachains are expected to be launched soon, it is expected that $DOT will continue to grow in price and value.
 
3.Filecoin (FIL): Filecoin is a decentralized storage network where users pay a fee as FIL tokes to the storage miners to store their information correctly and securely. Filecoin has a market cap of around $4 billion and is trading around the $28 mark. It reached an all-time high of $191.36 in March 2021.
 
4.Theta Network (Theta): Theta has a market cap of $4 billion and is trading around the $4 mark. It has touched an all-time high of $14.28 in April 2021. It is a decentralized video platform that is used to stream high-quality videos. It has partners like NASA, MGM, and Lionsgate.
 
5.Helium (HNT): Helium has a market cap of around $3 billion and is trading around the $31 mark. It touched an all-time high of $52.71 in November 2021. It is a decentralized data network in which IoT devices can be used as hotspots. These IoT devices can earn HNT tokens as data is transferred using them.
These are the top 5 Web3 Tokens to watch out for in 2022. It is suggested that you invest in tokens you are genuinely interested in and do thorough research on any project before investing. 

