Top 5 Online Casinos In Canada

There are tens of thousands of online casino sites accessible all across the world, but that does not mean that they are all equally fantastic. Some sites are simply better than others or offer particular benefits that make them much more desirable as a place to play online casino games in general.

If you are stuck looking for the top online casinos across the entire Canadian online casino market, then this list is for you. Whether you just want to play online casino games casually or are looking for real-money online casinos that can earn you a good chunk of winnings, some sites clearly stand out from the rest.

Here are five of the best online casinos in Canada, as well as details on what they do right and why they stand out from every other online casino website in the business.

1) Zodiac Casino

Originally established in 2001, Zodiac Casino offers a straightforward and no-nonsense design that makes it incredibly easy to access whatever games catch your attention.

While simple in terms of its layout, this only makes Zodiac Casino a great casino for people who want a site with substance that also offers an easy path to hitting the jackpot.

Playing Experience

Boasting over 750 different games, including many from some of the best online casino games developers available, Zodiac Casino is a good choice for any stage of your online gambling journey.

The overall payout rate at Zodiac Casino is about 96%, which is higher than most other real money casinos in Canada. The majority of Canadian online casinos tend to offer rates of 94% to 96% or lower, meaning that you are getting a significantly higher chance of turning a profit versus many other casino options.

Zodiac also provides excellent 24/7 live chat and email communication, making it one of the best Canadian online casinos if you run into any account issues or other urgent problems. When you are choosing a new real money online casino, you always want one that you can get in touch with easily.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Zodiac Casino comes in five different stages, providing an escalating bonus to players who are willing to take a few risks in the name of reaching the jackpot.

This bonus begins with your first deposit, giving you 80 full spins on the Mega Money Wheel for just $1. Each spin can give you a huge range of different bonuses, and with 80 chances to win, that means a massive amount of potential for nothing more than a single dollar.

This first bonus can only be used on the Mega Money Wheel, which means that you do not get any direct bonus funds right away. However, beyond that are the next four deposits, each of which offers a slightly different match bonus:

Your second deposit gives you a 100% bonus of up to $100

Your third deposit gives you 50% up to $80

Your fourth deposit gives you a 50% up to $150.

Your fifth deposit gives you a 50% up to $150

These five deposit bonuses all activate on different deposits, but this allows more flexibility with how you use your bonuses. More importantly, it means that new players can get something extra for the first five times they deposit, and the initial $1 deposit requirement is incredibly generous.

Payment Methods

Like many casinos, Zodiac Casino offers all of the usual payment options that you would expect, including:

Interac

Visa

Mastercard

E-Check

Neosurf

iDebit

Instadebit

PaySafeCard

ECOPayz

Apple Pay

Google Pay

Remember to always check your payment methods for added fees before depositing to or withdrawing from any real money casinos. Casinos may not have them, but some payment methods do, and they can catch you off guard if you are not aware of them beforehand.

2) Yukon Gold Casino

Established in 2004 and growing ever since Yukon Gold Casino has quickly become a great example of the best online casinos in Canada. Its constantly-increasing list of games and its excellent site design have made it a very popular choice for players who need online gambling sites that they can rely on.

Playing Experience

Like any good Canadian online casino, Yukon Gold offers hundreds of games from some of the best online gambling games developers around. With over 800 individual games to play and a hefty helping of bonuses to back them up, it is definitely one of the best online casino sites for many new players.

Like any good online slots site, you can get customer service 24 hours a day all year round, using either email or live chat to get in touch with the support team almost instantly. This makes it a lot easier to handle account or payment issues if something goes wrong.

In terms of payout rate, Yukon Gold hits that excellent 96% rating, which is more than 15% higher than many other online casinos Canada can offer. This tips the scales in your favor just a little bit more, but it is an increase that is worth chasing if you are looking to hit the jackpot.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Yukon Gold is a simple one, but that does not make it bad. New players earn 150 spins on the Money Mega Wheel for just a $10 deposit, which is realistically the minimum that most players would be depositing anyway.

This is generous as far as first deposit bonuses go, giving you 150 chances to grace your online casino account with some fantastic and randomly chosen bonus features. However, if that is not enough, you also get a second deposit bonus right afterward.

This second deposit bonus is a 100% match bonus up to $150, meaning that you get a one-to-one match of whatever your deposit is. While deposit bonuses like this are strongest when you deposit the maximum cap, even a small deposit still gives you some extra funds to work with.

Payment Methods

As always, remember that processing times are different for each payment option. This is not something that the casino can control, so remember that not all payments are instant - especially with withdrawals.

3) Luxury Casino:

Luxury Casino is another online casino in Canada. It was established in 2001 and has become a very popular casino online for its suitably luxurious style. If you are considering playing online casino games somewhere that makes gambling online feel slick, Luxury Casino is a good choice.

