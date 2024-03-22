VIP Transfer Plan

The VIP Transfer Plan allows VIP users from other platforms to join AW8 Casinos and enjoy all the perks and privileges that they were enjoying on their previous platform. Here are some of the benefits AW8 offers to its VIPs:

Lifetime membership without the need for renewal.

Unlimited and prioritised daily withdrawals.

A hefty RM 3,888 VIP Upgrade Bonus.

Exclusive benefits, such as free bets, cashback plans, special gifts, and much more.

Personalised account management and consulting services by a dedicated team. Moreover, 24/7 online support and prioritised withdrawals are also part of it.

Invitations to special AW8 events, such as private tournaments and VIP parties.

Special privileges, such as high-class hotel accommodations, luxury travel packages, and personalised gifts.

Welcome Bonus

The 208% and 150% Welcome Bonus returns for new members. It is available for various slots, casinos, and sports betting sites and can be won by all new members, regardless of their financial situation.

Daily Reload Bonus

The Daily Reload Bonus offers 20% returns for the Slots section. The wager requirements differ for these sections, and the Bonus expires in 30 days.

Pros

Offers various bonuses for new and old users.

Ultra-fast payouts within 1 minute.

AW8 offers a VIP program for loyal players.

Cons

Sometimes the website may be a bit slow.

2. JW8 – Best Variety Online Casino Games in Malaysia