Playing Experience

Luxury Casino has plenty of games to offer, totaling more than 750 games from some major Canadian casino online game developers. This means that you are guaranteed to get a great range of some of the best online casino games around, as well as plenty of potential undiscovered favorites.

In terms of the payout percentages, like most of the online gambling sites on this list, Luxury Casino lands at approximately 96%. This huge step above most average online casino site percentages makes Luxury Casino a good choice if you want to hit the jackpot with the best online payout rates possible.

Outside of the games themselves, you also get great 24/7 support with multiple contact methods and a lot of ways to ensure that your account remains in safe hands. The casino site itself has a great design that should make navigating around it easy, so it is not hard to find whatever information you urgently need.

Welcome Bonus

The first deposit bonuses at Luxury Casino are actually spread across five separate deposits. The first is a huge 100% match bonus up to $150, whereas the rest are a gradually escalating set of match bonuses that change the percentage amounts for each tier.

1st Deposit – 100% Match Bonus (up to $150)

2nd Deposit – 50% Match Bonus (up to $200)

3rd Deposit – 25% Match Bonus (up to $300)

4th Deposit – 50% Match Bonus (up to $200)

5th Deposit – 100% Match Bonus (up to $150)

While this might look like a confusing set of details at first, players who only want bonus funds without caring about the specifics are going to see big-match bonuses either way.

This system means larger match amounts if you are making smaller deposits while letting larger depositing players strategize around what they will earn. This makes it a great way to plan for hitting the jackpot with a fortunate bet.

Payment Methods

4) Captain Cooks Casino

Originally established in 1999, this nautical-inspired casino offers a nice mixture of thematic styling without being too over-the-top. The slick and well-constructed website design makes the huge range of games very easy to reach and adds a professional feel to the streamlined gambling site.

Playing Experience

Like any other great gambling site, Captain Cooks Casino offers a very good payout rate compared to the competition, often hovering around the much-desired 96% mark. This means that you will earn winnings more often on average when you play games of any kind.

This is backed up by a great range of games, offering 750+ different game types, from online slot games to online roulette and online poker. Combine this with fast payouts and great win rates, and this becomes one of the top online casinos for Canadian players.

In terms of support, the site makes it easy to contact the support team via either emails or a live chat system, both open 24/7.

Welcome Bonus

The first deposit online casino bonus available here is a strong one: a $5 deposit gets you 100 spins on a special winnings wheel, which includes a range of prizes up to becoming a literal instant millionaire.

Beyond that, you also get deposit bonuses for your second deposit all the way up to your fifth, each offering its own specific match amounts and limits. These are:

1st Deposit - Deposit $5 GET 100 Chance to Become an Instant Millionaire!

2nd Deposit - 100% Match Bonus (up to $100)

3rd Deposit - 50% Match Bonus (up to $150)

4th Deposit - 25% Match Bonus (up to $125)

5th Deposit - 100% Match Bonus (up to $100)

This means that you get a good range of bonuses no matter your deposit level, although players who want to get the most possible out of their deposits may need to plan around all five levels and the different match percentages they offer.

Payment Methods

5) Grand Mondial Casino:

Grand Mondial Casino is a 2006 entry to the online gambling industry, and easily one of the best online casinos in Canada of its era. Its grand yet straightforward style hides a gambling site with a lot of great games to offer, from slot games to sports betting.

Playing Experience

Grand Mondial Casino makes it easy to play online casino games comfortably - over 750 of them, to be specific. This makes it one of the most game-heavy online casinos in Canada, with most of those games coming from top-tier developers that produce some of the best online casino games, period.

Support is available at all hours through either email or live chat, meaning that you have a way to get in touch even if your online casino account is compromised and you can't log in. The support team themselves are friendly and helpful, no matter the situation.

Grand Mondial Casino has a payout rate of 96% for its online casino games, which is a significant step above many other online casinos. If you are looking for a Canadian online casino that offers a high payout rate - whether it is for online slots or sports betting - then you have found a perfect example of winning the jackpot.

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus at Grand Mondial Casino is a two-part bonus. The first provides 150 spins on the Mega Money Wheel for only $10, meaning that you have 150 chances to get an absurd amount of bonus funds before you have even started playing your first batch of online slots.

The second part applies during your second deposit, where you earn a 100% match bonus of up to $250. This gives players who do not care for the special spins something to look forward to and lets them jump into brand-new casino games with a heavy chunk of bonus cash to spend.

Payment methods:

6) Casino Classic

While this list was only meant to be five of the best online casinos in Canada, there are a couple of other Canadian online casino sites worth mentioning. One of these is Casino Classic, a 1999 online gambling site with a huge pool of casino games to draw from.

Playing Experience

Casino Classic offers a huge range of casino games, from slots to sports betting, boasting 750+ games in total - more than most Canadian online casinos. Alongside these real money games are some great bonuses and fast payouts to keep things fresh.

Support at Casino Classic is exactly how it should be in most of the online gambling industry: reliable and easy to access. You can contact support 24/7 through multiple methods, each allowing you to get in touch with the team directly if you need help.

Like most of the top Canada online casinos, Casino Classic offers a payout rate of 96%, which is more than many land-based casinos will offer. This means that Canadian players are going to earn slightly more on average, meaning higher and more frequent wins overall.

Welcome Bonus

Casino Classic offers a straightforward pair of bonuses: the first is 40 free spins on the Mega Money Wheel for only $1, and the other is a 100% match bonus up to $200. Together, these make for a useful combo of bonuses that can give any kind of player an edge on their favorite games.

Payment Methods

7) Golden Tiger Casino

Established in 2001, Golden Tiger Casino combines a generous welcome bonus with a well-established online casino style that makes it a good choice for a newer player. As far as online Canadian casinos go, it keeps pace with some of the best online casino sites out there.

Playing Experience

Like almost all legit online casinos with a reputation to uphold, Golden Tiger Casino boasts hundreds of casino games. The total count is easily somewhere over 700 of the best online casino games available in Canada, making this a great site to turn to.

As with many other casino site options, support is available 24/7 through multiple channels, making it easy to contact the team if anything happens with your account or payments.

Golden Tiger Casino once again pushes up to that 96% payout rate, something that all Canadian players can benefit from. Regardless of the kinds of games you prefer, a higher payout rate means more winnings in your pocket.

Welcome Bonus

The Golden Tiger Casino welcome bonus is a five-step match bonus, providing bonus funds to let you play more free games and get used to the site before you spend any real money. These five stages are:

1st Deposit - 100% Match Bonus (up to $100)

2nd Deposit - 50% Match Bonus (up to $300)

3rd Deposit - 20% Match Bonus (up to $500)

4th Deposit - 30% Match Bonus (up to $500)

5th Deposit - 100% Match Bonus (up to $100)

How to Find the Best Online Casino Canada

Finding a good casino is not easy, and there are hundreds of Canadian online casinos out there to consider. While an experienced player might be able to find the best Canadian online casino for their preferences almost straight away, many newer players will not know where to look.

If you want the best Canadian online casino, then here are some things to keep an eye out for.

Promotions

All of these casinos have their own ongoing promotions, so be sure to check out their individual promotions pages if you want to know more.

Not all promotions are made equal. For example, wagering requirements play a part in promotions, with wagering requirements limiting when and how you can withdraw money. Usually, your wagering requirements are multiplied by the bonus amount: for example, 30x wagering requirements.

While you might take a bonus expecting to win the jackpot, there may be wagering requirements that you need to meet first. You may not win the jackpot as fast if your wagering requirements are higher, but actually meeting the wagering requirements unlocks your bonus for proper withdrawal.

Things like wagering requirements are not exclusive to an online casino in Canada and are part of how many sites operate all across the world. However, Canadian players with little experience in online casino betting may not realize that a free spin casino bonus is not necessarily going to win you the jackpot.

Remember that bonuses are sometimes limited to certain game types, too. A free spin casino bonus may only be usable on certain games, and you can't transfer that free spin casino bonus to another. Read up on any free spin casino bonus you get before you start planning how to use it.

Some bonuses are part of larger networks, too. For example, Casino Rewards Online Casinos offers a VIP loyalty program that covers many of the sites on this list, allowing you to work towards the same bonuses even if you are trying out multiple different sites.

Online Casino Games Types

Every online casino in Canada is going to have a wide range of games. While slots and table games are usually expected, they are not the only ones you will find.

This could be free casino games, live casino games, progressive jackpots, live dealer games with multi-player rooms, or any number of other game types.

While many of these are going to function just like the games they are directly based on, you still want to know what you are getting into before you make any kind of commitment. For example, live dealer games shift the focus to authentic-feeling live broadcasted games.

If you are not really sure what game types like live dealer games are, spend some time learning about them. New Canadian players should always go into a new online gambling site with an understanding of the games they want to play, especially if you are risking real money with your first few bets.

Legitimacy

Finally, you always want to choose fully legal online casinos. The government itself has made online casinos legal in Canada, but that is not the problem - it is the casino sites themselves.

Every site on this list is an example of one of the most legit online casino options in Canada, but not all site owners (and software providers) will be. Between scam sites that just want your data to online casino Canada-based sites that are not even legally operating, there are always sites that you will want to avoid.

Independent reviewers of many casinos such as the ones on this list - for example, Canadian Casino Club - are a fantastic place to turn for finding out more about any sites that you come across.

Remember to practice responsible gambling and take a closer look at any sites you are considering before you jump into playing there. Sometimes, it is a good idea to make sure that you are looking at a legitimate online casino rather than taking a risk on a site that is not going to treat you with any kind of care or respect.